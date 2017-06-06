Micron Has More Meat Left On The Bone

With earnings less than a month away, there is still ample room for Micron to run.

Micron (MU) has finally broken out to new 52-week highs this week, nearly two months after stellar earnings and guidance was issued in March. With this amount of lag time in share price appreciation, there is a lot of catching up to do - in other words, there's still plenty of meat left on the bone for investors to nibble on.

As Micron approaches its turn to release earnings, the stock price has gone through a hefty amount of consolidation. This is good in the long run; we don't want the stock price to get ahead of itself. The problem is the stock price is lagging behind the financials and it's due to hesitation in cyclicality. Meaning everyone not on board is gun shy waiting for the cycle to tip over to the other side.

I'm surprised at just how many articles have said not to buy Micron or are asking whether the peak is at hand. I'm considerably in the other camp - I don't think the top is even in sight.

"Well, how can this be, Joe? Surely it won't go up forever."

No, you're right - it won't. But the stock literally just got out of the bottom of the cycle two quarters ago. This would be an astounding short cycle and I'm not in favor of cutting it short simply because time has passed. The last upward leg of the cycle lasted almost exactly two years.

But, I'm not putting a lot of faith in comparing cycles of the past in order to predict where Micron will be later in this cycle. Instead there's a few driving factors for this cycle which weren't present in the previous one or at least not to the same extent.

New CEO

A change in leadership can go both ways. It can be a poor choice where the company flounders for the duration of his or her tenure or it can be a good decision where the company propels further, has a renewed focus and drives growth. The transition from Mark Durcan to Sanjay Mehrotra could not only come at a better time but could not be a better pick to be chief mahogany desk.

Mehrotra is taking over at a time when Micron is growing and growing quickly in this new cycle. Some may say, "Well it'll be easier to prove himself because it's hard to mess up when the ship is headed in the best direction possible." Sure, it'll take some real talent to throw the MU ship off course right now, but we're talking about a guy who has industry expertise and founded SanDisk (now Western Digital (WDC)). This isn't a fly-by-night CEO; it's probably the best pick to lead a memory chip manufacturer.

This is a plus and a great tailwind for Micron as it heads into a huge growth phase. I don't think Durcan did a terrible job as CEO but there was room for improvement. Someone with focus, direction and industry foresight like Mehrotra, however, will put Micron in the catbird seat for the foreseeable future.

Memory Prices Are Holding On Longer Than Expected

This is probably the best reason to buy Micron today. Many industry experts (not all) expected prices to drop off by now which would, in turn, affect margins and bring earnings back to earth. This has not been the case.

Durcan addressed a question during last earnings call with regard to demand and a lessening of DRAM memory in PCs and smartphones and a reduced demand for NAND in SSDs. His response is telling:

To date, we've seen no indication of that at all really in any segment. It's true that, in cycles, from time to time, that does happen late in a cycle, but, today, we see continued strong bit growth across almost every end market segment and no real indication of that occurring anywhere, in particular not in specialty, not in mobile, certainly not in the enterprise and server area.

If that isn't confidence, then I'm not sure what is. This is another indication the cycle is not approaching a top. What will send shares soaring after next earnings call is a continued narrative on this exact topic. With guidance predicting gross margins at a mid-point of 46% - and the second half of the year typically the strongest for margins - we could see Micron serve up a 50% GM before year's end. If demand remains strong and the company is able to bolster its pricing, then expect gross margins to continue its steady and healthy upward trend (if not a solid hold in the 40s).

MU Gross Profit Margin (Quarterly) data by YCharts

Back to supply and demand, pricing has been holding strong and has not indicated any pricing pressure. DRAM has been steady while ticking upward.

On the NAND side contract pricing has remained strong.

Sure, some of this pricing is from a month ago but this was from the middle of the quarter, giving rise to momentum going into this next quarter.

Therefore, I expect guidance to be pleasing and what actually launches the share price into its next consolidation phase, at higher prices of course. With demand for memory in industries which are finally taking off, such as automotive and healthcare, there won't be a drop in demand soon - at least not nearly as soon as some are predicting (read: tomorrow).

Take Nvidia (NVDA) for example; it is seeing demand for its GPUs at all-time highs (share price, too). While Nvidia isn't solely sourcing its memory from Micron but rather the other two major sources also, it affects Micron just the same. With more demand pulling at other fabs, there is less supply on the market and pricing is thus reinforced or pushed higher, working into Micron's favor as it sells its chips to clients.

Micron Is Just As Much A Buy Today As It Was Last Quarter

As the company heads into earnings there is still much not priced into the stock; namely, continued strength in memory pricing and leadership with a proven track record and the ability to direct the company into highly profitable ventures.

Earnings are growing at remarkable levels year-over-year while revenue is set to grow 60% this year. Yet, the stock price has gained a fraction of that since last quarter. Many are concerned the cycle is topping out but it couldn't be further from the truth. With 3D NAND being built out, Micron will capitalize on the reduced expenses and expand gross margins to where its revenue growth drops to the bottom line in unprecedented amounts.

If there's any indication Micron is topping out I have yet to see it and I don't foresee it in next quarter's guidance. Having said that, if guidance is impressive and shows sustained gross margins (or better yet further expansion), expect shares to head toward $40.

Disclosure: I am/we are long MU.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.