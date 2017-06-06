Main Street Capital's Investment Rating And NAV Sustainability Analysis

My projected MAIN NAV per share range over the next several quarters, including my buy, sell, or hold recommendation, is stated in the “Conclusions Drawn” section of the article.

Both analyzes provide evidence on the overall “health” of MAIN’s investments, including spotting certain portfolio companies that have a greater probability of having heightened credit risk in the future.

Focus of Article:

The focus of this article is to perform two analyzes which provide direct evidence on the overall "health" of Main Street Capital's (NYSE:MAIN) investment portfolio. This is a new type of analysis that I have decided to perform on MAIN. In the past, I have provided a similar type of analysis on several other business development company ("BDC") peers. Due to the overall positive feedback I have received from readers, I have decided to provide the following two types of analyzes when it comes to MAIN: 1) a fair market value ("FMV") investment rating analysis on the company's debt and equity investments over the prior four quarters; and 2) a quarterly FMV percentage analysis on specific portfolio companies over the prior five quarters.

These analyzes have been, and will likely continue to be, very good forward-looking metrics to consider when it comes to MAIN's future NAV sustainability. In addition, these analyzes provide evidence of any portfolio companies experiencing heightened credit risk which would eventually impact MAIN's "non-accrual" rate. Depending on the materially of any such non-accruals, this could eventually impact MAIN's future dividend sustainability (which will be analyzed in a future article).

Within the "Conclusions Drawn" section of this article, I will include my projected MAIN NAV per share range for the next several quarters. I will also provide my current BUY, SELL, or HOLD recommendation and price target on MAIN.

Overview of Income and Valuation Fluctuations and the Impact to MAIN's NAV Sustainability:

Prior to providing the two analyzes stated above, let me provide some general examples of how MAIN's investment portfolio can have income and valuation fluctuations over time. Income fluctuations have a direct impact on MAIN's future dividend sustainability. Valuation fluctuations have a direct impact on MAIN's future NAV sustainability (with some variables"intertwining"). I believe providing some general examples will be beneficial for most readers.

Through Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"), quarterly FMV "write-downs" (also known as capital depreciation) or "write-ups" (also known as capital appreciation) occur. Quarterly FMV fluctuations are also known as "mark-to-market" adjustments. These FMV fluctuations have an immediate and direct impact on MAIN's future NAV sustainability. When there is a market sell-off within global debt markets (heightened volatility), including certain pockets such as institutional/corporate and high-yield bonds, there is heightened spread/basis risk which negatively impacts bids for these types of investments. As such, lower bids typically occur in regards to these investments which directly lead to capital depreciation being recorded. In addition, if a portfolio company starts to see slowing/deteriorating operations and/or net losses, a FMV write-down would likely occur on MAIN's debt investment due to a perceived increase in credit risk (decrease in projected future cash flows/enterprise value). As such, the value of MAIN's investment portfolio would be reduced causing an immediate drop to earnings per share ("EPS"). This occurs even if the write-down is still unrealized. Let us now assume this same portfolio company begins to show signs of the inability to pay its loan obligations. This would cause MAIN's debt investment within that portfolio company to be put on non-accrual status (non-performance). When this occurs, interest income would stop being accrued as interest payments are not being received. As such, this would cause an immediate drop in MAIN's net investment income ("NII")/net investment company taxable income ("ICTI") and have a direct impact on the company's future dividend sustainability.

These same general risks could also occur regarding MAIN's equity investments. If a portfolio company (which MAIN has an equity investment in) starts to see slowing/deteriorating operations and/or net losses, MAIN's equity investment would generally be deemed less valuable. As such, a FMV equity write-down/capital depreciation would occur. In a "worst case scenario", a total write-off would be necessary leaving MAIN's equity investment worthless. Similar to the debt investment example above, this would cause an immediate drop to EPS. As such, this would have an immediate and direct impact on MAIN's future NAV sustainability. If a portfolio company (which MAIN has an equity investment in) begins to show signs of an inability to pay its loan obligations (whether with MAIN or to a third party), MAIN's equity investment in that company would most likely see a reduction in dividend income (where applicable). If this were to occur, there would be an increased probability that some or all of the cash distributions received by MAIN from the portfolio company would be deemed a "return of capital" ("ROC") per GAAP/the "Internal Revenue Code" ("IRC") and thus not a component of NII/net ICTI. This would be determined by the "earnings and profit" (E&P; an IRC term) of the underlying operating companies. As such, this would cause an immediate drop to MAIN's NII/net ICTI and have a direct impact on MAIN's future dividend and NAV sustainability. As such, I believe it is always very important to monitor a BDC's investment portfolio

