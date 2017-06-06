There's Only A Limited Bubble In The 'RUT'

Having consolidated sideways, short term the Russell appears to be about to move up.

A comparison between fundamentals of the Russell 2000 top 10 and the top 10 of the Value 1000 index, shows hundreds of companies are still trading on value metrics.

As asset managers have been trying to short the Russell 2000, since December commercials (dealers) have been going increasingly long, why?

There's supposed to be a market bubble but the Russell 2000 only has a price/book ratio of 2.33, this doesn't seem to tally with bubble territory?

The prevalent idea that the entire market is over valued and in a bubble is a false one. Yes there are individual stocks which are becoming hugely overvalued, but that isn't all of them, and it's the sectors which are undervalued (and still rising),which will undermine attempts to short indices and the ETF which track them.

Constituents of the Russell 2000, for example, include a variety of different sectors of small to mid cap companies. The 'RUT' is considered 'over valued' by the market because of quoted P/E. The index is quoted with very high p/e because of those companies with negative earnings. For companies 'with earnings' alone, the p/e is at 27.99.

The top ten Russell 2000 companies by weight, are 'bubble like'. Some carry an extreme 'forward p/e', which could be influencing the superficial impression of the index valuation as a whole, but which also includes hundreds of companies, still trading on a 'value' basis.

The RUT price/book ratio (April 2017) is only 2.33. So while some 'favorites' are becoming excessively over valued, (there are examples below), there is still room for gain. 'Hyper valued' companies need to be dropped in favor of the less well recognized ones with stronger fundamentals, but by investors outside of the index.

The Russell 1000 has a subdivision called Russell 1000 value index, with 694 holdings. (There's a performance index too), which has a different set of fundamentals. The top ten of each are compared below.

Top 5 RGS Sectors

Financial Services

Energy

Health Care

Producer Durables

Utilities

Wikipedia :

Price/Book ratio is a financial ratio used to compare a company's current market price to its book value. It is also sometimes known as a Market-to-Book ratio

Book value, combines cash and assets, less debt per share, and it has an operational benefit. A company with a substantial asset base could liquidate that to create cash to support their business, without incurring new debt, or to support long term, rather than short term borrowing.

A p/e of 100 (based on $1 of 12 month trailing earnings), could appear to be in a definite price bubble, but not if the book value was 75% of that stock valuation, or if the result of a corporate tax cut, would influence most of its earnings positively.

Russell 2000 Index Fundamentals

(30th April 2017)

Price/Book 2.33

Dividend Yield 1.36

P/E Ex-Neg Earnings 27.99

EPS Growth - 5 Years 5.36

Number of Holdings 1,942

Book Value Per Share Versus P/e For The Top 10 RUT Constituents:

fact sheet

Advanced Micro Dev AMD $10.90

Trailing 12 months earnings: -$0.54

Book value: $0.43 P/B ratio: 25.12 P/e *

Chemours Company CC $41.16

Trailing 12 months earnings: $0.53

Book value $1.91 P/B ratio 21.62 P/e 78

Take-Two Interactive Software TTWO $77.65

Trailing 12 months earnings: 0.69 (last quarter $1.09)

Book value $9.78** P/B ratio 7.94 P/e 112.54

LogMeIn LOGM $114.05

Trailing 12 months earnings: -$0.29

Book value: $58.48 P/B ratio 1.95 P/e-

Microsemi Corp MSCC $51.49

Trailing 12 months earnings: $1.90

Book value: $15.84 P/B ratio 3.25 P/e 27.11

Olin Corp OLN $29.25

Trailing 12 months earnings: $0.29

Book value: $13.69 P/B ratio 2.08 P/e 100.91

Coherent Inc COHR $256.67

Trailing 12 months earnings: $4.93

Book value: $39.77 P/B ratio 6.04 P/e 52.06

Exelixis Inc EXEL $19.00

Trailing 12 months earnings: $0.01

Book value:$0.41 P/B ratio 46.23 P/e 1900

New Residential Investment Corp NRZ $16.28

Trailing 12 months earnings: $2.06

Book value:$13.35 P/B ratio 1.22 P/e 7.91

XPO Logistics XPO $56.91

Trailing 12 months earnings: $0.85

Book value: $24.20 P/B ratio 2.35 P/e 66.96

Russell 1000 Value Index Fundamentals

Price/Book 2.03

Dividend Yield 2.46

P/E 20

EPS Growth - 5 Years 2.26

Number of Holdings 694

Book Value Per Share Versus P/e For The Top 10 Value Constituents:

Fact sheet:

Exxon Mobil Corp XOM $80.24

Trailing 12 months earnings: $ 2.40

Book value:$41.81 P/B ratio 1.91 P/e 33.43

JP Morgan Chase &Co JPM $83.34

Trailing 12 months earnings: $6.49

Book value:$64.59 P/B ratio 1.27 P/e 12.84

Berkshire Hathaway B BRK.B $166.78

Trailing 12 months earnings: $9.14

Book value:$118.72 P/B ratio 1.40 P/e 18.25

Johnson& Johnson JNJ $130.35

Trailing 12 months earnings: $5.95

Book value:$25.92 P/B ratio 5.02 P/e 21.92

Wells Fargo & Co WFC $52.01

Trailing 12 months earnings: $4.00

Book value:$35.17 P/B ratio 1.47 P/e 13.02

AT&T T $38.73

Trailing 12 months earnings: $2.05

Book value:$20.15 P/B ratio 1.92 P/e 18.89

Bank of America BAC $22.60

Trailing 12 months earnings: $1.58

Book value:$24.26 P/B ratio 0.93 P/e 14.31

Procter & Gamble PG $88.33

Trailing 12 months earnings: $5.46

Book value:$20.66 P/B ratio 4.27 P/e 16.17

General Electric GE $27.99

Trailing 12 months earnings: $0.97

Book value:$8.58 P/B ratio 3.26 P/e 28.85

Chevron CVX $103.32

Trailing 12 months earnings: $1.53

Book value:$77.40 P/B 1.33 ratio P/e 67.52

It's easy to see the difference in opportunity between the first series of ten and the last. Book value offers a valuation of the accumulation of past profit and usable assets, while P/E offers forward earnings based on the last years trailing income, but no insight into history, assets, debt or cash position. The two need to be combined to provide an insight into value. JP Morgan for instance has a book value of $64.59, while trading at $83.34. The difference being $18.75. Based on 12 month trailing earnings of $6.49, $18.75 represents forward earnings of just under 3.

*AMD as other chip manufacturers are likely to increase earnings next quarter or more, as demand for memory chips in the industry exceeds supply, but forward earnings are baked into forward earnings even at these levels, for quite some while.

** TTWO Book value per share growth rate was 45.60% per year for the last year.

Trailing 12 months earnings are diluted. P/e is subject to share price fluctuations. Mid day share prices stated are as of 5th June.

Data Source :Gurufocus.com

RUT COT Chart

Source: Bar Chart.com

Illustrates that asset managers have been selling the RUT short, all the while commercials (broker/dealers) have been going increasingly long since December. (It's unlikely in my opinion they've been chasing bubbles). Although this has given the appearance of the RUT as having a flat/rounded top, higher lows have been holding since March, and look likely to break upwards.

Investing in The Russell

Apart from the 'RUT' and ETF which track the Russell 2000, including Black Rock's iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM, Vanguard's Russell 2000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTWO), and State Street's SPDR Russell 2000 ETF(NYSEARCA:TWOK); there are several ETF which track subdivisions of the 2000, constituents chosen for their value characteristics.

$RAV Russell 3000 Value Index

$RLV Russell 1000 Value Index

$RMV Russell MidCap Value Index

Ishares Russell 1000 Value ETF IWD

Ishares Russell 2000 Value ETF IWN

Ishares Russell 2000 Value ETF IWS

Ishares Russell Top 200 Value ETF IWX

Investing in the RUT 1000 Value

The iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF tracks an index of large and mid-capitalization U.S. equities which exhibit value characteristics. it has a 0.20%, expense ratio, (free calculator).

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF IWD Bloomberg ticker :RU10VATR (Options available)

The fast stochastic shows a break over the first bar from an over sold level, which suggests the RUT has completed a sideways short term consolidation, and is set to rise higher. The MACD is rising, and the black ADX is flattening out both bullish tendencies.

The Russell Index consists of thousands of companies, some of which are biotech, or other new companies carrying a share price without producing any profit or minimal profit. Biotech needs those companies to be funded by market stock values, and the risk involved is why those which do well achieve extraordinary high valuation multiples. Others are followed by momentum traders and are priced as in bubbles, investor beware. We shouldn't be throwing out babies with the bath water though. Of 1000 Russell companies there are 694 (nearly 70%) offering 'value', and are being relatively over looked by the market.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.