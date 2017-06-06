Realty Income: Reliable Dividends Are Not Overrated

Why compare Realty Income to Global Net Lease?

Many investors and plenty of writers are concerned that the yield on Realty Income (NYSE:O) is near historic lows. Trapping Value recently wrote an article expressing such concern. He was right to point out that just because stocks in one company offer a growing dividend, that doesn't make that stock a better investment than a stock that pays a much higher dividend relative to its price even when that dividend is not growing over time. Trapping Value offered General Net Lease (NYSE:GNL) as an example of that higher yielding company and claimed it was a better use of investment dollars to buy it. I think O is a good investment and that its current price is a good value. I see GNL as far riskier and not at all suitable as an investment to replace O.

To use a baseball analogy, you have two players. The first one reliably gets on base and nearly always advances runners already on base and a second one who hits a high percentage of homeruns but also strikes out a lot. While there can certainly be a place on the team for both players, the second one is not a replacement for the first.

Let's look at FFO and AFFO growth and dividend support

Funds from Operations (FFO) is a metric, defined by NAREIT, which is useful in comparing various REITs to each other. Adjusted Funds from Operations is a REIT specific metric that differs for each REIT, but it is best used to see how much actual cash a REIT has to pay dividends. AFFO is also used to compare how much it costs a REIT to use selling its own shares to generate cash to buy additional assets.

GNL has been around a long time and it is somewhat hard to find prior performance numbers. Also complicating things is that it recently did a 1-for-3 reverse split. While the latest results are reported adjusted to the new lower share count, earlier reports are not. In the table above, I collected information from various quarterly reports found here. The share count and the values per share are all calculated as if the reverse split happened a while ago rather than recently. Several items are worthy of note. Back in the June quarter of 2015, FFO was actually negative, and AFFO only covered the dividend because it was cut significantly. From the last quarter of 2016 to the first quarter of 2017, GNL closed on an all-stock deal to acquire a non-traded REIT run by its external manager. Adding nearly 10 million new shares, management barely managed to move the needle by acquiring a company they were already very familiar with. Generally, the AFFO and FFO numbers seem to bounce around a lot. Even worse, in several quarters I see a downward trend in AFFO, FFO or both.

Looking at AFFO to dividend coverage, I see very little room for error. And less than 2 years ago, there is an example of what management will do if AFFO isn't there to support the dividend, they cut it. To me, this isn't a company that has frozen its otherwise safe dividend, but rather one that doesn't have the ability to grow it and is just a bad quarter or two from cutting it.

Realty Income has a very different story to tell. I didn't have to assemble the performance data but found a nice annual report on the company website that detailed years of performance. This is only one of two slides covering Realty Income's performance back to 1994. From 2007 to 2010, AFFO did decline from $1.92 a share to $1.86. But the dividend didn't decline, it actually increased during that time. And dividend was never more than 92% of AFFO, unlike GNL where the dividends paid out over the last 9 quarters consumed more than 97% of the AFFO generated (and that is with a one-quarter cut in the dividend). Realty Income's dividend regularly increased over the period from 1994 till the present. With the regularly growing AFFO and FFO numbers that are always in excess of the dividend, Realty Income looks to have a very well-supported dividend.

To keep growing its dividend Realty Income will have to continue acquiring new assets or upgrading existing ones. To get that cash for that, management sells more shares of stock. For this to work in helping to grow the dividend, the new assets will need to produce more FFO and AFFO than the existing portfolio. I see two recent years where large amounts of O shares were sold. Between 2015 and 2016, the share count increased 10 million shares. AFFO went up 12 cents a share or 4.17%. Between 2014 and 2015 the share count went up 25 million and AFFO went up 16 cents a share or 5.84%. The big jump was between 2012 and 2013 where the share count went up 35 cents or 14.52%. Realty Income has established a long-term track record of issuing more shares and growing the AFFO per share at the same time. This bodes well for management's ability to grow the dividend in the future.

