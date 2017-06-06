Wynn: Plenty Of Runway Ahead To Hit $200 A Share By 1Q2018 Or Before

Over a year ago, our PT on Wynn was $135 - the stock was then trading at $77. Bears growled, shorts laughed, and now the stock has about reached our call.

"Don't stop thinking about tomorrow, don't stop it'll soon be here, it'll be even better than before, yesterday's gone, yesterday's gone."

Don't Stop by Fleetwood Mac

First of all, many thanks to all followers and subscribers for the props on my Wynn (NASDAQ:WYNN) call. Delighted to hear that based on it, people made money both on straight buys, on holding against headwinds as I guided to stand firm, and on savvy options plays. As I often reiterate, braggadocio doesn't live at my house. Like anyone else, I've had my great calls and toe stubbings. What I do is, I don't stop at standard metrics for measuring stock valuations.

I go to my own matrix, developed over a 30-year career as a casino executive, and now use it on behalf of my consulting clients. It is an industry-centric appraisal measurement - linked to what I have seen, heard and experienced first hand. I also regularly confer with friends and colleagues still on the firing line. My associates range from the board level down to line employees - many of whose careers I've launched in the industry. And still others who remain in customer-facing daily functions across the board, from the casino floor to the front desk to the kitchens, restaurant managers, promotions booths, parking valets and seating ushers in showrooms. All this, I hope, adds insight and depth to valuations of management, and by extension, the earning power of the company.

My aim: To infuse my calls with the 180-degree insights directly gleaned by the people and situations found inside the business.

With that in mind, I've gotten dozens of requests this past week that are best, and most simply expressed in four words: What's next for Wynn? The decisions whether to keep buying, selling and taking money off the table now, or to keep holding, are ones that can only be made by individuals who know their own risk profiles and levels of conviction. What I can do is present my own view. I am not a CFA; I am rooted in the analysis process and metrics of my own industry-centric design.

My take now: I see plenty of runway left on Wynn and am guiding now to $200 a share by 1Q2018 or before. It's up from a prior call at $150 for reasons noted here.

Here's my thinking now:

1. I think Macau GGR production will continue making double digit gains throughout this year and end up between 16% and 20% up YoY. If we reach that number it will translate to between $34 billion and $35 billion for the year. As Wynn continues to build market share in VIP from its current 13.5% base, it will experience powerful growth here, as well in mass and premium business. It'll have more rooms as the result of the Wynn Palace opening, and a spate of very aggressive new marketing programs recently launched to build mass gaming and non-gaming revenue.

Reports I get from the field are best summed up by a source who told me, "Foot traffic is way up. the places are jammed. The promotions are getting results. The 'gotta see' foot traffic is still heavy at the Palace. The VIPs are coming out of the woodwork."

2. My calculations on what has been reported to me about the numbers that really count: average bets, bodies at tables, reappearance of VIPs not seen since the crackdown, heavier cross traffic from Wynn Macau and competitors vs. total body counts from key feeder markets. They all converge on my call that Wynn can build market share to 19% by Q2 2018.

If Wynn can reach that goal, it gets revenue to $6.65 billion for the year. Assuming a 26% margin (we see that going up as well) gets us to $1.69 billion EBITDA on a 15X multiple - which gets us to $240 a share by Q4 2018. However, while all Wynn catalysts are powerfully positive, in Macau we must be ever cognizant of the erratic regulatory behavior of the government, the hold percentages on a game like baccarat, and the currency variables within given quarters and the absorption cycles of new properties coming on line.

The MGM Cotai project is scheduled to open this fall with 1,400 rooms, and in 2018 The Grand Lisboa, which all told will add another 1,400 rooms next year. We believe this expanded 2,800 room inventory will be, on balance, a plus for all current operators, coming as it does when infrastructure projects are opening. Transportation will build VIP as a matter of management's public statements, but primarily fuel expanded overnight visitation. That will grow from the pool of day trippers, as seen in both the Wynn and Las Vegas Sands Parisian properties (NYSE:LVS) when they opened late last year.

