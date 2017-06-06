The End Of All Non-A Malls? Painting With Too Broad A Brush

"Sales per square foot" is just one measure to value a mall.

The belief is that all Non-A malls will perish.

A ludicrous mentality has taken over the herds in relation to Malls.

Based on prices as of June 2, it is my estimate that Class A mall REITS trade at about a 30% discount to Net Asset Value. The Class B's are selling at an even more extreme 50-70% discounts. The current mentality is that only Class A malls will survive and that too with a lot of difficulty.

What is a Class A Mall?

According to Podell Real Estate Advisors it is the demarcation above. Sounds simple enough. So where do the Big Retail REITS stand?

Source: Taubman Presentation

Taubman's (NYSE:TCO) recent presentation broke down the sales per SqFt. Seems crystal clear. But remember this is the Sales per SqFt of the underlying tenants. What happens if we look at rent per SqFt? Before you look at the next picture, try to imagine how these same malls would look in terms of Rent per SqFt.

Ready?

Similar. TCO still rules supreme. Yet not identical. One notable standout in the order is Simon Property group (NYSE:SPG) with sales of $614 a Sq FT, which is 32% above Pennsylvania REIT's (NYSE:PEI), is struggling to get the same rent per SqFt on its properties. Same for Macerich (NYSE:MAC) with sales of 36% above PEI. Taubman is getting 10% higher rents than PEI, but it is taking a whopping 72% higher sales to do it.

Now let's look at how the market values the funds from operations of these REITS?

Source: Author's estimates & calculations

I think all of them are cheap, but clearly the market is pricing PEI off the sales per SqFt rather than the rent per SqFt. Can you imagine if the entire industry was promoting this metric (rent per SqFt) how the mall REITS would be valued? One could argue that this higher rent is a burden for its tenants or conversely argue that PEI has one of the most productive assets for its landlord per SqFt.

The Fickle metric.

Getting back to Sales per SqFt, this metric can jump around quite a lot based on some small changes.

Mall with and without an Apple (AAPL) store.

Apple stores are one of the most productive stores out there with average sizes of 8,500 Sq Ft and average sales of $6,000 a SqFt. Some manage sales of over $10,000 a SqFt. I have chosen an "above average" Apple store to make my example.

Imagine a 490,000 SqFt mall that gets expanded to add an Apple store. Look at the impact of sales per Sq Ft.

This mall jumped from Class B to Class A with one store! If I added Tiffany (NYSE:TIF) and Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) to the mix, the results would be even more dramatic.

Let's look at valuation of this mall.

Class B mall REITS are at 10% Implied Cap rates.

Class A mall REITS are at 6% implied Cap rates.

Simply put, adding the Apple store adds $171 Million or 70% to the value of this mall if we accept the traditional metrics. Does that make sense?

No accounting for taste (or cost of living):

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) had an interesting slide in their presentation.

Source: WPG presentation

The message is not immediately apparent but what they were getting at is that

A) Mall grades are not adjusted for local cost of living.

Conceptually, if I had 5 malls in New York, all of them would Grade A based on simplistic sales per SqFt but it might be hard for the tenants to make money if they had to pay their workers very high wages in that city.

B) Adjusting for purchasing power of local households, WPG malls should be prized.

This too makes sense as $80,000 annual household income leaves very different amounts of discretionary income in a New York City versus a Springfield, Missouri household. While the latter city mall may produce less sales per SqFt, it is likely to weather tough times better.

In conclusion, sales per SqFt is just one metric and used in isolation is not the most useful. A lot of other factors, including proximity of other malls, dominant type of retailers, rent per SqFt and local cost of labour go to determine what is truly a mall that will survive versus one that will go under. Look under the hood and don't paint all Non-A malls with one broad brush.

Disclosure: I am/we are long PEI, WPG.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I am short WPG Puts.