Don't Buy This Bank Stock

Despite its depressed stock price and good business prospects, it is still not a good value.

TFSL is the holding company for the Third Federal Savings & Loan Association of Cleveland and serves parts of Ohio, Florida, and Kentucky.

Investment Thesis

TFS Financial Corporation (NASDAQ: TFSL) is down over 18% year-to-date. Despite its recent underperformance, it is still overvalued by most metrics. It would be wise to steer clear of this stock.

Recent Stock Performance

I frequently screen for companies trading near their 52 week lows, looking for stocks that present good values in the face of overly negative sentiment, and that is how TFSL came to my attention. It does not receive much scrutiny with only two analysts covering the stock.

TFS Financial Corporation is well off its highs. The stock has lost 18.5% of its value so far this year and is bumping along its 52 week lows.

TFSL data by YCharts

The recent price performance is enough to make me want to take a closer look. How are the company's fundamentals? Does it present a good value at these levels?

Business Fundamentals

TFS Financial Corporation is a holding company for Third Federal Savings and Loan Association of Cleveland, a savings and loan association that services Ohio, Florida, and parts of Kentucky. Its primary business is retail consumer banking, namely taking deposits, providing financial services, and mortgage lending. It has a fairly simple and traditional business model.

The fundamentals of the business are good. Earnings are growing slowly and steadily and they are providing good guidance, meeting or slightly exceeding earnings expectations each quarter for the past two years. TFSL earned 0.28 per share in 2016 and are on track to earn 0.30 per share in 2017. The company's latest earnings report touts their strongest quarter in 10 years.

Third Federal passed its annual stress test with flying colors, so it is well capitalized and I have little doubt that it will continue operating and earning money.

That's the good news.

Stock Valuation

Ticker: TFSL

52 week high: 19.89

52 week low: 14.86

Closing share price on 6/5/17: 15.52

Price to earnings: 52

Price to book: 2.6

Dividend yield: 3.2%

Lets compare these numbers to some of its peers in the savings and loan and regional banks space. From the small group of publicly traded savings and loan banks, I've selected Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) and Charter Financial (NASDAQ:CHFN) for comparison. From the much larger regional bank group, I selected seven peers of similar market cap: Bank of the Ozarks (NASDAQ: OZRK), PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW), Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH), Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV), United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI), First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN), and Umpqua Holdings (NASDAQ: UMPQ).

While price to earnings is not the best metric for comparing banks, it is a good starting point. TFSI appears overvalued so far and is clearly out of step with market valuations.

Price to book often gives us a more accurate picture of a bank's value relative to its peers. The old adage about banks is to buy when price to book is below 1 and sell when price to book is above 2. While this is a bit simplistic, it is not without a grain of truth. By this metric, too, TFSL is the most expensive in the group.

With a dividend yield of 3.2%, TFSL at first appears reasonable for income investors. The high valuation, however, means that the stock could have further to fall. The prospect of continued share price depreciation more than outweighs the income generation from the stock.

Despite its share price drop, these peer comparisons make clear that Third Federal Savings and Loan is still overvalued. It is expensive relative to other savings and loan banks, other regional banks, and the stock market as a whole.

One other takeaway from the peer comparisons is that Umpqua Holdings Corp deserves a closer look at a later date. It came out at or near the top in each category, and with a price to book ratio below 1, I'm definitely intrigued.

Conclusion

Third Federal Savings and Loan has a solid business model and steadily growing earnings. Despite its recent share price drop, TFSL is simply too expensive relative to its peers and the broader market to be considered a good investment. Steer clear of this bank stock as there are far better values available to investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.