Let's look at acquisition funding

For many stocks, a lower share price helps investors accumulate more shares. But for REITs and other companies that use equity sales to generate cash to buy more assets, low share prices do have a downside. The lower the share price, the more shares the company has to sell to get the same amount of cash. And the more shares sold, the more dividends will cost and thus the more profits the acquired assets will have to generate.

Looking at the latest earnings report, I see that O generated $0.76 of AFFO for Q1 in 2017. I will multiply that number 4 to get a value of $3.04 (which is about in the middle of management's range for the year as it turns out). To be extra conservative (and because it is a nice round number), I will estimate that management will do a secondary offering and get $50 a share. The AFFO yield is then 6.08%.

Looking at my table above, GNL generated $0.52 in AFFO in the first quarter, for an annual estimate of $2.08. GNL is currently selling for $22.75 which gives an AFFO yield of 9.14%. So equity cost GNL 9.14%.

What about debt and its cost

Assuming that GNL can get more debts at the same rate it currently pays, it funds deals with 55% equity and 45% debt. With a debt cost of 2.7% (its mortgage debt so the rate is lower than for unencumbered debt), that gives a cost of 6.049% using 55% equity and 45% debt.

Realty Income uses a lot less mortgage debt and more unencumbered debt in particular bonds, so its debt cost is somewhat higher at 3.87% as of Q1 2017, with its capital structure being ~75% equity that gives a cost of 5.528%. Clearly with these numbers, Realty Income can pay more for a property and still be profitable than can GNL.

A big question to be answered about my costing analysis here is the assumption that both companies can get new debt at the average cost of the debt they currently hold.

For GNL, the following slide provides some insight into where it stands with its debt.

The first thing that jumps out at me is that the percentage of debt by currency isn't very well aligned to where assets are located. GNL has 50% of its assets in the US, but just under 20% of its debt is in dollars. 20% of assets are located in the U.K. but 34% of its debt is denominated in the local currency. And with 30% of its assets in eurozone Europe, 47% of its debt is denominated in euros. Since these loans are all mortgages, I suspect that the lower rates are a product of those countries. Since Realty Income with its BBB+ investment grade credit rating is paying 4.9% on its mortgages in the US, I can't see that GNL will be able to do better than that. And carrying 50% more mortgages on its European assets, I don't see how it would be able to borrow more against them to then buy properties in the US. Another issue with this misalignment of debt and assets is that this will increase the amounts that need to be hedged.

What is a good price?

I last wrote about O on May 5th. While the share price has gone on a bit of a roll coaster ride, it is back at about the same level as it was a month ago. I also see no changes in Realty Income's operations that would justify a change in valuation, so I will just repeat a screen shot of the calculator from my previous article.

I do think the current price is a good one. Below is a screen shot from my broker showing my transactions with O over the last month.

I started May with 400 shares of O and am now the proud owner of 530 shares. In about 10 days I should collect a slightly larger dividend of $111.83. I managed to get that last purchase of 55 shares in just before the ex-div date.

Conclusion

There is a very good reason that the dividend from O is held in high esteem. Realty Income isn't called the Monthly Dividend Company® for no reason. The dividend and the profits to support it are highly reliable and increase regularly. Back in March, the company announced its 78th consecutive quarterly increase in its dividend. When an investor wants a reliable growing dividend O delivers that.

It's true that a higher yield without growth can provide better income over a long period of time. But this requires that the dividend actually be paid. GNL just doesn't have the track record or the actual operational results for an investor to be sure that those shares will continue to pay a high yield. I know investors look for mispricing to generate results, but sometimes the market is actually right!

With its current price, current profits, and credit rating, O is well positioned to get good deals on acquisitions and grow the company and its profits well into the future. I fully expect to see O get a credit rating upgrade before the end of the year. The company already meets 2 of the 3 criteria Moody's gave it for a credit rating, so it's close. But even without that catalyst, O is well positioned to acquire more profitable assets.

