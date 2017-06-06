Apple's WWDC: Hardware And OS Updates Plus Some Killer AR

Rethink Technology business briefs for June 5, 2017.

Hardware updates will put Apple in great shape for the December quarter

(Source: Apple)

In my World Wide Developer Conference preview, I pointed to a number of products that cried out for updated hardware: the iMac and iPad Pro, especially. Apple's (NASDAQ:AAPL) WWDC keynote overachieved on the hardware front, introducing new iMacs (including a new iMac Pro), upgrading the MacBook Pro, and introducing the new 10.5" iPad Pro. On top of all this, Apple introduced its much-rumored smart speaker, called HomePod. Combined with the expected new iPhones, the company will have the freshest product lineup going into the December quarter in some time.

The Retina Display iMacs have improved, with brighter displays and a dithering feature that helps eliminate banding. Internal processors finally are upgraded to Intel's (NASDAQ:INTC) Kaby Lake. Thunderbolt 3 is now standard through a pair of USB C connectors. Graphics processing also is boosted with AMD's Polaris-based GPUs.

This was all welcome, if long overdue, but the interesting iMac is the new Space Gray iMac Pro. Apple has substantially re-engineered the iMac to incorporate much more powerful processing in both CPUs and GPUs. It can handle up to an 18-core Xeon, which can only be Skylake-X. iMac Pro will also have an AMD Vega GPU, which, from the specs that were quoted for it, sounds basically equivalent to the Vega Frontier Edition. Apple is targeting power users, such as VR content creators.

Is the iMac Pro the right system for professional users? I suspect many would rather have a desktop box that provides more expandability and customizability, and this hopefully will be the conclusion of the new Mac Pro development process. But the iMac Pro is a very powerful system, and the starting price for the base configuration of $4999 may be attractive. Apple claims it's less than a custom-configured PC with equivalent hardware. That may be a stretch, but a 27" 5K monitor isn't cheap.

Also long overdue was the refresh of the iPad Pros. The larger 12.9" iPad Pro finally gets the wide color gamut screen that debuted on the 9.7" iPad Pro. The display is also brighter and features a variable refresh of up to 120 Hz. The smaller 10.5" iPad Pro gets all the same screen technology, just in a smaller package. Both iPad Pros get new A10X processors with added graphics horsepower over the A10 in the iPhone 7. That added graphics horsepower is put to good use, since both screens feature 264 dpi Retina Displays.

Apple entered the smart speaker market with its HomePod system. I couldn't help thinking it looks like a Mac Pro covered in cloth mesh. Apparently realizing that it couldn't offer as smart a speaker as Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Echo or Google (GOOG, GOOGL) Home, Apple has taken the interesting marketing approach of emphasizing HomePod as a... speaker.

There certainly was some room for improvement in this respect in the competition, which can be seen as barely better than utility computer speakers. Apple has put a lot of thought into the concept and may very well have come up with the first meaningful improvement in basic speaker technology in some time.

Speakers are fundamentally just electric motors and have no smarts whatsoever. Apple is using the processor in the HomePod not just for voice commands, but also to control how the speaker operates. It analyzes room acoustics and uses its array of speakers to simulate stereo and surround sound. A pair of speakers can even be used together.

If it works, and I can't vouch for it at this point, it will provide Apple entry into the living rooms of millions of American homes. In addition to promising better sound, Apple is offering full Siri voice control, Apple Music integration, and the ability to use an enhanced Siri to provide other control and service functions, including HomeKit control. I had pointed to the smart speaker as a necessary area of improvement in Apple's AI game, and the company appears to have delivered.

macOS and iOS updates finally get serious AI support

This year's macOS update was characterized as a refinement of the macOS Sierra. So, it's called High Sierra. Yes, I know, perhaps not the best designation. But the OS feels much more of a comprehensive overhaul than Sierra, which, as far as I can tell, mainly corrected many annoying bugs from its predecessor and added Siri.

The new features in High Sierra include a revised Metal 2 graphics tool kit, which supports VR on Macs with sufficient graphics horsepower. For those not so well endowed, High Sierra will support external GPUs, which is something I wish Apple had done for Sierra.

The company is indeed upping its AI game with a new set of APIs for developers called Core ML. This is a major enhancement, since there was effectively nothing like this in Sierra. Apple's AI offerings in Sierra were limited to some Siri APIs that weren't very useful. Core ML operates through Metal to enable the use of GPUs for machine learning.

Of course, Apple continues to eschew touchscreens in Macs, even as it edges ever closer to a PC-like iOS. iOS 11 will gain the Core ML features of its big brother, including natural language and image recognition APIs that will finally be available to all developers. Better late than never.

The company finally has consented to allow iOS users to directly view and open files via a new Files app. I don't even want to think about how long this has been available in Android. This is more Jobs legacy. Jobs wanted iOS users to never have to think about files. This was his idea of personal computing Utopia. Thankfully, Apple is finally moving beyond this. iOS users will be able to open files in a file browsing pop-up that works much like it does in macOS.

Apple is still only allowing iPads to use the full multitasking capabilities of iOS, something that also needs to change. But in the mean time, the iPad version moves ever closer to the macOS. There is an App Dock that looks and works a lot like the dock in macOS. You can even access it from within any iOS app. It provides a very convenient way to switch between apps.

You can also copy and drag and drop objects, text and pictures from one app to another in split-screen mode. And finally, there's an app selector mode that looks suspiciously like an array of, dare we say it, windows.

(Source: Apple)

They're not real app windows, of course, but it shows what could be done to support a "desktop" mode in iOS. Unfortunately, that's as far as it goes. While Android forges ahead with a desktop mode for the Galaxy S8, Apple forces users to squint at the relatively small iPhone and iPad screens, even at their desks. Convergence is being carried out in baby steps at Apple.

New iOS AR capability says smartglasses are on the way

The iOS upgrades would have seemed relatively modest but for a killer demonstration of Augmented Reality (AR) that Apple did in real time with an iPad. It worked the way that Microsoft's (NASDAQ:MSFT) Hololens works in terms of creating virtual objects and placing them on real surfaces, such as a table top. Except that it was all done by an iPad and viewed on the iPad's screen.

It looked amazingly good. Apple has been able to use the motion sensing and camera image data to produce a fused position sensing system for the iPad that is extremely accurate. The person holding the iPad was able to move around the virtual objects freely, and the virtual objects remained positioned on the real surface. The iPad image processing even does the surface detection.

This is iOS 11 AR Kit, and it looks like a major breakthrough in AR, since it greatly simplifies the sensors required to achieve realistic AR. It also removes the field of view limitations inherent in Microsoft's approach. All newer iPhones and iPads that run A9 or A10 processors will be able to implement it once iOS 11 is installed. Compared to the tiny market for Hololens, Apple will have a huge market for AR among its installed base of iOS users. Since AR Kit is a set of developer APIs, developers will be able to start developing apps almost immediately.

As fun as AR is on iPhone and iPad, it will be even better implemented in smartglasses. I pointed out in my preview article that new iOS or macOS features can point to future hardware products, and this is a perfect example. It's clear that Apple is anticipating future AR-capable smartglasses and has moved to develop the software ahead of the hardware. This is a much more intelligent approach than what Microsoft has done with Hololens.

Apple is part of the Rethink Technology portfolio, and is a recommended Buy.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AAPL.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.