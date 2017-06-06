Investors Need To Understand How Huge Thermo Fisher Really Is

Despite its small dividend, the company has potential to grow the yield because of a low payout ratio of 6.5%.

Analysts love the stock. According to Yahoo! Finance, 18/20 analysts state ‘buy’ or ‘strong buy’ . The average target is over $10 trading value today.

In May, the announcement that TMO would acquire Patheon NV caused PTHN shares to rocket up more than 33% on opening bell. Thermo-Fisher has a history of strong acquisitions.

Recently I've seen a lot of Nalgene water bottles out and about. They're a great product - marketed as a nearly indestructible containers for beverages and are favored by campers, hikers and backpackers. After seeing so many of these in the wild and liking the product myself, the investor in me did some deeper digging, and found that the public stock that owns Nalgene is almost as indestructible as the bottle.

Statistics snapshot, from StockFlare.com. TMO is rated 4/5 stars on StockFlare.

Thermo Fisher (NYSE:TMO), the parent company of Nalgene and over 200 other successful subsidiaries/brands is a strong buy due to optimistic analysts, future growth and value all in one package. Nalgene, a niche container originally designed as labware for packaging/containment that has become a consumer product only accounts for a small fraction of TMO. The company was founded in 2006 by a merger of Thermo Electron and Fisher Scientific and since then has made notable acquisitions of Phadia, Life Sciences and recently Patheon. Its mission is "to enable our customers to make the world healthier, cleaner and safer."

Past Growth

In its 11 years of existence, TMO has seen some very strong growth. In that time frame, they doubled their revenue from $9 billion to $18 billion, grew GAAP earnings per share 13% on a compound annual basis, deployed $30 billion on complementary acquisitions and returned $8 billion to shareholders through stock buybacks and dividends. Notably, its 5-year return according to Morningstar is almost 30%, compared to the S&P 500 return of 16% and its YTD return is 25% compared to the S&P 500 return of about 10%. The stock is good for both short term and long term investors.

Trailing Total Returns, Morningstar.com

Now, TMO is pushing past its 52-week high, valued at around $180. Even low estimates state that TMO will grow past $200 in the coming months. In addition, the stock has beat estimated EPS for the past four quarters.

The main driver of TMO's stellar growth over the past 10 years is the sheer size of the company. In the introduction of this article, we quickly stated that TMO has over 200 subsidiaries. This is no small fact, and allows Thermo-Fisher to be in industry leader in every sector it operates in. "Thermo Fisher Scientific is the world leader in serving science, generating $18 billion in annual revenue. Customers worldwide trust the tools and solutions available through our premier brands to help them accelerate innovation and enhance productivity," states Marc Caspar, CEO.

TMO Mergers and Acquisitions. (Sourced from Wikipedia, click here for the full size.)

Below we list the sectors in which TMO operates with what (notable) subsidiaries/brands/companies:

Biotechnology - Applied Biosystems, Affymetrix, Invitrogen

Laboratory Products and Services- Eberline, FEI company

Pharmaceuticals - Applied Biosystems

Life Science - Life Sciences

Research Support - Gibco, Ion Torrent

Robotics - Thermo CRS

IOT/Cloud - ThermoFisher Cloud

Popular product lines under the Thermo-Fisher brand are CEDIA, CellInsight, Dionex, FastDigest, HyPerforma, Nalgene, NanoDrop, Niton, Nunc, Oxoid, Phadia, Phusion, Pierce, Remel, and Sorvall. For a comprehensive list of TMO brands, products and companies click here. The wide range of subsidiaries and brands owned and operated by Thermo Fisher fuel its past, and will continue to provide for massive future growth.

