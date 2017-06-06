About Kinder Morgan's Trans Mountain Spinoff

Back at the end of last month Kinder Morgan Inc (NYSE:KMI) finally announced a solution to its dilemma for the $7.5 billion Trans Mountain Pipeline expansion project. Kinder Morgan will spin off a separate company listed in Canada. Kinder Morgan Inc will own 70% of the new limited company, and for the other 30% the company got $1.75 billion. That implies a total value of $5.83 billion, which in my mind is quite a deal considering that the whole expansion project is expected to cost $7.5 billion.

Some disposal of this kind was a long time coming. Kinder Morgan has signaled it was looking for a partner on Trans Mountain for some time. But it's still unfortunate that Kinder Morgan has had to spin off a chunk of its single most important backlog project - another sign that a couple years ago the company got over its skis. This article takes a look at what to expect going forward from Kinder Morgan, including discussion of its latest stock performance.

Right-sizing

In the face of the great oil downturn of 2014 and 2015, Kinder Morgan has had to do three things: First, improve its dividend coverage ratio. Second, reduce its huge backlog to something manageable. And third, delever. At the time Kinder Morgan was significantly more levered than most other midstream names, and the market didn't look favorably on that as the overall crude situation went south.

This deal hits two birds with one stone. Kinder Morgan will take the proceeds of the deal in order to reduce leverage. Also, this eases the backlog substantially. As of the end of last quarter Kinder Morgan's backlog was $11.7 billion. Of that, Trans Mountain remains a giant $6.2 billion. Assuming 30% of those capital obligations are spun off, that should bring the backlog down to about $10 billion. That's still a huge backlog, but it's getting to where it needs to be. Debt to EBITDA should drop to about 5 times even.

Those are good things, but I think it's important to step back and take a look at the bigger picture. Kinder Morgan has had to do a lot to 'right size' its business in a new price paradigm, and that right-sizing has come at a steep cost. Let's not forget that Kinder Morgan is selling assets off at a low point in this cycle, and that's not good.

Will Kinder Morgan turn itself into a leaner, manageable company? I think so. Management seems to have gotten the picture and is getting its debt, dividend coverage and backlog back to within its peer ratios. That's good, but there's still little reason to entertain investing in Kinder Morgan at this point.

Vancouver Drift

Courtesy of Google Finance.

Shares of Kinder Morgan have been drifting lower, not so much due to this deal itself, but more due to the Green Party recently entering the governing coalition in British Colombia. The Greens are steadfastly against Trans Mountain expansion. While I am certainly no expert on Canadian politics, my understanding is that this kind of thing is decided at the federal level, and that Trans Mountain is going to go through even if the Greens are in government. So, on the whole, fears reflected in the share price might be overblown.

I, for one, am glad to have stopped recommending Kinder Morgan some two years ago on the fact that the company's turnaround would be a multi-year deal, and that turnaround would not be a smooth ride up for the stock. We're seeing that here, and I estimate this turnaround is only about 50% through. Until then, I continue to recommend the midstream names which are already strong and don't need to turn around. There are plenty of good midstream names that didn't get out above their skis as Kinder Morgan has.

For this reason I continue to recommend Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) over Kinder Morgan. Enterprise has always had an ample coverage ratio and a leverage ratio exactly where it needed to be. Unsurprisingly, Enterprise has been stable since 2016 and has recovered well off its low. Enterprise has also continued to raise its dividend while others have had to cut. There's no reason not to pick Enterprise over Kinder Morgan Inc, even now.

So, despite Kinder Morgan being down, I do not recommend buying this stock. If you're interested in Kinder Morgan Inc, feel free to follow me here on Seeking Alpha. I've been writing about Kinder Morgan for quite some time, and will continue to provide update articles when doing so is both material and relevant.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EPD.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.