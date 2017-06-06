GM: Cheapest Stock Of S&P 500

There are valid reasons why General Motors (NYSE:GM) is the cheapest stock of S&P 500. 76% of GM's revenue comes from North America and 12% from Europe. GM is selling its European division so North America will become 86% of GM's revenue. Probably everybody is aware of the North America auto industry challenges. I am going to name a few:

Border adjustment tax: Auto manufacturers import car parts and also finished cars from abroad so BAT would decrease their income.

Peak auto sales: Last year auto manufacturers sold 17.6 million vehicles, which was a new record.

Autonomous driving: Fewer cars will be needed.

China: China is the second biggest market for GM and China faces a risk of an economic slowdown.

Rising inventory: Auto inventories are rising despite record sales.

Incentives: Auto manufacturers are increasing incentives.

Delinquency rate: Rising and reached the highest level since Q2 2011

Pensions: Unfunded pension obligation $24,4B

On the other hand here are some counter arguments:

BAT: According to GM management GM will be least hit of all auto manufacturers because it has the highest portion of production in USA

Peak auto sales: Even if auto sales are on its peak GM should be fine. Total cars sold in the depth of the financial crisis in 2009 were 10.6 million units. GM estimates GMNA's breakeven point at the U.S. industry level to be in the range of 10.0 - 11.0 million units.

Autonomous driving: I have no counter-argument against this trend. It will probably happen some day.

Rising inventory: The rise in auto inventories is certainly concerning but inventory/sales ratio is still close to its long term average. (see chart below)

Incentives: Even though GM is increasing incentives the gross margin is also increasing. This is because customers are buying more expensive cars and GM is becoming more efficient.

Delinquency rate: Auto loans have the lowest delinquency rates from all types of loans.

Auto Inventory/ Sales Ratio

Source: Federal Reserve Bank of ST. Louis

Gross profit margin

Source: stockrow.com

Relative value

Auto manufacturing companies are selling at depressed levels because investors already priced in all negative forecasts. But investors do not value other auto industry related companies the same way. Auto Manufacturers are selling for less than half the P/E ratio than Auto Parts companies and for one quarter the P/E ratio of Auto Parts Stores companies.

Source: 10-K reports

I looked at the past two recessions to find out if the present value gap between Auto Manufacturers and other auto industry related companies is justified by lower revenue decline in recession years. As you can see from the table below Auto Parts producers and Auto Dealerships had similar revenue decline in both recessions. Based on this information I would expect that Auto Manufacturers should sell for similar ratios as Auto Parts producers and Auto Dealerships. On the other hand Auto Parts Stores were resilient to the two previous recessions so their higher P/E ratio is probably justified.

Source: 10-K reports

*O'Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) acquired CSK Auto in 2008

Conclusion

This of course does not tell us if Auto Manufacturers are undervalued or Auto Parts companies are overvalued but we know that on relative basis Auto Manufacturers are undervalued. I did not include Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) in this study because the company is new and did not go through any recession.

Out of the three major US Auto Manufacturers -GM, Ford (NYSE:F) and Fiat Chrysler (NYSE:FCAU) - I have picked GM because of positive changes which are currently taking place in the company.