1) FMV Investment Rating Analysis on MAIN's Debt and Equity Investments:

Since FMV write-downs (whether unrealized or realized) directly impact MAIN's EPS in the quarter of occurrence, this first analysis has a direct impact on the company's future NAV sustainability. I believe this analysis will bring some added clarity to readers to better understand how MAIN's investment portfolio was rated, regarding valuations and credit risk, as of 6/30/2016, 9/30/2016, 12/31/2016, and 3/31/2017. To begin this analysis, Table 1 is provided below.

Table 1 - MAIN Investment Rating Analysis as of 6/30/2016, 9/30/2016, 12/31/2016, and 3/31/2017 (Based on FMV)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, partially using MAIN data obtained from the SEC's EDGAR Database)

Using Table 1 above as a reference, I classify MAIN's debt and equity investments within one of the following three portfolios: 1) control (dark blue coloring); 2) affiliate (olive green coloring); or 3) non-control/non-affiliate (purple coloring). A control investment is where MAIN owns (through an equity investment) at or greater than 25% of a portfolio company's outstanding voting securities. An affiliate investment is where MAIN owns (through an equity investment) at or greater than 5% but less than 25% of a portfolio company's outstanding voting securities. Within these three classifications, five different investment ratings are shown based on each portfolio's recent FMV. I am including four separate points in time to better highlight past unrealized appreciation (depreciation) within each classification.

In my professional opinion, this specific analysis is a good forward-looking metric to spot potential portfolio companies that would have a higher probability for an eventual loss of principal and/or non-accrual. In addition, spotting certain past/recent trends within a BDC's investment portfolio provides additional insight regarding accurate, reliable projections in the future (which I believe I have continued to provide to readers through periodic articles/analysis).

An investment rating of "1" describes the portion of MAIN's debt and equity investments that were performing at or above expectations. An investment rating of "2" describes the portion of investments that were performing near expectations. An investment rating of "3", "4", and "5" describes the portion of investments that were performing slightly, modestly, and materially below expectations, respectively.

Investment Rating 1 and 2 (Performing Near, At, or Above Expectations):

Still using Table 1 as a reference, I have classified 65%, 73%, 78%, and 81% of MAIN's investment portfolio performing at or above expectations as of 6/30/2016, 9/30/2016, 12/31/2016, and 3/31/2017, respectively (based on FMV). As such, MAIN's investment portfolio experienced gradual improvement during the company's third quarter of 2016, fourth quarter of 2016, and first quarter of 2017. As of 3/31/2017, this investment rating had a FMV of $1.61 billion. A majority of this percentage increase was attributable to debt and equity investments being reclassified from an investment rating of 2 to an investment rating of 1 (a positive catalyst/trend).

I would also point out that I have classified 93% of MAIN's control investment portfolio performing at or above expectations as of 3/31/2017. Simply put, when analyzing control investments, this percentage was the highest out of the eleven BDC peers I currently cover. I believe this should be seen as a positive catalyst/trend. This is one of the main reasons why I have gradually increased my price target for MAIN over the prior four quarters. I also believe this is one of the main reasons why MAIN's stock price has continued to net increase over the past several quarters.

I believe the following MAIN control portfolio companies were performing materially above expectations as of 3/31/2017: 1) Café Brazil, LLC (Café Brazil); 2) CBT Nuggets, LLC (CBT Nuggets); 3) Harrison Hydra-Gen, Ltd. (Harrison); 4) MSC Adviser I, LLC (MSC Adviser); 5) OMi Holdings, Inc. ("OMi"); 6) Pegasus Research Group, LLC (Pegasus); and 7) River Aggregates, LLC (River Aggregates).

