This Floating-Rate CEF Should Benefit From Rising Interest Rates

Its current discount is nearly 6% which is higher than most of its peers'.

The CME Fed Watch Tool is predicting a 94.5% probability that the Federal Reserve will raise the Fed Funds rate by 25 basis points on June 14. By the end of the year, it is forecasting about a 40% chance of a second rate hike and a 10% chance of two more hikes.

I've been looking at closed-end funds that use floating rate instruments that should benefit from the upcoming Fed rate hikes.

There were periods in early 2016 when some of these funds were trading at double-digit discounts, but those days are gone. Currently, many of the lower risk floating rate funds trade at a premium or a very small discount.

In this report, I will be covering the Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (NYSE:PHD) which is more of a pure play and focuses almost exclusively on floating rate loans.

- The Trust seeks a high level of current income by investing primarily in floating-rate loans. It also seeks capital preservation as a secondary objective consistent with its primary goal.

- It offers investors attractive current income with lower potential volatility. The Trust managers use fundamental research to moderate credit volatility over time.

- The Trust pays dividends on a monthly basis.

- It complements other fixed income investments. Floating rate loans offer diversification and performance potential in rising interest rate environments.

(Data below is sourced from the Pioneer website unless otherwise stated.)

Asset Weightings as of April 30, 2017

Bank Loans 87.95%

Corporate Bond 4.79%

Government Bond 3.55%

Cash+equivalents 2.95%

Asset-Backed 0.69%

Other 0.07%

Source: Morningstar

Note that the Energy sector is not in the top 5. In the last shareholder report, the energy sector was only 4.2% of the portfolio.

Over the last ten years, PHD has had mixed results in its total return performance. Like many other senior loan funds, it had a big down year in 2008, followed by a big up year in 2009. Below is a ten-year performance table comparing PHD to its Bank Loan peers:

Annual NAV Performance (from 2007)

Category: Bank Loan

Year Return Rank

2007 +0.67% 27 2008 -50.14% 68 2009 +69.00% 73 2010 +17.71% 7 2011 + 3.39% 34 2012 +15.01% 42 2013 + 8.00% 61 2014 +1.15% 56 2015 +1.13% 8 2016 -9.89% 96 YTD +2.09% 78

Source: Morningstar

Over the last five years, the average discount has been -4.93%. This is less than the current discount of -5.89%. Also, note in the chart below that PHD has sold for a 5% premium over NAV for brief periods in 2010, 2011, 2012 and 2013.

It has been a pretty good swing trading candidate because of variations in its discount/premium to NAV. Below is a long-term chart of the PHD discount history from cefconnect.

Source: cefconnect

The current discount to NAV as of June 5 is -5.89%. The three-month discount Z-score is -3.18 which means that the current discount to NAV is about three standard deviations below the three-month average discount of -2.72%.

The six-month discount Z-score is -1.80, which means the current discount is almost two standard deviations below the six-month average discount of -3.51%.

Source: cefanalyzer

Here are some other stats on PHD:

Pioneer Floating Rate Trust (PHD)

Total Assets: 454 MM Total Common assets: 311 MM

Annual Distribution Rate= 6.08%

Pays monthly distributions.

Last Regular Monthly Distribution= $0.06 (Annual= $0.72)

Fund Baseline Expense ratio: 1.36%

Discount to NAV= -5.89%

Effective Leverage: 31.69%

Avg. Daily Volume (3 months): 89,400 (Source: Yahoo Finance)

Average Daily Dollar Volume: $1,060,000

In a time when there are few closed-end fund bargains available, I think PHD is a reasonably good buy at current price levels. It is a fairly liquid closed-end fund. The bid-asked spread is usually around two cents, but often narrows to one cent if you are patient. You can usually get some price improvement on smaller market orders.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PHD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.