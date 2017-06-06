When Contrarian Becomes Consensus

Key points

Emerging market (EM) and European equities are becoming consensus trades, but we believe they still have room to run.

Equity markets traded modestly higher last week. Momentum and low volatility factors outperformed as bond yields declined.

We expect the tone of this week's European Central Bank (ECB) meeting to be dovish, after recent weak eurozone inflation data.

Many investors have flocked to EM and European equities this year, as money has broadly flowed back into risk assets. Our analysis suggests these equity trades are becoming consensus, but we believe they still have room to run.

Sources: BlackRock Investment Institute, Bloomberg, CFTC, EPFR, State Street, June 2017.

Notes: The data are based on one-month averages of scores combining portfolio flows, fund manager positions as reported by State Street and price momentum. Higher positive (above 2) or lower negative (below -2) scores suggest a more concentrated market. The scores are based on analysis by BlackRock's Risk and Quantitative Analysis team.

EM and European stocks look more popular than last year, based on an analysis of flows, price momentum and positioning by Blackrock's Risk and Quantitative Analysis team. Yet these asset classes do not appear excessively crowded (a score above two). In contrast, positioning in U.S. credit looks more stretched.

A preference for equities over credit

We view crowding as a sign of heightened risk rather than a signal to sell. There have been significant flows into exchange-traded products and mutual funds across asset classes this year, as perceived economic and political risks have declined and many investors have put cash to work in response. Nearly $170 billion has flowed into global bond funds year-to-date, and $140 billion into global equity funds, EPFR Global data show. At the same time, money market funds have experienced notable outflows.

EM and European stocks are no longer the contrarian trades that they were for much of 2016, but we believe there's still a strong case for exposure to international stocks. Our "risk ratio" gauge of risk appetite is at levels consistent with moderate risk taking, but nowhere near the "irrational exuberance" seen in the late-1990s or mid-2000s. Strong inflows year-to-date have only replaced a quarter of the outflows from EM stocks between the 2013 "taper tantrum" selloff and mid-2016, and only 17% of the flows out of European equities last year.

Global reflation, a strong earnings recovery and attractive equity risk premiums also should support international stocks. Against this backdrop, we prefer taking risk in equities over credit, where positioning is more crowded and valuations less attractive, though we do see opportunities in high-quality U.S. credit.

Momentum and low volatility style factors outperformed as bond yields declined. Value underperformed on further energy share weakness. U.S. bank shares fell on concerns about Q2 trading volumes.

The yuan jumped on a crunch in offshore liquidity as China's central bank launched a new daily fix to help limit volatility. Japanese stocks rallied on firmer economic data.

Federal Reserve Governor Jerome Powell signaled the Fed plans to raise interest rates this month and begin reducing its balance sheet this year. Headline U.S. jobs growth last month was weaker than expected.

Equities Week YTD 12 Months Div. Yield U.S. Large Caps 1.0% 8.9% 15.9% 2.0% U.S. Small Caps 1.7% 4.1% 21.8% 1.3% Non-U.S. World 1.2% 15.2% 20.4% 3.0% Non-U.S. Developed 1.7% 15.6% 19.1% 3.2% Japan 3.5% 12.0% 20.3% 2.1% Emerging -0.1% 18.4% 28.4% 2.6% Asia ex-Japan 0.6% 22.1% 29.1% 2.4%

Bonds Week YTD 12 Months Yield U.S. Treasuries 0.5% 2.3% 0.1% 2.2% U.S. TIPS 0.6% 2.0% 2.5% 2.1% U.S. Investment Grade 0.7% 3.8% 4.4% 3.1% U.S. High Yield 0.3% 5.0% 13.9% 5.4% U.S. Municipals 0.4% 4.1% 1.5% 2.1% Non-U.S. Developed 0.6% 6.3% -0.8% 0.7% Emerging Market $ Bonds 0.4% 6.7% 9.7% 5.2%

Commodities Week YTD 12 Months Level Brent Crude Oil -4.2% -12.1% -0.2% $49.95 Gold 1.0% 11.5% 5.6% $1,279 Copper 0.1% 2.3% 23.2% $5,665

Currencies Week YTD 12 Months Level Euro/USD 0.9% 7.2% 1.1% 1.13 USD/Yen -0.8% -5.6% 1.4% 110.40 Pound/USD 0.7% 4.4% -10.6% 1.29

Source: Bloomberg. As of June 2, 2017.

Notes: Weekly data through Friday. Equity and bond performance are measured in total index returns in U.S. dollars. U.S. large caps are represented by the S&P 500 Index; U.S. small caps are represented by the Russell 2000 Index; Non-U.S. world equity by the MSCI ACWI ex U.S.; non-U.S. developed equity by the MSCI EAFE Index; Japan, Emerging and Asia ex-Japan by their respective MSCI Indexes; U.S. Treasuries by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Treasury Index; U.S. TIPS by the U.S. Treasury Inflation Notes Total Return Index; U.S. investment grade by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate Index; U.S. high yield by the Bloomberg Barclays U.S. Corporate High Yield 2% Issuer Capped Index; U.S. municipals by the Bloomberg Barclays Municipal Bond Index; non-U.S. developed bonds by the Bloomberg Barclays Global Aggregate ex USD; and emerging market $ bonds by the JP Morgan EMBI Global Diversified Index. Brent crude oil prices are in U.S. dollars per barrel, gold prices are in U.S. dollar per troy ounce and copper prices are in U.S. dollar per metric ton. The Euro/USD level is represented by U.S. dollar per euro, USD/JPY by yen per U.S. dollar and Pound/USD by U.S. dollar per pound. Index performance is shown for illustrative purposes only. It is not possible to invest directly in an index. Past performance is not indicative of future results.

