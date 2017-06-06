Adidas Needs A Miracle To Support Its Stock Price

Last week I examined Nike Inc. (NYSE:NKE) and arrived at the conclusion that the company nearly everyone considers to be synonymous with sports is a solid business whose stock price is very attractive at the moment. Today, I will take a look at Nike's biggest rival - Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) (OTCQX:ADDDF).

While Nike's stock is down over 20% from its December 2015, all-time high, Adidas shareholders have never been happier. The stock's epic journey to the north started from as low as $32.31 in January 2015 and did not stop until it reached $102 a share last month. The price in Frankfurt was 188.70 euro.

The Market is Irrational

Judging from Mr. Market's behavior, one might think Adidas is doing much better than Nike. Unfortunately, as the analysis below will show, that is not the case.

Information Source: Adidas

Adidas' ten-year earnings and revenue record show the German apparel retailer knows how to stay profitable. The company has managed to keep its bottom line healthy even when the financial crisis was at its worst in 2009 and continued to increase both sales and net income during the following seven years until reaching 19.3 billion euro and 1.02 billion euro, respectively.

The fact that one of the world's largest sportswear retailers is a consistent money-maker will not surprise anyone. What I am really interested in is how Adidas compares to Nike in terms of efficiency. In other words, which of the two companies has the better margins.

The Fundamentals

I believe no analysis should be based solely on a record-breaking year, so I am going to use Adidas' three-year average results, in order to be able to form a more conservative and sound opinion.

For starters, Adidas' average gross margin for the 2014-2016 period is 46%, suggesting the company's strong brand allows it to control the price of its products. Anything above 20% is seen as great, but 46% is a lot better.

On the other hand, the company's selling, general and administrative expenses exceed the 80% of gross profit upper limit. In addition, unlike Nike, which does not spend a dime on research and development, Adidas does - 164 million euro last year.

But the most striking difference between the two sportswear giants comes from their profitability margins. Adidas' average net profit margin in the last three years is below 4.5%, which leads to return on assets and return on equity ratios of just 5.5% and 12.7%, respectively. In order to satisfy the taste of a conservative investor like Warren Buffett, for example, these figures need to be north of 10% for net margin and ROA and above 20% for ROE.

On top of that, Adidas fails to keep its capital expenditures below the 50% net income mark, while Nike's barely reach 30%. The lower the better.

On the bright side, one of the things I like most in a company is the low debt level. Adidas could pay off its entire debt in under 2 years using only its 2016 profit, which leads to an average debt-to-equity ratio of 29.5% and interest expense below 5.5% of the operating income. Being leverage-free is important because Adidas can grow and improve without feeling the pressure of a huge debt load on its shoulders.

Instead of wasting money to pay its creditors, Adidas can afford to distribute dividends and increase its shareholders' value through share repurchases. On the other hand, I doubt that buying back shares when the stock is close to all-time highs is the best possible way to use the investors' money.

The table below shows how Adidas stacks up against a perfect company's results.

Calculations based on information provided by Adidas and MarketWatch

The German apparel giant managed to collect only 11.5 out of 18 possible points. On the very same test, Nike got 16 of 18. If you feel like reading about it, there is a link in the first paragraph of this article.

But what strikes me most is Adidas' insane three-year average trailing price to earnings ratio. In 2014, 2015 and 2016, Adidas' EPS stood at 4.99, 3.30 and 2.35 euro, or 3.55 euro per share on average. Meanwhile, the stock is selling for more than 171 euro in Frankfurt, giving us a P/E ratio of 48.4.

Such a high P/E ratio suggests the market is way too optimistic. In my opinion, it would take a miracle for the company to justify its current stock price. And in business, miracles do not happen overnight. Stock crashes, on the other hand, often do. Should we expect one in the obviously overvalued Adidas stock from now on?

The Technicals

Whenever I see a stock, which is quite overpriced, I always take a look at it through the prism of a technical analysis method, called the Elliott Wave principle. It states that stock trends progress in five-wave patterns called impulses. But no trend lasts forever, so every impulse is followed by three-wave correction in the opposite direction.

Since fundamental analysis suggested Adidas stock has become irresponsibly expensive, I would expect its chart to reveal a five-wave impulse approaching its end.

Chart by TradingView

As visible, Adidas' weekly stock price chart did not disappoint. It shows that the uptrend between 52.94 and 188.70 euro per share has taken the shape of a five-wave impulsive sequence. According to the Elliott Wave theory, a decline to the support area of wave 4 should drag the price to more normal levels, near 130 euro a share. For ADDYY stock, this translates into roughly $75 a share and $150 for ADDDF.

The negative outlook is also supported by the relative strength index, which shows a strong bearish divergence between waves 5 and 3, suggesting the bulls have been running on fumes for months now.

Conclusion

Adidas is a very solid, financially stable company, with one of the strongest brands in the sports apparel industry. No doubt about it. Nevertheless, even the best of companies are not immune to Mr. Market's extremes.

Fundamental analysis suggests the company's business will hardly be able to support the expectations attached to the stock's current price. In addition, technical analysis helped us recognize a price pattern, which should be followed by a significant decline.

In my opinion, Adidas is so unreasonably expensive right now that even the slightest miss of analysts' estimates in future earnings reports could be the catalyst the bears have been waiting for.

In its core, investing is all about paying a reasonable price. Buying Adidas stock at current levels would be based solely on expectations that the uptrend will continue, which turns the investment into nothing more than pure speculation.