Next, I have classified 22%, 16%, 13%, and 10% of MAIN's investment portfolio performing near expectations as of 6/30/2016, 9/30/2016, 12/31/2016, and 3/31/2017, respectively. As such, MAIN's investment portfolio had a steady percentage decrease regarding debt and equity investments performing near expectations during the prior four quarters. As stated above, this percentage decrease was mainly attributable to various debt and equity investments being reclassified from an investment rating of 2 to an investment rating of 1 (a positive catalyst/trend). As of 3/31/2017, this investment rating had a FMV of $191 million.

When combined, I have classified 87%, 89%, 91%, and 91% of MAIN's investment portfolio performing near, at, or above expectations as of 6/30/2016, 9/30/2016, 12/31/2016, and 3/31/2017, respectively. As such, I believe a majority of MAIN's investment portfolio continued to be performing near, at, or above expectations. With that being said, the proportion of investments that exhibited varying levels of underperformance/non-performance still needs to be considered/discussed.

When calculated, I have determined 13%, 11%, 9%, and 9% of MAIN's investment portfolio was experiencing varying levels of underperformance/non-performance as of 6/30/2016, 9/30/2016, 12/31/2016, and 3/31/2017, respectively. When compared to the ten other BDC peers I currently cover, MAIN had a low percentage of debt and equity investments performing either slightly, modestly, or materially below expectations as of 3/31/2017 (a positive catalyst/trend).

To put things in better perspective, as was discussed in a prior BDC comparison article, the following"FMV versus cost ratios" were provided for MAIN and ten other BDC peers as of 3/31/2017 (in order of highest to lowest ratio): 1) NEWTEK Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) 1.2565x; 2) MAIN 1.0548x; 3) Golub Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) 1.0088x; 4) Solar Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:SLRC) 1.0023x; 5) Ares Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:ARCC) 0.9832x; 6) Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. (NASDAQ:FSFR) 0.9666x; 7) Prospect Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PSEC) 0.9634x; 8) Fifth Street Finance Corp. (NYSE:FSC) 0.9540x; 9) American Capital Senior Floating Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACSF) 0.9469x; 10) Medley Capital Corp. (NYSE:MCC) 0.8886x; and 11) Apollo Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AINV) 0.8859x.

Investment Rating 3 (Performing Slightly Below Expectations):

I have classified 8%, 4%, 2%, and 3% of MAIN's investment portfolio performing slightly below expectations as of 6/30/2016, 9/30/2016, 12/31/2016, and 3/31/2017, respectively. All debt and equity investments within this classification should be carefully monitored each quarter to watch for future FMV write-downs and possible eventual non-accruals. As of 3/31/2017, this investment rating had a FMV of $70 million. When calculated, this analysis shows MAIN's investment portfolio had a decreased FMV balance of ($82) million regarding the company's debt and equity investments performing slightly below expectations between the end of the second quarter of 2016 and first quarter of 2017.

Investment Rating 4 (Performing Modestly Below Expectations):

I have classified 2%, 4%, 4%, and 3% of MAIN's investment portfolio performing modestly below expectations as of 6/30/2016, 9/30/2016, 12/31/2016, and 3/31/2017, respectively. All debt investments within this classification should be CONSIDERED for non-accruals. In other words, heightened monitoring should occur. Also, debt and equity investments within this classification have a modest probability of a partial non-recovery of one's remaining principal/cost basis. As of 3/31/2017, this investment rating had a FMV of $59 million. When calculated, this analysis shows MAIN's investment portfolio had an increased FMV balance of $9 million regarding the company's debt and equity investments performing modestly below expectations between the end of the second quarter of 2016 and first quarter of 2017.

Investment Rating 5 (Performing Materially Below Expectations):

Finally, I have classified 3% of MAIN's investment portfolio performing materially below expectations as of 6/30/2016, 9/30/2016, 12/31/2016, and 3/31/2017. All debt investments within this classification should be on non-accrual status unless there is a specific reason otherwise (exceptions can [and do] occur). Also, certain debt and equity investments within this classification have a modest-high probability of a partial non-recovery of one's remaining principal/cost basis (including a possible total write-off). As of 3/31/2017, this investment rating had a FMV of $53 million. When calculated, this analysis shows MAIN's investment portfolio had a decreased FMV balance of ($2) million regarding the company's debt and equity investments performing materially below expectations between the end of the second quarter of 2016 and first quarter of 2017.

It is never a positive trend when a company has any part of its investment portfolio within this rating classification. With that being said, when compared to the ten other BDC peers I currently cover, MAIN's percentage of investments classified as performing materially below expectations was low.

