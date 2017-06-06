Copper Plays Dead

Doctor copper has a long history of diagnosing the economic health of the world economy. For quite some time, copper had been a diagnostician for the Chinese economy. When China was experiencing double-digit growth, the price of the red metal rose to heights never seen before. For the vast majority of my career trading commodities, copper traded in a range from 50 cents to $1.60 per pound. In 2008, copper rose to highs of $4.2160 and after a sharp correction down to $1.2475 in six months; the price moved back to a higher high at $4.6495 during the first quarter of 2011.

From that point, the price corrected significantly lower, and while copper has never declined to the lows seen in 2008, it did dip below the $2 per pound level in January 2016. Copper hit a low of $1.9355 per pound on its most recent lows, and since then it has recovered. As economic conditions around the world have improved marginally, copper is now back above the $2.50 per pound level and was trading at around the $2.55 level as of last Friday.

A huge recovery in 2016 and early 2017 from lows

Copper was not the only industrial commodity that was suffering in late 2015 and early 2016. The prices of almost every economically sensitive raw material were trading at their lowest levels in years. Source: CQG

As the monthly chart highlights, active month COMEX copper futures fell to a low of $1.9355 per pound in January 2016 and as the equity markets fell because of selling in the Chinese domestic stock market, the red metal looked like more losses were coming soon. However, Doctor Copper found a bottom at above the $1.90 level, and it proceeded to enter a long period of consolidation that lasted ten months. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, copper traded recovered from the January lows to trade between $2.00 and $2.3145 until the first week of November. The election of Donald Trump as President of the United States caused the prices of most industrial commodities, which bounced from lows and were consolidating, to move higher to another level. By February 2017, the price of copper reached its most recent high at $2.84 on the July COMEX futures contract. Copper played dead and traded in a 30 cent range for ten months, and after the February highs, the price action has gone back into hibernation.

Lower highs and lower lows since the February 2017 highs

Since February, copper has been back in bearish mode, making lower highs and lower lows. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart shows, copper has had a difficult time over recent months. The most recent low came on May 8 at $2.4725 per pound. Copper was able to hold critical support at the December 2016 lows of $2.4625 and the price has moved back to the $2.55 level. Since the May 8 lows, a pattern seems to have been developing and the lows have been higher over the past month. At the same time, LME stocks have been moving lower, providing some stability to the price of the nonferrous metal. Over the last 30 days, London Metal Exchange inventories have dropped by around 50,000 tons or almost 14%. However, while copper has stabilized, other industrial raw material prices continue to experience severe pressure.

Industrial commodities have been under pressure again

Copper has the nickname "Doctor" because it has often been a leader rather than a follower when it comes to diagnosing the global economy. Copper seems to have found a comfortable trading level, but other commodities have not been so fortunate.

Source: Barchart

The chart of August iron ore futures displays that the price of the primary ingredient in steel has declined from $83.12 on February 21 to $54.35 on May 5. The fall of almost 35% has been significant and the price of iron ore remains close to recent lows. Source: CQG

The crude oil chart has been making lower highs and lower lows since early in 2017 and the pictorial is almost a carbon copy of the price action in copper. Other industrial metals have declined from their 2017 highs. The price of aluminum has moved from $1954 at the end of Q1 2017 to $1914 on June 2. Lead has declined from $2317 to $2090 and zinc has moved from $2800 to 2523 over the same period. Nickel, a metal that galvanizes steel has dropped from $9,950 at the end of Q1 to $8,770. While tin has moved about $200 per ton higher, it was the worst performing base metal over the first three months of this year. Source: CQG

Lumber is one of the primary ingredients in construction projects and the price of wood has dropped from $417.10 on April 10 on the July futures contract to settle on June 5 at $351.60 per 1,000 board feet.

Industrial commodities have moved lower over recent months despite a fall in the value of the U.S. dollar against other currencies. Source: CQG

As the chart of the U.S. dollar index highlights, the dollar has declined from the highest level since 2002 at 103.815 in early January to under 97. Falling commodity prices alongside a weakening greenback is counterintuitive given the historical inverse relationship between the U.S. currency and raw material prices.

A mixed technical picture

Copper has been in a downtrend since February 2017 and the technical picture is bleak. Source: CQG

The weekly copper chart displays a market that is in a sideways correction. However, it is possible that a head and shoulder pattern could be forming. Meanwhile, momentum has turned higher on the weekly chart and other technical metrics are neutral which should come as no surprise as the price of the base metal is trading right smack in the middle of its trading range since it broke to the upside last November.

The red metal is trading at its midpoint value

Copper traded to a high of $2.84 per pound on the July futures contract on February 13 after breaking up technical resistance at $2.3145 at the beginning of last November. The midpoint of the range that has been in place for seven months is $2.57725 per pound. Copper closed on June 5 at around the $2.5575 level.

Copper has been playing dead while other industrial commodities have continued to move lower. The sector has faced two significant issues over recent months. First, the optimism for infrastructure rebuilding in the United States has turned to pessimism as legislative initiatives have run into roadblocks in the Senate and House of Representatives despite a Republican majority in both houses. Second, Moody's' recent downgrades of Chinese debt have been bearish for demand prospects from the world's leading commodities consuming nation.

Copper is still leaning lower and it is possible that the red metal will retest the level from which it broke to the upside at $2.3135 last November. However, with pessimism now the conventional wisdom in the commodities market, any surprise when it comes to congressional action or Chinese economic growth could lead to a price recovery. The weaker dollar favors copper but the trend is your friend and that path still points to a lower price for the red metal over the weeks ahead.

