Retail Contagion Continues To Trouble Net Lease REITs

Net Lease Sector Overview

Net Lease REITs comprise roughly 6% of the REIT Indexes (NYSEARCA:VNQ) and (NYSEARCA:IYR). Within our market value-weighted net lease index, we track the six largest REITs within the sector, which account for $53 billion in market: National Retail (NYSE:NNN), Realty Income (NYSE:O), Spirit Realty (NYSE:SRC), Store Capital (NYSE:STOR), Vereit (NYSE:VER), and WP Carey (NYSE:WPC).

Above we show the size, geographical focus, and quality focus of the six net lease REITs. Note that the "quality focus" is based on the credit quality of the tenants. High quality tenants tend to be larger, more established companies with investment-grade credit ratings.

Net lease REITs generally rent properties with long-term leases (10-25 years) to high credit-quality tenants, usually in the retail and restaurant spaces. "Net lease" refers to the triple-net lease structure, whereby tenants pay all expenses related to property management: property taxes, insurance, and maintenance. Like a ground lease, triple-net leases result in long term, relatively predicable income streams.

Average remaining durations of net lease REITs range from 10-15 years, and most leases have contractual rent bumps, often tied to the CPI index. By the nature of the portfolio, compared to other REITs, net lease REITs typically function more like a financing company rather than an operating company. These companies hold the long-term, capital-intensive real estate assets that other companies prefer not to hold on their balance sheets. Assets are typically acquired in sale-leaseback-type transactions through existing relationships.

As we'll see, net lease REITs are quintessential bond alternatives and thus highly sensitive to interest rates, and less sensitive to fluctuations in economic growth expectations. In many ways, these companies can be viewed as an inflation-hedged, long-duration corporate bond that has additional elements relating to leverage and potential for external growth.

Recent Developments and Quarterly Performance

As net lease REITs are essentially financing companies, the 'name of the game' for these entities is cost of capital. For the last half-decade, net lease REITs have commanded significant cost of capital advantages over their private market peers, primarily a function of their access to the public equity capital markets. These REITs have been able to fuel their expansion through their NAV premium, which has fueled a self-reinforcing cycle of accretive growth.

Similar to banks, investor confidence is paramount to the cost of capital competitive advantage, which is why Spirit's numerous and persistent issues, most recently the credit issues with several key tenants, has been especially troubling for the net lease sector. The sector's heavy exposure to brick and mortar retail has suddenly come front-and-center amid Spirit's tenant issues, and the NAV premiums that these entities rely on has been largely eroded. That said, though, it remains to be seen if Spirit's issues are the canary in the coal mine or simply a case of poor management.

The sector has responded negatively to earnings despite falling interest rates. Net lease REITs have returned an average of -3.9% over the past quarter, underperforming the broader REIT sector average of 2.7%.

Outside of the significant issues with Spirit Realty, Q1 earnings were generally in-line with expectations across the sector. Of the six REITs we track, two beat Q4 expectations (O and VER), three met expectations (STOR, NNN, and WPC), and one badly missed expectations . Again, outside of Spirit, underlying fundamentals remain as strong as ever as occupancy remains near peak-levels.

The pace of acquisitions, though, has slowed considerably over the past year as the cost of capital advantage of these net lease REITs had eroded. At one point in 2016, all six REITs traded for double-digit NAV premiums, with Realty Income trading at more than a 50% premium to NAV. NAV premiums are essential to the accretive acquisition-fueled growth of these net lease REITs. Based on our estimates, only Realty Income currently trades at a measurable premium to NAV. This is a significant concern going forward, as these net lease REITs are highly dependent on their cost of capital advantage.

Net lease REITs are among the most interest-rate-sensitive REIT sectors, and much of the stock performance over the past several years is attributable to movements in treasury yields. Below we chart the net lease index with the medium-term treasury bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IEF) to show just how closely the two are correlated. The lockstep correlations between rates and net lease REITs broke down after Spirit Realty's earnings call. Net lease REITs tumbled while interest rates fell back to 2017 lows.

Political uncertainty also remains an issue for the sector. A complete tax-code overhaul aimed at "broadening the base and eliminating loopholes" could catch the 1031 Like-Kind Exchange in its net. The 1031 allows property owners to sell their asset to the REIT in exchange for REIT shares rather than cash, allowing the owner to defer taxes on the sale. 1031 Exchange deals are especially common in the net lease sector, and particularly on smaller transactions. If repealed, acquisition volume could decline and valuations could be impaired.

