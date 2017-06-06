Annaly Capital Management: Paying Yourself With Your Own Money

We look at how much value has been created on a company level.

Dividend is the ultimate obsession of income investors. If a company continues to pay the dividend, doesn't matter how (read my warnings about StoneMor (NYSE:STON)), the stock price will be supported by investors solely based on the yield alone. While this sort of conviction allows investors to buy good companies at cheap prices when the market freaks out (think Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), Wal-Mart (NYSE:WMT), etc.), the faith in dividends often blinds them as well.

There is no question that Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) is a stock that is touted for its dividend. Unfortunately, I believe that this is a case where the stability of the dividend is a curse rather than a blessing.

Paying Yourself

The good thing about financial companies is that the book value is generally a good indicator of net worth. Assets and liabilities are financial in nature so they can be easily valued. If Annaly failed to generate an adequate return to cover the dividend, but merely paid shareholders with cash on hand, the book value would decline. The company also buys back shares, and for the sake of this analysis, repurchases are treated as dividends for the purpose of calculating capital returned to shareholders.

Because repurchases cand boost per share metrics if the management times the market well, we are going to focus on the dollar amount of the book value. Buying back stock at a discount is beneficial, but the value created depends on market conditions, meaning that repurchases are not a reliable generator of income for investors.

Source: data form company filings

Using the chart above, we can see that the company returned $5.01 billion of capital to investors from Q1 2013 to Q2 2016; however, the book value also declined by $4.36 billion. This means that the total return of the business over three and half years was just $649 million, which translates to an IRR of just 1.35%!

Yes the dividend train has never stopped, but shareholders have mostly been paying themselves because the decline in book value almost completely offsets dividends and repurchases. Imagine you had $100 in the bank; would you get richer if you took out $10 and mailed it to yourself? I believe that the same reasoning can be applied to Annaly Capital Management.

You may have noticed that I conveniently left out periods after Q2 2016 in the above analysis. That's because the Hatteras acquisition distorted the numbers by increasing the book value. We can get a more accurate picture if we reset the starting value using Q3 2016's book value. Using this approach, we find that the decline in book value since Q3 2016 completely offsets the dividend payments as well ($622 million decline in book value vs. $614 million in dividends).

Conclusion

Annaly's dividend is enticing, but does paying yourself really count? In light of my analysis, I believe that the dividend does not constitute a real return on capital. I believe that an investor buying Annaly for income will ultimately end up disappointed when he or she realizes that the dividend really belonged to him or her anyway (i.e. accounted for in the book value).

I reiterate my bearish stance on the stock (read Poking Holes in Annaly).

