Stocks Get A JOLT Today

The stock market will get a JOLT today when the Job Openings & Labor Turnover Survey is published. Despite last week's apparent disappointment in nonfarm payroll growth for May, this data will serve to perhaps color the picture and perhaps ask the question, is there a skilled labor shortage and how will that impact wages, inflation and the Fed. No matter what else happens, save for a tax cut announcement from the President that the Democrats cannot say no to, I am looking for anxiety to continue to build into the Thursday testimony of former FBI Director Comey and for equities to likely move lower.

Stocks expressed trepidation into the close Monday, as the blockbuster testimony of fired FBI Director Comey approaches. The SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) only closed down ever so fractionally, but it made a move in the last half hour of trading that likely reflects the overhanging concern about this week's congressional affair, now two days away. It will likely be the most closely watched testimony since those memorable days during the financial crisis when Ben Bernanke and Hank Paulson appeared before desperate congressmen seeking a solution to avoid an economic depression.

As we venture down the fringe of risk, we find the PowerShares QQQ (NASDAQ: QQQ) and iShares Russell 2000 (NYSE: IWM) fell further, while the SPDR Dow Jones (NYSE: DIA) was right around the S&P 500 shortfall. That's exactly the trend you should expect to see if a horrific revelation is revealed on Thursday and stocks get shocked. The IWM fell far further than the SPY, down 0.6% Monday.

Tuesday offers an intriguing data point, and because of its isolation, without any other significant data due, it will get a close look and deep discussion. The JOLTS Report also has a catchy name that mouth-breathers probably favor. Hey, I'm writing about it so...

In recent reports, I've been pointing toward something I have noticed that others seem to be not noticing. Skilled labor is increasingly becoming a scarce resource. In Stock Market Warning - The Jobs Report is Signaling Inflation, I attempted to show that despite the lower than expected pace of job creation in May, there were some interesting points that needed noting.

You'll want to reference that report, but a couple key points were that the unemployment rate is at 4.3% (not seen since 2001), and is down a half of a percentage point just since January. The Labor Participation Rate is down, and I believe trending lower. Finally, we saw compensation costs increase in the Personal Income & Outlays data last reported and discussed in my report, This Report Matters Big Time for Stocks.

There was one other point of reference discussed that we need to reconsider again today. The Job Openings & Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) data offers some interesting insights and it will be published today. Everything the report covers is trending in the right direction, as far as offering signs of economic health. However, I am also seeing extreme tightness forming in the labor market. Slack, I don't see any longer.

The amount of job openings has been trending higher, as you can see in the chart above here. The chart here seems to show a leveling off of job openings, as the economy certainly seems to have arrived at full-employment.

The hires rate likewise shows a leveling off, again marking full employment.

However, the next two charts shown above seem to say something else. Here we see a still increasing "quits" rate and still decreasing "layoffs" rate. If a labor shortage is a defining characteristic of the labor market today, we would see more employees quitting their jobs in exchange for higher paying opportunities elsewhere. This is also a sign of burgeoning compensation inflation folks. The still decreasing "layoffs" rate shows employers less confident in finding replacements for employees they might have otherwise fired. Soon employers will find it necessary to offer more pay and other compensation incentives to attract the talent they seek. Make no mistake about it, that would be another inflation catalyst.

Today, investors will get a fresh look at all these data points, as it is updated for April data. Economists see job openings falling slightly to a level of 5.725 million in April, down from the 5.743 million reported in March. That is simply because of recent other soft data for labor and the apparent leveling off here of openings at full-employment. Still, I would not be surprised to see a better number for April, and I think that should cause investors to reconsider if they have any thought that the Fed is off the table for September.

I believe the Fed should raise the Fed Funds Rate in June, and this Fed-Watch Tool shows the market is fully confident a June rate hike is coming. However, investors have taken September off the table (24% likelihood of rate hike priced in), I think prematurely, as they have bought into recent Fed speak indicating concern about recent months' soft data.

As data continues to show inflation burgeoning and borne out of a shortage for labor, the Fed had better get more aggressive. If the Fed misses the ball on inflation, gold (NYSE: GLD) and silver (NYSE: SLV) will benefit, and I have my call set in this regard for some time now. Expect financials (NYSE: XLF) (NYSE: JPM) to recover recent losses as well as these insights are absorbed into popular opinion. But, if the Fed seems to be still unsure and inflation is appearing, stocks will see more volatility (NYSE: VXX), so be prepared for that as well.

In conclusion, the market may take its lead today from this very important labor market insight, however, it also will continue to have a keen eye toward Thursday's testimony of Jim Comey. Investors are likely to increasingly take risk off heading into the event, so I expect stocks to move lower today. For my regular insights on the markets, I welcome readers to follow the column here at Seeking Alpha.