Below is our REIT Heat Map, showing the quarterly performance in relation to other sectors.

Valuation of Net Lease REITs

Compared to the twelve other REIT sectors, net lease REITs appear quite cheap. Net lease REITs are the cheapest sector based on both current Free Cash Flows and forward 2018 FCF. When we factor in the slow 3% growth expectations over the next two years, though, net lease REITs appear less attractive. On the FCFG metric, the net lease sector is the second most expensive.

(Hoya Capital Real Estate estimates, Company Filings)

As we mentioned, for net lease REITs, FCF multiples have added operational significance. As REITs must raise equity capital to fuel growth, equity that can be sold at a premium is cheaper and thus more likely to result in NAV accretion. In that way, equity valuations for REITs have self-reinforcing characteristics. Thus, cheap REITs tend to stay cheap, and expensive REITs tend to stay expensive.

Within the sector, we see some significant differences in current valuation. National Retail trades at a sizable FCF premium to the sector average, a reflection of their low leverage and good recent operating performance. Investors have effectively given O the green-light to continue their acquisition-fueled growth, while giving a yellow or red light to the other names.

Sensitivities to Equities and Interest Rates

Net lease REITs are the most interest-rate-sensitive sector and the least sensitive to broader equity market movements. High interest rate sensitivity is a result of longer than average lease terms and high dividend yields. Since our last update, the yield sensitivity of the sector has increased s lightly from 1.3 to 1.4. As a sector, net lease REITs fall under our "Yield REIT" category and should generally be used by investors seeking more immediate income rather than longer-term dividend growth.

Store Capital, National Retail, Realty Income, and Spirit Realty are the four most interest-rate-sensitive REITs we currently track across all 13 REIT sectors.

Interestingly, WPC trades far more like an equity-like REIT than a bond-like REIT, due in large part to its significant foreign exposure. We highlighted in a previous article that investors can effectively hedge the interest rate sensitivity of their REIT portfolio by investing in international real estate. Click to read:"International Real Estate: REIT Investors Can Avoid 'Home Country Bias." We see this effect quite clearly in the case of WPC.

Dividend Yield and Payout Ratio

Based on dividend yield, net lease REITs rank towards the top, paying an average yield of 5.5%. Net lease REITs payout 80% of their available cash flow, which leaves capital available for acquisitions and dividend increases.

Bottom Line

Despite the significant decline in interest rates over the past quarter, net lease REITs have badly underperformed the broader REIT indexes, a worrying development for the sector. Net lease REITs are the most yield-sensitive REIT sector, but these REITs have not acted as bond-proxies so far this year. Relative to bonds, performance has diverged considerably in 2017.

Based on historic correlations and sensitivity, net lease REITs should be expected to gain 5-10% as the 10-year yield declined 40 bps. Instead, the index declined 4% this quarter. Investors have been rudely reminded of the significant retail exposures of these names. Credit issues with key tenants at Spirit Capital has dragged down the entire Net Lease sector

More than other REIT sectors, net lease REITs depend on their cost of capital advantage for acquisition-fueled growth. Spirit's credit issues have may have meaningfully impaired the sector's primary advantage. Similar to banks, investor confidence is paramount to the cost of capital competitive advantage, which is why Spirit's numerous and persistent issues, most recently the credit issues with several key tenants, has been especially troubling for the net lease sector. The sector's heavy exposure to brick and mortar retail has suddenly become a significant issue amid Spirit's tenant issues, and the NAV premiums that these entities rely on has been largely eroded. That said, though, it remains to be seen if Spirit's issues are the canary in the coal mine or simply a case of poor management.

We aggregate our rankings into a single metric below, the Hoya Capital REIT Rank. We assume that the investor is seeking to maximize total return (rather than income yield) and has a medium to long-term time horizon. Valuation, growth, NAV discounts/premiums, leverage, and long-term operating performance are all considered within the ranking.

We currently view Store Capital as the most attractive net lease name, followed by Verreit and Spirit Realty.

Please add your comments if you have additional insight or opinions. Again, we encourage readers to follow our Seeking Alpha page (click "Follow" at the top) to continue to stay up to date on our REIT rankings, weekly recaps, and analysis on the REIT and broader real estate sector.

