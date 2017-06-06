Market Reaches New Highs Despite Downbeat Jobs Report

All three major indexes hit new highs on Friday, including the S&P 500, rising 0.96% last week to close at 2,439, despite the fact that the Labor Department announced on Friday that only 138,000 new payroll jobs were added in May - substantially below the economists' consensus estimate of 184,000. Also, the March and April payroll reports were revised down by a cumulative 66,000 jobs, but the unemployment rate fell to 4.3%, the lowest level in 16 years. Labor force participation rates declined to 62.7%, down from 62.9%.

As usual, the ADP and Labor Department reports differed greatly. On Thursday, ADP reported that private job growth surged 253,000 in May, substantially higher than the economists' estimate of 170,000. This was the strongest monthly ADP private job growth report since 2014, which caused Moody's Chief Economist, Mark Zandi, to describe the May ADP report as "rip roaring." Frankly, even though the Fed follows the Labor Department's payroll figures, the ADP report cannot be ignored, since ADP performs the actual payroll processing for U.S. businesses, so I tend to believe the ADP report is more accurate.

As a result of the disappointing May payroll report, the 10-year Treasury yield declined to 2.15% (the lowest since November 10, 2016), making stocks a bargain relative to long-term bond yields. As a result of these low Treasury yields, I expect that the stock market will get a "second wind" in the rest of June.

The news on the job front was disappointing last Friday, but I think the Fed is "locked in" to their coming (June 14 rate) increase. In doing so, the Fed will probably pay more attention to their own "Beige Book" report and their favorite inflation indicator (the PCE index), so let's take a look at those two key indicators:

The Commerce Department announced last Tuesday that personal consumption expenditures (PCE) rose by a very healthy 0.4% in April. The Fed's favorite inflation indicator (based on the PCE) rose 0.2% in April. In the past 12 months (through April 30), the PCE is running at a 1.7% annual pace. The core PCE rate, excluding food and energy, is running at a 1.5% annual pace. So now that inflation is running below the Fed's 2% annual inflation target, the pressure is off the Fed to raise key interest rates, but I still believe that a June interest rate hike is likely, since the Fed wants to get back to more "normalized" interest rates.

On Wednesday, the latest Beige Book survey of economic conditions in the Fed's 12 districts revealed a relatively upbeat view of U.S. growth. Although the Beige Book survey said that "optimism waned in some districts," most of the Fed's 12 districts reported stronger economic growth. Labor shortages for skilled positions may be contributing to slower economic growth in some regions, they said, but overall, the Fed will likely cite the positive growth in their Beige Book survey when they raise rates next week.

Europe and Trump's America are Now at Odds

Last week, the fact that the Trump Administration refused to join the Paris Agreement to restrict carbon emissions without further study miffed Chancellor Angela Merkel. Furthermore, President Trump's charge that German vehicle manufacturers were not making enough vehicles in the U.S., despite German plants in Alabama, South Carolina, and Tennessee, further miffed Chancellor Merkel. Finally, the British election in June may also be weighing on the euro, since Prime Minister May called the election an attempt to get a bigger legislative majority, so Britain could break away from the EU more decisively.

Over the weekend, there was another tragic terrorist attack in Britain, but the Sunday morning news was dominated by the major news media criticizing President Trump's "twitter storm" after the event. After tweeting a heartfelt condolence to the people of London, he then tweeted out a series of short messages talking about the root causes of terrorism and the means we need to use to prevent future terrorist attacks.

On the monetary front, European Central Bank (ECB) President Mario Draghi confirmed last Tuesday that the ECB would remain accommodative despite seeing the most robust economic growth in the euro-zone in several years. Draghi's comments helped to weaken the euro, since there appears to be no possible end to the ECB's quantitative easing, which is intended to help support weak banks in Italy and other euro-zone countries. Also weighing on the euro last week was German Chancellor Angela Merkel's comments that the euro-zone cannot count on its friends (namely, the U.S. President) like it has in the past.

With the euro up to $1.12 and the U.S. dollar index down 6% so far this year, the multinational companies in the S&P 500 stand to profit the most from this latest war of words between European and U.S. leaders.