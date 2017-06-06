When Markets Go Bipolar

Conservative news blogger Matt Drudge - who has been a source of endless entertainment during the election and now with the related Russia-gate scandal - posted a rather peculiar main story Saturday. To support his catchy headlines (below), Matt used an image of a $20 bill that replaced Andrew Jackson with Donald Trump. While it is easy to see how Mr. Trump would love to be on a large-denomination dollar bill one day - judging by his demeanor, he probably wouldn't settle for anything less than $100 - the linkage of the market's all-time high to a "wave of optimism" under Mr. Trump is a problematic thesis.

The so-called "Trump trade" (the reaction of different financial markets to the new administration's policy agenda after their surprise November victory) is unwinding rather expeditiously. You can see that in weak commodity prices and a massively flattening U.S. Treasury yield curve. On the same day (last Friday) when stocks hit an all-time high, the 10-year Treasury yield hit a fresh 2017 low of 2.15%. (In December 2016 and in late winter in 2017 we had been as high as 2.63% on the 10-year Treasury yield.)

One of the most popular measures of the yield curve slope is called the 2-10 spread - the difference between the 10-year and 2-year Treasury notes. As the 10-year Treasury note yield falls - courtesy of the bond market losing its belief in the Trump administration being able to rejuvenate the economy given its distraction with multiple investigations - the 2-year note yield is rising courtesy of fed rate hikes.

If we go by the yield curve, which is a reliable economic indicator that has predicted every one of the last five recessions when inverting, the bond market has already thrown in the towel on the Trump trade. The yield curve today, at 93 basis points, is flatter than where it was on Election Day, when it stood at 101.

In other words, the sharp steepening of the yield curve after the election (signifying the bond market predicting a stronger economy) has completely been unwound and now the yield curve is flatter (signifying the bond market predicting a slower economy). In the eyes of the bond market, Mr. Trump's election promises no longer matter. The yield curve has not inverted yet but with a few more rate hikes and a major delay in the tax and infrastructure plans, it is not hard to see how it could invert.

Right now, the bond market does not agree with the stock market. One of them must be wrong.

I would just like to remind readers of this column that the bond market disagreed vehemently in a similar manner in 2007 when the S&P 500 made an all-time high in October of that year. For those that knew where to look, it was clear that the economy was in trouble as many mortgage bonds and CDOs had collapsed and the Treasury yield drive had inverted at the time of that all-time high in the stock market.

I realize that those are esoteric indicators that were not widely followed by the average investor at the time, but the message of the bond market at the time was clear: We were about to have a nasty recession.

This time we are not quite as advanced in the verdict of the Treasury market on the U.S. economy. The yield curve has not yet inverted, but without any new tax reform and infrastructure plans from the Trump administration we are unlikely to see his master plan gain traction any time soon, economically speaking. The present economic expansion is eight years long - the third longest in history. If Mr. Trump doesn't get his act together, the yield curve will invert, in my opinion, with all the ominous consequences.

Key Commodities Are Also Weak

Crude oil seems to be rolling over in a seasonally strong part of the year (March to September), which cannot be dismissed as normal. I know there is a problem with too much supply but what if there is also a problem with too-little demand? Iron ore, a commodity that has no futures market but where the market is priced using forward contracts, has also been very weak. After recovering from $40 per ton in January 2016 to $90 in March 2017, Iron ore is down to $56 at last count. At the risk of being melodramatic, iron ore is in a free fall. It is certainly dropping faster than in 2014, when China's slowdown was the culprit.

I think this recent iron ore decline is most likely related more to the Chinese economy than to the U.S. economy, but my point is that there are polar disagreements in commodities and bonds countering the stock market's wave of optimism. While I don't believe that a hard landing in China - which I believe is coming - can cause a recession in the U.S., it certainly won't help our domestic economic situation.

It is one thing to be an optimist and quite another to be a realist. When it comes to the message of the bond market, I see a lot of concern about where the U.S. economy is headed.