Real-Life Gold Portfolio Update: Stocks I'm Targeting For June

A few big developments have taken place over the past month and the portfolio is back on the right track.

Real-Life Gold and Silver Portfolio Update

The green line represents the gold portfolio, while the blue line represents the Philadelphia Gold & Silver Index (PHLX), year-to-date performance.

It hasn't been the smoothest ride so far this year for my real-life gold portfolio - it has mostly been an up-and-down kind of year so far to be honest. But the returns have certainly been positive overall. The portfolio is up 16.73% year-to-date, as of writing. After advancing 25.43% in the first quarter, the portfolio lost 4.93% of its value in Q2. However, the portfolio has still outperformed the PHLX, which is up 5.53% on the year, as well as the VanEck gold miners index, which is up 6.26% year-to-date.

For some background: this portfolio is made up of hand-selected gold and silver equities and it includes many smaller developers and explorers. The goal of this portfolio is to gain leverage to rising gold and silver prices (every 1% increase or so in gold prices should return at least 2X leverage), and to outperform the benchmark gold miners index (NYSEARCA:GDX), which is made up of a basket of gold mining stocks. I've outperformed these indexes for quite some time now.

There have been a few updates to this portfolio I'd like to point out to readers, and there's one new stock in particular I plan on adding soon.

Update: Integra Gold to Be Acquired by El Dorado

Integra Gold (OTCQX:ICGQF) is being bought out by El Dorado (NYSE:EGO) in a C$590 million deal, as I covered in detail here. This was great news for the portfolio as the takeover represents a a premium of 52% to Integra's May 12 closing price and a 46% premium to the volume weighted average share price for the 20-day period ending May 12.

Integra is a large part of the portfolio; shares currently make up 4.6% of the portfolio. I've been bullish on Integra for several years now and recommended the stock as early as 2014, calling the company Canada's next high-grade gold producer.

The acquisition gives shareholders the option of either getting: (NYSE:I) 0.24250 of an Eldorado share, (ii) C$1.21250 in cash, or (NASDAQ:III) 0.18188 of an Eldorado share and C$0.30313 in cash. My plan is to accept the offer in cash as Integra's share price trades at a big discount to the offer (C$1.04 on the TSX). Then I'll look to re-invest the funds in another gold explorer.

While I like El Dorado's upside and have written bullish articles on the company in the past, I don't think its stock is a fit for this portfolio at this point in time, and that's why I'm taking cash in the deal. Integra has been one of my biggest winners as I'll likely exist the position with gains of over 270%. Congrats to all investors who bought into Integra.

Update: Mariana Resources to Be Acquired by Sandstorm Gold

Mariana Resources (OTCPK:MRLDF) will be acquired by Sandstorm Gold (NYSEMKT:SAND) at a premium of 84% to its closing price on April 25, a deal I covered in detail here. Shareholders will receive a combination of cash and shares in Sandstorm.

I plan on holding my Mariana shares until the transaction is finalized. The position makes up approximately 4% of the portfolio currently. This is another big winner, as I own shares at an average cost basis of $.69. I previously listed Mariana as my #9 overall gold stock to buy in 2017, and I'm pretty happy with that selection.

My plan is to re-evaluate my Sandstorm position once the deal is finalized. As a reminder, Sandstorm still needs to find a miner to take over its equity interest in Mariana, and it plans to create a gold stream on the project in place of the equity. That miner could be Lidya, a Turkish company that already owns 70% of Hot Maden. Time will tell.

With my existing Sandstorm position and the new shares to be acquired in this deal, the stock will likely make up more than 6% of the portfolio. I will likely trim this position, unless Sandstorm gets a great deal from its gold stream conversion plan on Hot Maden.

Update: Orca Gold Continues to Advance Block 14

Orca Gold has announced a few positive updates over the past several months.

Back in March, Orca announced pre-feasibility study results for its Block 14 project in Sudan, and it was a positive update. Using a gold price of $1,200 per ounce and its resource base of 1.92 million indicated and 173,000 ounces inferred, the updated pre-tax net present value (7% discount) is $278.2 million, and $227.7 million after-tax, which is a 78% increase from the original preliminary economic assessment numbers.

Then in late May, Orca said its hydrogeological consultant, GCS Water & Environmental Consultants ("GCS") of South Africa, confirmed a new water discovery and reported a "high probability" of having enough water to enable production rates of 3.4 million tons per year. Based on its engineering studies, drill results and the water discovery, Orca says it has enough information to proceed with a definitive feasibility study, which is due for completion in Q1 2018.

I love the positives updated from Orca Gold, but given the substantial position I already own (the stock makes up 4.55% of the portfolio), I don't plan on buying any more shares at the moment. It could be a nice entry point for new investors, however.

New Stock to Buy: Gold Standard Ventures

Readers may remember that I listed Gold Standard as one of five gold junior takeover targets for this year. While a takeover hasn't happened yet, I remain bullish on Gold Standard and I think the recent drop in the stock is a long-term buying opportunity.

For some background, Gold Standard owns one of the most attractive gold exploration projects in the world in Railroad-Pinion, located on Nevada's Carlin Trend, which is home to numerous 20+ million ounce gold deposits.

Gold Standard has the second largest land package on this trend, and senior gold producers Barrick Gold (NYSE:ABX) and Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM) mine in this area. Gold Standard is aggressively exploring this year with a $15.5 million drill program at Pinion and the nearby Dark Star deposit, where drilling has returned results including 126.2 meters of 4.07 g/t gold.

Gold Standard has also proposed a takeover of Battle Mountain Gold, which is an early stage explorer that owns a significant land package on the Battle Mountain-Eureka Trend in Nevada. Battle Mountain's Lewis gold project is located adjacent to Newmont's Phoenix gold mine, in production since 2006. It's an interesting acquisition that looks like a nice compliment to Gold Standard's existing assets.

Senior gold producer Goldcorp (NYSE:GG) owns 10.3% of Gold Standard, while OceanaGold owns 16.5%. Insiders and associates also own 10%. Future catalysts could include positive drill results, as well as a positive updated resource estimate, which is due shortly.

In conclusion, my real-life gold portfolio continues to perform well even though Q2 has been a tough quarter. I plan on buying Gold Standard Ventures shortly, while I may trim my position in Sandstorm Gold following the completion of its Mariana deal. If you want more updates, please follow me here on Seeking Alpha.

Disclosure: I am/we are long ALL STOCKS MENTIONED IN THE ARTICLE EXCEPT EL DORADO AND NEWMONT.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