TMO Products, Markets, Regions

Primary competitors to TMO include Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX), Baxter (NYSE:BAX), and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Future Growth

Like past growth, future growth is sure to be fueled by existing subsidiaries and upcoming mergers and acquisitions. According to the above slide from a TMO investor presentation, the company expects a 6-9% growth of operating income and a ROIC of 12-13% by 2019. EPS is expected to grow from 2016's $8.12 to $11.30-12.20 by 2019, and has beat analyst expectations for the past four quarters. The company also expects to deploy $17B of capital; 70% will go to bolt on M&As and 30% to buybacks and dividends.

That 70% of capital (over $11B) allocated for acquisitions is already being put to good use. In May, TMO announced that it will acquire Patheon (NYSE:PTHN) in a deal worth $7.2B, sending PTHN jumping 33% at opening bell. Patheon is a Dutch company that manufactures and develops drug ingredients, and is the leader in the CDMO market. Its acquisition will allow TMO to enter the CDMO market while strengthening its position in the Laboratory Products and Solutions sector. The Pantheon deal is expected to be immediately profitable and add 30 cents per share in the first full year after the completion of the deal. In addition in the third year after the PTHN acquisition, total synergies of $120 million should be produced. The deal should be completed by the end of 2017.

The PTHN deal is only one of many past and future acquisitions of Thermo Fisher. With a remaining $4B for acquisitions, TMO has a lot more acquisition potential left. The PTHN acquisition as well as past and future acquisitions provide a nice groundwork for massive future growth. If they keep up the pattern of acquiring a large/medium company that allows them to grow every two years, the company is sure to succeed in the future.

In addition to acquisitions, Thermo Fisher also makes licensing deals and partnerships with other companies to secure footholds in other regions/markets. A recent example would be Thermo Fisher Scientific and Swiss company Biognosys signing a comarketing agreement this week for Thermo Fisher's Orbitrap mass spectrometers and Biognosys' Spectronaut Pulsar software. As part of the agreement, the two companies will further develop and optimize DIA-related workflows, allowing TMO to expand into the DIA market in the future. Other notable partnerships/deals that Thermo-fisher is involved in include a partnership with CDC for software development and a partnership with West China Hospital for research, development and expansion into China.

Also, while Thermo Fisher stock isn't known for capital return, they do offer shareholders a small 0.34% yield with a low payout ratio of 6.5%

FAST Graphs estimates the yield to increase to 0.8% by 2026. In the second quarter of 2016, the company board also authorized the repurchase of $1.5 billion of shares of the company's common stock in the open market or in negotiated transactions. The new repurchase authorization has no expiration date, and succeeds the previous repurchase which was completed in Q1 2016.

Analyst Opinions/Predictions

Because of this stellar past growth and great potential for future growth, analysts think highly of this stock. According to Yahoo! Finance, 18/20 analysts state 'buy' or 'strong buy'. The stock is the recipient of many research reports; Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank AG upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $163.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Next year earnings are expected to enter the $20B range, and grow 5%. According to the FAST Graph, we could see $12.26 EPS by 2020.

Recommendation Trends, via Yahoo! Finance

Out of 17 analysts, the consensus price target is $185.41, about $10 more than trading price today. The high is $200 and the low is $155.

For investors looking for exposure to TMO without directly investing in the stock, multiple ETFs have them as a top holding. iShares Dow Jones US Medical Dev., (NYSEARCA:IHI) has 7.6% of its total holdings in TMO. Notably, IHI is one of the largest US medical device ETFs and tracks the Dow Jones US Select Medical Equipment Index. The Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLV) also has exposure to TMO, with about 2.5% of the fund consisting of TMO.

Conclusion

Thermo Fisher is a proven growth stock that is a strong buy due to future growth catalysts. With a strong record of acquisitions and strategic partnerships the company has doubled their revenue since 2006, and entered a wide range of markets. Due to its stellar history, analysts love the stock. According to Yahoo! Finance, 18/20 analysts state 'buy' or 'strong buy' . The average target is over $10 trading value today. With the recent acquisition deal of Patheon and recent partnerships, investors are almost guaranteed future growth.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in TMO, BAX over the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.