Cheniere Stays On Target: Introducing Feed Gas To Train 4

On May 26, 2017 Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) formally requested permission to introduce feed gas and refrigerants for the commissioning of its fourth train (Train 4) in Sabine Pass, and on June 1st, the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission ("FERC") granted permission to begin the commissioning process for the train.

Cheniere currently has three trains operational, and per Cheniere's investor slide deck, Train 4 is scheduled for completion in November 2017.

As Cheniere has gained operational experience, it's been successfully bringing the liquidation trains online within 5 months of receiving approval to inject feed gas.

For instance, the company received FERC approval to introduce feed gas for Train 3 on November 8, 2016, and the train was subsequently completed five months later on March 28, 2017. Train 2 also followed a similar timeline (i.e., feed gas permission granted in April 2016 and completion in September 2016).

We wrote about the timing of this previously, and if current indications are correct, we'd anticipate the completion cadence for Train 4 to be similar.

FEED Gas Completion Sabine Pass Train 2 April 2016 September 2016 Sabine Pass Train 3 November 2016 March 2017 Sabine Pass Train 4 June 2017 October 2017 (est) Train 4 Scheduled Completion Date November 2017

If we assume that the same 5 month time frame applies to Train 4, we'd anticipate the company could commission Train 4 by late October, meeting its November 2017 target. In the meantime, cargoes produced during Train 4's commissioning period can simply be marketed by Cheniere's marketing arm. DFCD for Train 4 isn't until March 2018, thus completing Train 4 well ahead of schedule would allow Cheniere to market more LNG right into the heart of the winter season. As 2017 continues, Cheniere continues to build upon its momentum, and derisk the Sabine Pass project to the benefit of shareholders.

