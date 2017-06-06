Walt Disney: Great Total Return, Buy The Dip Of This Entertainment Giant

Walt Disney Has increased its dividend for 7 of the last 10 years with a present yield of 1.5% which is below average.

Walt Disney's price has been flat for the past two years because of reduced revenues of the ESPN business, this has been overdone and ESPN is still a valuable asset.

This article is about Walt Disney (DIS) and why it's a buy for the total return investor that wants a giant of a company in the entertainment industry. Walt Disney is 6.52% of The Good Business Portfolio. Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company that has many means of making money in its business, all the way from producing great movies and TV shows to Broadway shows. The company's products of movies and toys are sold in the United States and in foreign countries.

Fundamentals of Walt Disney will be reviewed in the following topics below The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines, Total Return and Yearly Dividend, Last Quarter's Earnings, Company Business and Takeaways And Recent Portfolio Changes.

I use a set of guidelines that I codified over the last few years to review the companies in The Good Business Portfolio (my portfolio) and other companies that I am taking a look at. For a complete set of the guidelines, please see my article "The Good Business Portfolio: Update To Guidelines and July 2016 Performance Review". These guidelines provide me with a balanced portfolio of income, defensive, total return and growing companies that hopefully keeps me ahead of the Dow average.

Good Business Portfolio Guidelines

Walt Disney passes 11 of 11 Good Business Portfolio Guidelines a great score, a good score is 10 or 11. These guidelines are only used to filter companies to be considered in the portfolio. Some of the points brought out by the guidelines are shown below.

Walt Disney meets my dividend guideline of having dividend increases for 7 of the last 10 years and has a slightly below average, growing dividend over a long period of time with the dividend being safe. Walt Disney is therefore not a choice for the dividend income investor . The average 5 year earnings payout ratio is low at 26%. After paying the dividend this leaves plenty of cash remaining for investment in expanding the business and buying back shares.

Walt Disney is a large-cap company with a capitalization of $171.4 Billion. The size of Walt Disney plus its cash flow of $12.0 Billion give it the ability to increase the business going forward, increase dividends and buy back shares. The cash flow has steadily been increasing for at least 10 years with 2007 at $6 Billion to double at the present $12 Billion. Cash flow is an important parameter to look at and can't be made up by an accounting tricks like the banks did in 2008-9.

I also require the CAGR going forward to be able to cover my yearly expenses. My dividends provide 3.2% of the portfolio as income and I need 1.9% more for a yearly distribution of 5.1%. The three-year forward CAGR of 9.0% easily meets my requirement and has been steady for years.

Looking back five years $10,000 invested five years ago would now be worth over $26,100 (S&P Capital IQ) today. This makes Walt Disney a great investment for the total return investor looking back and has future growth potential in the long list movies to come and the distribution of ESPN content using streaming and other methods.

Walt Disney S&P Capital IQ rating is four stars or buy with a target price of $120.0. Walt Disney price is presently 12% below the target. DIS is under the target price at the present and has a reasonable PE of 18, making DIS a buy at this entry point.

One of my guidelines is would you buy the whole company if you could, the answer is yes for sure. The Good Business Portfolio likes to embrace all kinds of investment styles but concentrates on buying businesses that can be understood, makes a fair profit, invests profits back into the business and also generates a fair income stream. Most of all what makes DIS interesting is the steady increasing dividends and the great line of new movies to come and the vertical integration of movies , to TV , to toys, to Broadway shows all the way to its theme parks with new attractions based on the original content.

Total Return And Yearly Dividend

The Good Business Portfolio Guidelines are just a screen to start with and not absolute rules. When I look at a company, the total return is a key parameter to see if it fits the objective of the Good Business Portfolio. Walt Disney total return strongly over performs the Dow baseline in my 53 month test compared to the Dow average. I chose the 53 month test period (starting January 1, 2013 and ending to date) because it includes the great year of 2013, and other years that had fair and bad performance. The very good total return of 117.23% makes Walt Disney a great investment for the total return investor looking back and does provide a modest income as the dividend increases. DIS presently has a yield of 1.5% which is below average for the income investor but the total return growth more than makes up for it.

DOW's 53 month total return baseline is 61.84%

Company Name 53 Month total return Difference from DOW baseline Yearly Dividend percentage Walt Disney +117.23% +55.39% 1.5%

When I scanned the 5 year chart Walt Disney has a great chart from 2012 thru 2015 were it has slowed down because of the ESPN worry.

DIS data by YCharts

Last Quarter's Earnings

For the last quarter on May 9 ,2017 Walt Disney reported earnings of $1.50 that beat expected by $0.09 and was higher compared to last year at $1.30. Total revenue was higher at $13.34 Billion more than a year ago by 2.9% year over year and missed expected by $110 Million. This was a good report with bottom line and top line increasing and with earnings more than last year. The next earnings report will be out in August 2017 and is expected to be $1.13 compared to last year at $1.09 with the growth continuing.

Business Overview

Walt Disney is a global company and is an entertainment giant that distributes and sells its products across the United States and foreign countries.

