First Solar: Poised To Win In India

First Solar (NYSE: FSLR) is a solar panel manufacturer and solar systems solutions company that has been in operation for 27 years. First Solar is unique among solar panel manufacturers because they use cadmium telluride (CdTe) technology to harvest the suns energy vs the more traditional crystalline silicon (c-Si) that other solar companies use. My intent in this article is to discuss the advantages and disadvantages that CdTe has stacked up against crystalline silicon and how that puts First Solar in a unique position amongst it's peers particularly in India, along with attendant challenges. Though I do speak of each aspect by itself it is vital to make connections and realize that all these factors influence each other.

Cost:

The first variable to observe is cost. While the cost spread between CdTe semiconductor material and c-Si has narrowed in the past years CdTe is still a cheaper option. CdTe is often referred to as 'thin-film' meaning precisely what it implies; the panels are thinner due to less materials needed in manufactering. CdTe simply uses less stuff. On top of less material needed the manufacturing process for thin film is also simpler and therefore cheaper, especially on a mass scale. However, due inherent efficiency disadvantages that I will discuss later, to achieve comparable efficiency to c-Si more square footage of thin-film photovoltaic material is needed. Thus CdTe panels tend to be larger, which requires more peripheral material (wires, etc.) and that ups the cost. Here we get into Balance of Systems (NYSEARCA:BOS) costs, which simply means the cost of everything that isn't the photovoltaic panel itself. First Solar is working on addressing their disadvantages with the production of their Series 6 product which is estimated to lower capital expenditures. First solar also consistently talks about having met or exceeded the goals for cost per watt improvement. First Solar has an edge on cost against competitors since their raw material for semiconductors is cheaper, and other costs can be more easily improved.

Longevity: Solar panels do not last forever. Their efficiency decreases over time. The rate of decay, as it were, between CdTe and c-Si is important to understand. Sunpower Corp. (NYSE: SPWR), a world leader in c-Si technology and efficiency rates boasts the lowest degradation rate and therefore the longest product guarantee on the market. They guarantee their product for 25 years and say that over those years Sunpower products will produce 70% more energy than competitors. c-Si panels loose efficiency at a rate of 0.5%-1.0% a year. Thin-film panels decay at a rate more consistently around 1%, so slightly higher. It is important to note that the same things that make c-Si panels more expensive (more material) also makes them more durable. They can take more abuse than thin-film and last longer. They also have a longer track record of measurable of performance. CdTe is relatively newer to the game so they haven't been able to be tested and proven for as long.

Efficiency: CdTe technology has advanced powerfully in recent years. Though they still lag top tier c-Si competitors, efficiency is closing in on competitors. Sunpower has the record for efficiency. They are currently producing modules that are at 22.8% efficiency. First Solar is producing modules at 18.2%. These spreads matter a lot. However, there are theoretical limits to how efficient solar panels can get. Scientists estimate that CdTe technology still has plenty of room to grow and can one day get to ~30%. First Solar is proving that to be the case as year over year they continue to crush records for CdTe efficiency. Theoretical limits for c-Si are below that 30% threshold. This difference comes down to material. Though I don't pretend to completely understand the science behind it, the material in CdTe is ''well matched to the solar spectrum and nearly optimal for converting sunlight into electricity'', more so than c-Si. While lagging currently, the room for growth in CdTe technology is better than c-Si which stagnates.

Climate: Due to their thin film nature and material advantages CdTe more easily absorbs sunlight even in cloudy or shady conditions. While micro-inverters mitigate some of these problems for c-Si panels the advantage remains. The bigger factor here, and really the crux of my article, is that CdTe technology performs better in hot/humid conditions and that sets up First Solar for success in parts of the world where solar power adoption is expected to grow the most. In essence, First Solar can corner the market in places like India and Northern Australia. Hotter temperatures affect ALL solar panels. However, the elements in c-Si panels are more severely affected than in CdTe. So while c-Si may have the upper hand with efficiency in moderate conditions CdTe surpasses them when extremes are introduced.

The opportunity here is considerable. The climate in India is hot and humid, ideally suiting First Solar's CdTe Technology. India has quadrupled it's solar capacity in the past three years and they are on track in 2017 to add 10 more GW. It's not a secret that India has horrible pollution problems, recently surpassing China as the worlds deadliest air with 1.1 million people dying prematurely every year due to pollution. Tapping into green energy has therefore become a priority for the countries leaders. Their government announced last year that they were on track to exceed their climate goals agreed to in Paris by half and 3 years early. It is also predicted that 57% of India's energy will come from renewables by 2027. First Solar already has a shoe in the door in India with, having crossed the 1000MW threshold of module shipments early in 2016. Between their cost effective product and the efficiency advantage in that climate there is reason to be excited about First Solar's future in the region. While solar is a cut-throat environment these advantages provide a moat for First Solar moving forward.

2016 was a brutal year for First Solar and challenges persist until now even. Share price went from a high of ~$72 early in 2016 to a low of ~$26 early this year. Things have surged recently to a high of about 39.50 after a first quarter earnings beat, but I think the surge had little to do with earnings. Management raised their full year sales guidance and reported that they are on track for series 6 deployment which makes investors more confident. As sector headwinds subside (and they are MANY) First Solar appears poised to benefit to considerable upside. However, I think things could still be very rocky until the transition to series 6 is complete. After all, in spite of updating full year guidance in a positive direction that guidance still has earning in negative territory potentially, -30 cents to 40 cents. First Solar has see-sawed severely over the past year and plenty of volatility may be ahead. This being the case I wouldn't buy at this point. A better entry point would be around ~33$ if that opportunity presents itself. If the past few months have been any indication there is a good chance we will see $33 again. But for a long term play I think First Solar has a bright future, particularly in regards to foreign opportunities. Thank you for reading.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FSLR, SPWR.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.