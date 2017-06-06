Are Banks Panicking? - Weekly Loan Growth Update

The decline in growth for most loan groups has been precipitous as of late.

Loan Growth Update:

Total Commercial and Industrial Loans:

Total commercial and industrial loan growth decelerated this past week to 1.8% from 2.3% a week ago.

The rate of decline over the past few months has really not been seen outside of recessions. With the perception of a robust or even growing economy, why are banks pulling back loan growth at nearly the fastest pace ever seen?

What has changed recently? Has demand dropped off? Are banks not seeing any more opportunity to lend? Whatever story you buy into, the facts are that growth in bank loans is falling off a cliff.

Real Estate Loan Growth:

Real Estate loan growth was 4.8% this past week. Sharply lower than 7.5% growth seen at the end of 2016.

Consumer Loans: Credit Cards:

Credit card loan growth ticked up to 6.1%. Growth in credit card loans also peaked for this cycle at the end of 2016 at 9%.

Commercial Real Estate Loans:

Commercial Real Estate loan growth decreased to 8.3% from 8.4% a week ago and almost 12% at the cycle-peak.

Auto Loans:

Growth in the plagued auto sector remained essentially flat week over week but growing at 1/3 the rate from just a few months ago.

Takeaway:

The decline in loan growth from domestic banks is very broad. It spans across all consumption sectors. This indicates that the lack of demand or lack of desire to lend is not sector-specific but due to some macro economic factor.

With very rapid declines in loans, there can only be a few answers as to why this is happening. Either demand for loans is down on the side of the consumer or banks have less desire to lend.

Why would banks have less desire to lend? They either are seeing too much risk in loans, signaling a weakening credit picture on the part of the consumer or they are uncertain about the future economic picture and thus are lending less until the picture becomes more clear. Either way, the decline in loans and money circulating around the economy will show up in several months' time in the form of lower growth. With income growth falling, credit is the only thing that can pick up the slack in growth. If credit is falling and income is falling, it is almost a certainty the next 6-12 months will see lower economic growth.

It is not impossible for something systemic to be going on in the banks, although this is not the likely case. It is possible loan defaults are rising and banks need to increase their loan loss provisions, decreasing shareholder equity and thus banks are in panic mode to reel back loans or else balance sheet leverage will soar.

Again, I don't think this is the likely case but loan loss provisions have been on the rise and if we see another sizable increase in the next quarter, this could be something that signals a very serious issue.

For the time being, loan growth continues its rapid declines to cycle-lows...

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.