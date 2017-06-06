Gold Weekly: My Super Bullish Case

My macro view on the dollar and US real rates and my technical view on GLD converge.

There is plenty of room for speculative buying while ETF investors start to respond to the friendly macro backdrop.

Gold enjoyed a bullish breakout pattern at the end of May; what does that mean?

Introduction

Welcome to my Gold Weekly. In this report, I wish to discuss my short-term views about the gold market. To do so, I will analyse closely the recent changes in net speculative positions on the Comex (based on the CFTC statistics) and ETF holdings (based on FastMarkets' estimates) and draw some interpretations about investor and speculator behavior. Then, I will share my outlook for gold from a technical and a global macro view. Finally, I will disclose my trading strategy on GLD and other market instruments and discuss possible trade ideas.

Speculative positioning

Source: CFTC.

Gold. According to the latest Commitment of Traders report (COTR) provided by the CFTC, money managers lifted their net long positioning for a second straight week over the reporting period (May 23-30) while spot gold prices appreciated by 0.8%.

The net long fund position - at 351.91 tonnes as of May 30 - surged by 37.10 tonnes or 12% from the previous week (w/w). This was driven essentially by long accumulation (+38.02 tonnes w/w) but marginally counterbalanced by a build-up of shorts (+0.92 tonne w/w).

The net long fund position in gold is now up 228.97 tonnes or 186% in the year to date.

My view:

The improvement in gold's spec positioning over the reporting period should not be a surprise, considering the slightly friendlier macro forces for the complex.

Indeed, the dollar and US real rates - key macro variables of gold's spec positioning - moved lower on the back of disappointing macro data releases (e.g. manufacturing PMI for May) in spite of hawkish Fed vibes stemming from the minutes of the May 3 FOMC meeting (released on May 24).

The downward pressure in the dollar and US real rates probably prompted speculators to boost further their bullish bets. Yet, the pace of long accumulation was much smaller than in the previous week (+84.48 tonnes).

There was no pressure from short-covering, probably because the gross short leg - at 145.07 tonnes - is below its year-to-date average of 181 tonnes, so shorts are comfortable with their exposure.

We continue to think that 'yes, the market is more "long" gold than at the start of the year' but this does not mean that the "long gold" trade is overcrowded at this junction. Indeed, with the net spec length at just 46% of its record, there is plenty of room for speculative buying on the condition that macro forces remain friendly.

Investment positioning

Source: FastMarkets.

Gold. ETF investors expressed renewed interest for gold last week, adding about 9 tonnes to their holdings, according to FastMarkets' estimates. Last week's inflows were concentrated on Friday (+6.43 tonnes).

ETF holdings totalled 2,084 tonnes as of June 2; they are up 7.17 tonnes so far in June after falling by 5.25 tonnes in May. In the year to date, gold ETF holdings have increased by 134 tonnes or 7%, principally thanks to marked inflows of 94 tonnes in February.

Although the pace of gold ETF buying is solid so far this year, it is more modest than last year.

My view:

On the negative side, May marked the first monthly net outflow of the year, which suggests that ETF investors are probably less convinced in gold or have sufficient exposure to the yellow metal compared to last year.

On the positive side, the macro environment starts becoming increasingly friendly for the whole precious metals complex and ETF investors begin to respond to it.

This was the case on Friday last week when the US jobs report for May was disappointing to the downside, with the weakest spot being nonfarm payrolls (+138K vs. +181K expected, and a 2-month net revision of 66K).

Although growth in payrolls is above the key level of 100K that Fed Chair Yellen and other Fed officials have signalled as solid labor gains, the latest US jobs report was sufficient to trigger a sharp decline in the dollar and US real rates and, therefore, produce a sweet environment for gold.

What's next?

I tend to believe that the macro environment will become increasingly friendly for gold in spite of the likely 25 bp rate increase at the forthcoming Fed's meeting on June 14.

My main reason is that the recent history has taught us that any Fed decision to raise rates tends to be well anticipated by the market since the beginning of the tightening cycle, principally because the Fed is extremely careful and wants to avoid unnecessary turbulence.

As a result, each Fed rate increase tends to be followed by a "buy the rate hike" type of move where the dollar and US real rates move lower. The chart below from Citi (C) illustrates my point with US nominal yields (i.e. UST 10-y yields).

Source: Citi.

From a technical perspective, I conjecture that the dollar may experience strong weakness in the weeks ahead.

Source: NetDania, MikzEconomics.

As can be seen above, the 100 WMA had proven to be a reliable support until recently. Last week, however, the technical picture sent a clearly bearish negative signal, that is the 100 WMA does not act as a support anymore. By looking at the combination of momentum (negative) and ADX (above 20), I deduce that we are dealing with a strong declining trend.

A lower dollar would fit with my macro view that the 25 bp rate increase by the Fed is already baked in.

If my "lower dollar, lower US real rates" thesis is correct, gold may enjoy a strong upside potential. And interestingly, the bullish breakout on a monthly that I've been waiting for so long seems to have finally arrived.

Source: NetDania, MikzEconomics.

As can be seen above, the May close was interesting for gold. Indeed, gold managed to close above its downtrend line from the all-time high established in 2011. This could suggest that the long-term downtrend is over and that a new bull market is underway.

The daily chart is also very constructive.

Source: NetDania, MikzEconomics.

First, gold has managed to break above its downtrend line from the 2016 high, which is indicative of hefty buying pressure.

Second, gold is above its 200-DMA, a sign of a bull market.

Third, gold is above its 20-DMA, a sign of upward momentum.

Finally, momentum is positive while ADX is below 20, thereby pointing to a strong uptrend.

Conclusion: My macro and technical views are convergent and point to a strong rally in gold.

Spec positioning vs. investment positioning

Source: MikzEconomics.

Trading strategy

I implemented a long position in GLD at $120.74 on June 5, 2017. My stop-loss is at $112.00 while my profit target is at $185.00, thereby leading to a reward-to-risk ratio of 6.57, which is excellent in my view.

Due to the clear bullish signals from the macro and technical perspectives, I decided to be less conservative than I tend to be, hence the position represents about 3% of my Fund's equity.

Source: Trading View, MikzEconomics.

Regarding GDX, I prefer not to be positioned yet because the technical picture is still negative, which is a bit at odds with the clear bullish signals sent by GLD.

For the sake of transparency, I will publish my open and closed trades on my Twitter account and at the end of each of my Gold Weekly reports.

Good trading to my dear friends from the Seeking Alpha community.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GLD, CAC40.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.