The following MAIN portfolio companies had debt investments on non-accrual status as of 3/31/2017: 1) Marine Shelters Holdings, LLC (Marine Shelters); 2) East West Copolymer & Rubber, LLC (East West); 3) ROCACELA, LLC (Rocacela); 4) Clarius BIGS, LLC (Clarius); and 5) Ospemifene Royalty Sub LLC (Ospemifene). Readers should understand any future non-accruals would bring the risk of a slight decrease in interest income per GAAP and the risk of decreases in NAV from future FMV write-offs. In addition, it should be noted MAIN completed a couple minor (proportionately speaking) oil and gas debt-to-equity exchanges during 2016. This typically has a minor negative impact on NII as the prior accrued interest income does not exist anymore while the probability of an investment generating consistent dividend income is low.

To reiterate, I believe this specific analysis is a very good forward-looking metric to spot specific portfolio companies at heightened credit risk regarding future non-accruals. I believe the debt and equity investments within these lower classifications should continue to be monitored to a greater degree as they are the most susceptible to FMV write-downs, non-performance (which would lead to non-accruals), and ultimately a probable partial (in some cases total) loss of principal/cost basis. This would negatively impact MAIN's future NAV sustainability. This analysis also identifies certain portfolio companies that are performing above expectations. This provides direct evidence for possible continued net investment appreciation. This would positively impact MAIN's future NAV sustainability.

2) Quarterly FMV Analysis on MAIN's Portfolio Companies:

The next part of the article will perform a quarterly FMV analysis associated with MAIN's portfolio companies for the past five quarters (3/31/2016 - 3/31/2017). This is somewhat different than the FMV investment ratings analysis performed in the previous section of the article. This quarterly FMV percentage analysis shows specific portfolio companies where noticeable unrealized FMV fluctuations occurred. This analysis helps detect fluctuations that have recently occurred and identifies potentially struggling investments that were once (or still are) performing near, at, or above expectations. This analysis also identifies certain prior troubled investments that are now beginning to show signs of improvement. Spotting these trends will lead to a more accurate portrayal of MAIN's future NAV sustainability (forward-looking metric). To begin this analysis, Table 2 is provided below.

Table 2 - MAIN Portfolio Company FMV Analysis (Investment Ratings 3/31/2016 - 3/31/2017)

(Source: Table created entirely by myself, including all investment rating classifications)

Using Table 2 above as a reference, the following MAIN portfolio companies had a notable valuation decrease (proportionately speaking) over the prior five quarters (3/31/2016 - 3/31/2017): 1) Ameritech College, LLC (Ameritech); 2) Marine Shelters; 3) East West; 4) Glowpoint Inc. (Glowpoint); 5) OPI International ("OPI"); 6) Brightwood Capital Fund III, LP (Brightwood); 7) Grupo Hima San Pablo, Inc. (Grupo); 8) Guitar Center, Inc. (Guitar Center); 9) Pardus Oil and Gas, LLC (Pardus); 10) Pernix Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (Pernix); and 11) Targus Group International (Targus).

Most valuation decreases pertained to credit risk. This includes portfolio companies such as Marine Shelters and East West which are currently on non-accrual status. Regarding Ameritech, East West, OPI, Pardus, and Targus, these portfolio companies were performing near or at expectations at some point during 2016 but quickly began performing materially below expectations recently. I believe this should be seen as a cautionary/negative trend.

However, the following MAIN portfolio companies had a notable valuation increase (proportionately speaking) over the prior five quarters (3/31/2016 - 3/31/2017): 1) Principle Environmental, LLC (Principle); 2) Dos Rios Partners (Dos Rios); 3) AP Gaming I, LLC (AP Gaming); 4) Artel, LLC (Artel); 5) Hunter Defense Technologies, Inc. (Hunter); 6) iEnergizer Limited (iEnergizer); 7) iQor US Inc. ("iQor"); 8) Mood Media Corporation (Mood Media); 9) North American Lifting Holdings, Inc. (N.A. Lifting); and 10) Renaissance Learning, Inc. (Renaissance).