As per Reuters "The Walt Disney Company is an entertainment company. The Company operates in four business segments: Media Networks, Parks and Resorts, Studio Entertainment, and Consumer Products & Interactive Media. The media networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, and radio networks and stations. Under the Parks and Resorts segment, the Company's Walt Disney Imagineering unit designs and develops new theme park concepts and attractions, as well as resort properties. The studio entertainment segment produces and acquires live-action and animated motion pictures, direct-to-video content, musical recordings and live stage plays. It also develops and publishes games, primarily for mobile platforms, books, magazines and comic books. The Company distributes merchandise directly through retail, online and wholesale businesses. Its cable networks consist of ESPN, the Disney Channels and Freeform. "

Over all Walt Disney is a great business with CAGR projected growth high but is being held back as the ESPN sector moves into the future with more streaming and other means of content delivery.

The economy is showing modest economic (about 1.7%) growth right now and the FED has raised rates in March 2017 with future rate increases dependent on the United States economy. This economic growth is below the 3% that would be considered good growth for the United States. The FED projects for 1-2 more increases in 2017. I feel when it does raise rates it will be less, maybe just one more, they don't want to trigger a slowdown in the economy.

From the May 9, 2017 earnings call Robert A. Iger (Chief Executive Officer and Chairman) said

"We’re extremely pleased with our results in Q2 and our continued strong performance – both creatively and financially – reflects what a profoundly productive and exciting era this is for The Walt Disney Company. And that’s a direct result of our long-term strategic focus on creating the most compelling branded content, fully leveraging innovative technology, and expanding our global presence. This strategy – along with our eagerness and proven ability to embrace change and disruption – ensures we constantly evolve in ways that are relevant to the market, exciting to our consumers, and vital to our future. Our approach to the rapidly evolving media landscape is a great example – and a timely one, given the recent attention to that sector, especially ESPN. We recognized the early signs of a shift in the industry, anticipated its impact on our business, and adapted quickly with a strategy that reflects the evolving market. And, we’ve been candid about the trends we’re seeing, which have been a key topic of discussion on these calls since 2015. The strength of the brand and consumer demand makes ESPN extremely attractive to new platforms and services entering the market -- which has led to ESPN content being featured on a growing array of over-the-top services including Sling TV, Hulu, PlayStation Vue, DirecTV, and You Tube TV."

This shows the feelings of the top management to continued growth of Walt Disney business and to deliver good value to its customer and share holders. They are also well aware of the ESPN sector of the business and are taking the steps necessary to have this asset grow again and become a growing part of the company income.

Source: Walt Disney

The content of Walt Disney is enormous with Pirates of the Caribbean being the latest hit for the company. From Stars wars to Frozen there are many years of blockbuster movies to come with Cars 3 coming out soon.

Takeaways and Recent Portfolio Changes

Walt Disney is an investment choice for the total return investor with its well above average total return and modest dividend. The Good Business Portfolio will definitely continue to hold DIS at 6.9% of The Good Business Portfolio and will only trim it when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. I keep the portfolio at 25 companies or less since I can't keep track of more than that and 25 gives good diversification.

Added to position of Digital Reality Trust (DLR) now at 1.7% of the portfolio. I feel the computer industry facilities business has nowhere to go but up and DLR pays an above average 3% dividend. I wrote an article on Digital Reality Trust this year if you are interested. This is another specialty REIT in a growing sector.

Trimmed Harley Davidson (HOG) to 1.3% of the portfolio. Growth looks likely to be negative again this year. S&P raised HOG target to $60 but sales look slow for a while. 3M (MMM) is intended to be bought after HOG position has been sold off.

Wrote some HOG June 16 strike 54.0 calls on a portion of the holding.

Started a position (position number 25, portfolio now full) in American Tower (AMT) a specialty REIT at 0.4% of the portfolio. Their earnings just came out and were great, beating expected by $0.13 and with revenue increasing 21.3% year over year.

Added to position of Texas Instruments now at 4.4% of the portfolio a full position. S&P recently raised TXN target price to $84 from $77.

Increased position of Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) to 6.2% of the portfolio. I wanted a little more income.

Trimmed Boeing (BA) from 10% of the portfolio to 9.7%. Great Company but you have to be diversified.

The Good Business Portfolio generally trims a position when it gets above 8% of the portfolio. The four top positions in The Good Business Portfolio are, Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) is 8.2% of the portfolio, Altria Group (MO) is 7.9% of the portfolio, Home Depot (HD) is 8.5% of portfolio and Boeing is 9.7% of the portfolio, therefore BA, JNJ and home Depot are now in trim position with Altria getting close.

Boeing is going to be pressed to 10% of the portfolio because of it being cash positive on 787 deferred plane costs at $316 Million in the first quarter, a increase from the fourth quarter. The first quarter earnings were good with Boeing beating the estimate by $0.07 at $2.01. S&P Capital IQ also raised its one year target to $210.

JNJ will be pressed to 9% of the portfolio because it's so defensive in this post BREXIT world. Earnings in the last quarter beat on the top and bottom line but Mr. Market did not like the growth going forward. JNJ is not a trading stock but a hold forever, it is now a strong buy as the healthcare sector is under pressure.

For the total Good Business Portfolio please see my article on The Good Business Portfolio: 2017 First Quarter Earnings and Performance Review for the complete portfolio list and performance. Become a real time follower and you will get each quarters performance after the earnings season is over.

I have written individual articles on JNJ, EOS, GE, IR, MO, BA, PEP, DIS, Omega Health Investors (OHI), Texas Instrument (TXN), Digital Investors Trust (DLR) and Home Depot (HD) that are in The Good Business Portfolio and other companies being evaluated by the portfolio. If you have an interest please look for them in my list of previous articles.

