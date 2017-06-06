Dividend Income Update: May 2017

It’s dividend income update time. One of my favorite times of the month as I get to review my previous month of passive income received from my dividend income portfolios.

Without rehashing the wild ride we experienced in the market last month, I could find comfort in one thing, my dividends. As we all know, the market may move up and down irrationally and seemingly on a whim while our dividends remain much more stable, reliable and predictable. Sure, dividends may not increase every year and a cut or elimination is even possible but the odds are greatly reduced when you diversify among different companies and sectors and focus on dividend quality (free cash flow, EPS and payout ratios). Forget chasing the high yield unicorns and focus on the boring lower yielding but sustainable dividends. In the long run you’ll be better off. With that being said, let’s take a look at my May 2017 dividend totals.

Dividend income from my taxable account totaled $296.58, up from $247.21, an increase of 20.0% from May of last year.

Dividend income from my ROTH account totaled $196.06, up from $180.26, an increase of 8.8% from this time last year.

Dividend income from my IRA account totaled $91.74, down from $97.44, a year-over-year decrease of -5.8%.

Grand total for the month of May: $584.38, an increase of 11.3% from May 2016.

Brokerage Account

Year to date dividends: $1,650.70

Date Description Symbol Amount 05/01/2017 DIVIDEND:GIS GIS $45.09 05/05/2017 DIVIDEND:YUM YUM $17.84 05/05/2017 DIVIDEND:CLX CLX $11.24 05/08/2017 DIVIDEND:APD APD $38.47 05/12/2017 DIVIDEND:BCR BCR $1.05 05/15/2017 DIVIDEND:HRL HRL $2.44 05/15/2017 DIVIDEND:ABBV ABBV $81.61 05/15/2017 DIVIDEND:ABT ABT $20.88 05/15/2017 DIVIDEND:CL CL $7.13 05/15/2017 DIVIDEND:PG PG $13.25 05/22/2017 DIVIDEND:CAT CAT $57.58 Total: $296.58

ROTH Account

Year to date dividends: $768.67

Date Description Symbol Amount 05/02/2017 DIVIDEND:TD TD $77.02 05/05/2017 DIVIDEND:YUM YUM $5.20 05/15/2017 DIVIDEND:PG PG $7.81 05/22/2017 DIVIDEND:CAT CAT $49.89 05/25/2017 DIVIDEND:RY RY $56.14 Total: $196.06

IRA Account

Year to date dividends: $253.32

Date Description Symbol Amount 05/22/2017 DIVIDEND:HCN HCN $49.66 05/23/2017 DIVIDEND:HCP HCP $40.16 05/31/2017 DIVIDEND:LTC LTC $1.92 Total: $91.74

Looking at the figures above I cannot complain as my dividend train keeps chugging along churning out that passive income despite currency headwinds, economic headwinds, terror across the world, saber-rattling from North Korea, Russian troops in Ukraine, The Nigerian delta under attack curbing the flow of oil, floods, earthquakes etc. etc. I think you get the point. There will ALWAYS be negative financial, civil, health news and more. Even during the best economic times, there will always be an opinion citing concerns. The question is will you react to the headlines or stay the course?

Are any of these dividend stocks in your portfolio too? How was your May dividend income? Please let me know below.

Disclosure: Long all above