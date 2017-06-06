Qatar's Crisis: Likely Bullish For Oil

In fact, if matters don't get resolved (and I believe they will), the end result will either be bullish or maybe just not material to the market.

What I found was that, while there is some chance the picture could be bad for oil investors, it's unlikely that anything bearish will come about.

Oil prices took a wild ride recently, driven by news that a number of Middle Eastern nations have cut off ties with Qatar, a member of OPEC. The fear here is that, in response to these increased tensions, there's a risk that the entire OPEC deal may become at-risk. While there is always a risk of something adverse happening, is the picture really bad enough to warrant a drop in crude prices or is this another case of the market's own inefficiencies? In what follows, I will dig into the data provided and give my thoughts on what it means for investors in companies like Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL), Chesapeake Energy Corp. (NYSE:CHK), Approach Resources (NASDAQ:AREX), and Legacy Reserves (NASDAQ:LGCY), as well as for the United States Oil ETF (NYSEARCA:USO) and other oil-related ETFs moving forward.

A look at the headline news

On the night of June 4th, oil prices moved sharply higher (but eventually moved lower) after news broke that Saudi Arabia, Egypt, the UAE (United Arab Emirates), and Bahrain have cut off their ties with Qatar. Yemen, the eastern portion of Libya, and the Maldives later followed suit. The reason behind all of this is rather simple: Saudi Arabia and the other nations have accused Qatar of funding Muslim-based terrorist organizations throughout the Middle East, namely the Muslim Brotherhood.

Unfortunately, my knowledge of Middle Eastern politics, especially Qatar, is not at the level that it should probably be at but the purpose of this article is not to assert a political or religious argument. What I do know is that the groups allegedly supported by Qatar have caused problems in the past in Bahrain and Egypt (I remember the fallout of the Arab Spring there quite well).

All of this said, the situation in Qatar is remarkably complex. Despite previously aiding Saudi Arabia and other coalition members in fighting off hostile forces in Yemen, the group has since seen its troop involvement suspended by the coalition. It's also important to keep in mind that Qatar is also home to the al-Udeid Air Base, the largest US base of its kind in the Middle East, which houses around 10,000 American troops.

Oil investors shouldn't be too concerned

One mistake that people seem to make when talking about foreign relations is that they assume the situation is pretty black and white. The fact of the matter is that it's anything but. In writing this article, I went through the relationships and recent history of Qatar for probably a good two hours and only scratched the surface. One article I found that covers some of the issues associated with the region that I believe you would find instructive can be found here.

While it is true that foreign relations are complex, what's not complex is figuring out the likely impact this should have on OPEC's production cuts and the oil market as a whole. This is due to the fact that, on the whole, Qatar isn't that big of a player in the space. Take, for instance, the chart below. In it, you can see that production from the nation averaged only 0.618 million barrels per day in April. This actually matches what they group is expected to have production cut down to compared to the 0.648 million barrels per day seen prior to the deal taking effect last year.

The difference here, 30 thousand barrels per day, really isn't that big of an issue in the grand scheme of things. To put this in perspective, the US, in its latest weekly oil update, said that domestic production here at home increased by just 22 thousand barrels per day in the course of a single week. Wht's more is that, even if Qatar were to back out of the OPEC deal, the nation's own output has been on a steady slide down for years now. Take, as an example, the graph below. In it, you can see that daily oil output in 2012 averaged 0.753 million barrels per day. It has dropped every single year and, in 2016, came out to 0.656 million barrels per day. So far this year, it has averaged 0.610 million barrels per day. This decline, seen in spite of a rise in OPEC production in recent years, suggests Qatar either does not have the financial resources to grow production materially and/or it's not economical to do so.

But what about the conflict growing? If Qatar drops out of the OPEC deal and tries to grow production, it won't have a material impact on the global energy markets, but what if it causes a schism that leads to other nations withdrawing? This also appears to be rather unlikely. After all, Saudi Arabia is the largest OPEC member and what it says usually goes in regards to the group. If it's supporting the severing of ties (and it is), then it's unlikely to abandon its strategy.

Besides Saudi Arabia, though, there are two other material players here: Iraq and Iran. In the case of Iraq, Salim al-Jabouri, the country's Speaker of Parliament, agreed to increase its bilateral relations with Qatar, which may seem like a widening divide, but this likely has more to do with maintaining peace (war would send oil prices soaring), than it has to do with openly opposing OPEC. After all, terrorist attacks committed within Iraq's borders have been blamed on groups Qatar allegedly funds, and the country's former Prime Minister, Nouri al-Maliki, has even blamed Qatar on certain attacks. Getting too much into bed with an enemy is not as good an idea as making sure oil prices are high enough to satisfy your economic needs.

Iran, in response to the diplomatic crisis, has also stepped in but its approach has been even less risky for oil bulls. Simply put, the nation's Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, has called for the nations affected to engage in open dialogue with one another, not to continue with Saudi Arabia's plan. In response to all that has happened, Iran has taken a real leadership role, it seems, in resolving it by calling Turkey, Indonesia, Iraq, and Oman to discuss matters in more detail but no proposal or even hint of a proposal to hit back at Saudi Arabia and its allies has come about as of the time of this writing. Even though the two nations, Qatar and Iran, share the same massive natural gas field, the fact of the matter is that tensions between the nations have a history of being elevated due to Qatar's desire to remain connected with other Middle Eastern nations.

The last thing I believe should be mentioned is not oil but natural gas liquids. Qatar is a small producer of oil among OPEC nations, but it's a tremendous producer of natural gas liquids. Estimates for 2016 placed the country's production at around 78.8 million metric tons, which comes out to 30.6% of global output, most of which it exports (about 83%). That said, it should be pointed out that natural gas liquids have nothing to do with OPEC cuts and any severing of ties would be virtually impossible to be negative for oil. If anything, a reduction in exports of natural gas liquids might be bullish for crude, but only to the extent of which the two fuels may be able to be substitutes for one another.

Takeaway

At this moment, tensions in the Middle East are high and growing, but there seems to be no evidence that this will boil over. It's highly unlikely that OPEC nations other than Qatar may decide to shoot themselves in the foot in order to make a political point about such a small producer. Even if Qatar itself decides to leave the deal, its own contribution to global supplies is nearly immaterial. The most likely outcome, in my opinion, and driven by the fact that Qatar, immediately before I submitted this article, said they are willing to enter mediation, is that they will reach some sort of international agreement with Saudi Arabia and its allies and be allowed back into the Middle Eastern market.

Disclosure: I am/we are long AREX, LGCY, WLL.