What happens in gaming markets when new properties open is the look-see factor. You get a spurt in cross-property curiosity foot traffic, early trial period trips resulting from casino marketing department programs where player development people roll out their known customer lists and invite them in to opening special events. All these factors and many more can throw a temporary lapse in existing footfall numbers until the new properties find their natural constituencies. This could tamp down results of a given quarter for competitors like Wynn, but it usually does not last more than a quarter or two at the most. That's why we've factored in possible dilution as a transient factor Wynn could face and moderated our call of $200 a share.

That leaves plenty of runway ahead, no matter what your entry point on the stock has been.

Catalysts for Macau in general and Wynn specifically:

1. While there are unsettling trends in the macro China economy in banking, real estate and financial stocks, we believe that the Wynn VIP base is well distributed between Premium mass and pure VIP. This balance, which characteristically comprises large numbers of small and mid-sized entrepreneurs who run private businesses, augers well for Wynn keeping its primary position in the segment.

2. After absorption, the new properties will contribute overnight stays to the market and Wynn, with a superior product, will get considerable non-gaming revenue streams that we in the industry refer to as "free business". That is best described as a flow of revenue coming from people who have not been comped or incentivized by the receiving property to make a visit.

It's the "wow" factor customer, the word of mouth visitor whose friends and relatives tell him or her, "Hey, you going to Macau? You must see the Wynn Palace million dollar tulip sculpture. Or try this or that restaurant or take a shot at such and such slot machine." Or they drop in on friends who are guests at the hotel. This "free business" bears a very high margin compared with promoted business. Historically, both as a competitor with Wynn properties and as an observer on a consulting engagements, I've measured firsthand how the free business flow almost always works to the benefit of the best property. And Wynn properties more or less are always the best in any given jurisdiction.

3. Infrastructure coming online.

a) The new Pac-On Ferry Terminal, capable of handling 400,000 people a day, is now open and building footfall.

b) The Macau airport expansion, expected to be complete by the end of this year, will nearly double passenger capacity from 6 million to 12 million a year.

c) The Hong Kong/Macau Bridge (Zhuhai Bridge). The Hong Kong road link is complete and the entire project is expected to open by the end of this year. This project will cut driving time from the present 4 hours to 40 minutes. That astonishing number is expected to show up not only in increases in total inbound visits but to add, more critically, playing time as well as non-gaming spend.

d) The Guangzhou-Zhuhai high speed light rail system will cut travel time from core feeder market Guangzhou province to 40 minutes. As each link falls into place, access to Macau by the estimated 40 million visitors expected to arrive by 2020 is enhanced dramatically. We put the core market visitation potential at 300 million people on both a geographic and per capita GDP basis from China. Wynn will disproportionately benefit from an increase in the premium mass segment of this project.

4, Wynn's Q1 earnings release included results for a single quarter from Wynn Palace, indicating very marginal cannibalization from its existing property, Wynn Macau. For Q2, consensus analysts are looking for $1.05 to $1.19. My numbers, based on my own metrics, indicate a beat in the range of $1.23 to $1.29.

For the 2017 year, consensus is looking for $4.62 to $5.00. My internal metrics suggest a beat as high as $5.50 looms as a possibility -assuming the black swans do not begin their sudden glissando out on the pond.

Historically Wynn shares have always borne a high multiple on what I have characterized as the "Steve Wynn factor". That is the long term conviction among investors that Wynn's company, driven by his own singular understanding of the levers of success that drive this business, is, to an extent, unique. I have experienced it firsthand as a competitor and over conversations with him over the years. So putting an ordinary price/earnings multiple as a gauge to valuing Wynn shares is fine, but we must always remember, you are buying the man as much as his team and his buildings. And paying for it.

As I have often said, the major difference between the late Steve Jobs and Steve Wynn is that one guy is sadly gone, and they have different last names. Otherwise, they are in effect brother futurists who sense what's around the corner better than most anyone in their respective businesses.

Author's Note: All my gaming stocks are in a blind trust for my children and grandchildren in order to avoid potential conflicts of interests with casino clients or competitors of those clients, past, present or future.