Some valuation increases were due to improved operational performance. Some of the other valuation increases were more due to a decrease in spread/basis risk. As discussed in prior BDC articles, there was a market sell-off within certain pockets of global/U.S. debt markets (especially lower/unrated corporate/high yield bonds) towards the end of 2015-the second week of February 2016. As such, lower bids (prices) occurred within these types of investments which directly led to capital depreciation. In other words, lower middle market ("LMM"), middle market ("MM"), and upper middle market ("UMM") pricing came under notable pressure due to high yield debt market "jitters" that negatively impacted valuations across the entire BDC sector. However, it should also be noted this bearish trend reversed course during the second-half of February 2016-March 2017 as spreads/yields modestly - materially tightened/decreased. As such, this has caused most LMM/MM/UMM pricing to net increase where credit risk remained low. This has been a recent positive sector catalyst/trend as "well-managed" BDC peers have reported a net increase to NAV during the calendar second quarter of 2016-first quarter of 2017.

LMM/MM/UMM pricing, where credit risk remained low, continued to move slightly higher during the second quarter of 2017 as well (through 6/2/2017). As such, I am anticipating either relatively flat or minor net increases in valuations across well-managed BDC investment portfolios during the calendar second quarter of 2017. This should be seen as a positive catalyst/trend. Of course, each BDC portfolio needs to be separately monitored/valued but broader market tendencies should also be considered when it comes to investment valuations (level 3 assets per Accounting Standards Codification ("ASC") 820).

Conclusions Drawn:

To summarize what was performed in this article, the following two analyzes were provided which have a direct impact on MAIN's future NAV sustainability: 1) a FMV investment rating analysis on the company's debt and equity investments over the prior four quarters; and 2) a quarterly FMV percentage analysis on specific portfolio companies over the prior five quarters. These analyzes have been, and will likely continue to be, very good forward-looking metrics to consider when it comes to MAIN's future NAV sustainability.

When considering the two analyzes performed above, including other factors not discussed within this specific article, I believe there is relatively strong evidence only a minor portion of MAIN's debt and equity investments are at heightened risk for varying levels of net realized/unrealized FMV depreciation over the foreseeable future. On the contrary, a notable portion of MAIN's control investment portfolio has continued to perform well above expectations. I believe this is directly due to a combination of disciplined investment selection, management expertise, and the desire to slowly growth the company's assets (through periodic accretive capital raises). As such, I am projecting the following MAIN quarterly NAV ranges over the next several quarters (includes projected accretion from periodic "at-the-market" ("ATM") equity raises):

NAV as of 6/30/2017: $22.30 - $22.90 per share

NAV as of 9/30/2017: $22.50 - $23.10 per share

NAV as of 12/31/2017: $22.55 - $23.15 per share

Therefore, I am currently projecting MAIN will report minor NAV increases over the next three quarters (lower NAV increases when special periodic dividends are accounted for). MAIN should also be able to generate a modest positive "economic return" (dividends received and change in NAV) over the next three combined quarters.

My BUY, SELL, or HOLD Recommendation:

From the analysis provided above, including additional factors not discussed within this article, I currently rate MAIN as a SELL when the company's stock price is trading at or greater than a 75% premium to the mean of MAIN's projected NAV as of 6/30/2017 range (provided above), a HOLD when trading at greater than a 55% but less than a 75% premium to the mean of MAIN's projected NAV as of 6/30/2017 range, and a BUY when trading at or less than a 55% premium to the mean of MAIN's projected NAV as of 6/30/2017 range.

As such, I currently rate MAIN as a HOLD. My current price target for MAIN is approximately $39.55 per share. This is currently the price where my HOLD recommendation would change to a SELL. This price target is a slight increase when compared to my last MAIN article. My current re-entry price for MAIN is approximately $35.00 per share. This is currently the price where my HOLD recommendation would change to a BUY. This re-entry price is also a slight increase when compared to my last MAIN article.

Even though I believe MAIN's NAV sustainability is currently fairly high (focus of this particular article), I believe the company's stock price valuation already considers this notion. With that being said, long-term holders of MAIN should gain comfort that I continue to believe MAIN's dividend and NAV sustainability is currently very high and fairly high, respectively.

Final Note: Each investor's BUY, SELL, or HOLD decision is based on one's risk tolerance, time horizon, and dividend income goals. My personal recommendation will not fit each reader's current investing strategy. The factual information provided within this article is intended to help assist readers when it comes to investing strategies/decisions.

