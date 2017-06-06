General Motors: There's A Better Bet In Autos

Everything comes to a head Tuesday at the General Motors (NYSE:GM) shareholder meeting. By all accounts, General Motors will be able to fend off activist investor David Einhorn's Greenlight Capital. Einhorn's thesis is to split General Motors shares into two - a dividend share and a share that would be focused on buybacks and growth.

General Motors has been against the idea from the beginning. General Motors also has the support of the two major proxy advisors, with Glass Lewis and ISS recommending shareholders vote against Einhorn.

Part of the issue is that General Motors' share price has been muted for years. It's still trading near its 2010 IPO price. This comes as the company is already generating record profits, but it's getting no respect in the stock market. Einhorn thinks his plan can remedy this.

With Einhorn, he's looking at his plan as a way to get shares higher - it's really that simple. He wants to attract more shareholders, and in doing so, says the stock will trade upwards of $42 to $60 a share. The way Einhorn thinks about it is, GM is an ice cream stand selling "vanilla-chocolate swirl," but with multiple classes of stock it could sell "chocolate, vanilla, or swirl, in any combination that you want. That ice cream stand would attract more customers." Einhorn has been a shareholder of General Motors since 2011, and is notably frustrated with stock performance.

However, for shareholders participating in the General Motors annual meeting vote, they'll do well to take notice that Einhorn doesn't have a plan to sell more cars. It's about getting more shareholders into the stock and wants to shake up the capital structure - noting that the car company has a "balance sheet that is too conservative." There's that, then there's the fact that General Motors pays out a 4.4% dividend yield, which will help keep the support for Einhorn to a minimum at the annual meeting tomorrow.

General Motors settled with an activist group led by Appaloosa Management a couple years ago, with General Motors introducing a major buyback, but that did little to boost shares. Shareholders should be reticent on how an activist can help. Plus, Einhorn, who's also shorting Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), has no public backing from any of the large General Motors shareholders.

The better play?

One of Einhorn's big arguments for General Motors is that it's incredibly cheap. Granted, General Motors trades at 6 times forward earnings, Ford (NYSE:F) is still just at cheap at 7 times. Ford, as well, has been a serial underperformer over the last few years.

So instead of focusing on how Einhorn will be good or bad for General Motors, investors might be looking at the wrong company altogether. Ford appears to be the most interesting opportunity.

Ford, the future?

It pays a 5.3% dividend yield and is making a big bet on digital services and driverless. It recently promoted its former head of Ford Smart Mobility - which is part of Ford's robocar program - Jim Hackett as the new CEO.

And despite the worry of a rise in non-car ownership thanks to Uber (Private:UBER) and the like, there is still a place for Ford. Ford can partner with these self-driving car companies to provide self-driving car fleets. IHS Markit says that a third of the auto market will be autonomous cars by 2035. The need for fleet management is a unique opportunity for Ford. Goldman Sachs believes the driverless ride-hailing market will hit $285 billion by 2030, but $220 billion of that will be paid to fleet operators like Ford.

Plus, higher vehicle utilization will lead to a greater turnover and demand, helping offset demand decline from lower car ownership. The other big overhang remains a slowdown in car sales, which will put pressure on all the major car makers. Still, financially, Ford is in the best shape we've seen in decades and it can break even if its annual car sales fall another 35% from here.

Compared to General Motors, Ford looks to be the better bet. It's just as cheap, offers a superior dividend yield and it's showing the most progress when it comes to adapting to the future of the auto market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.