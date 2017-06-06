Wall Street Breakfast: Stocks Slip On Geopolitical Worries

Stocks

Apple kicked off its annual worldwide developers' conference by unveiling a number of products and updates, but the new devices and software failed to wow investors - AAPL ended the session down 1% . In a two-and-a-half hour keynote address, the tech giant unveiled the HomePod, a $349 home speaker powered by Siri, as well as the iOS 11, iPad Pro 10.5, new Macs and the Watch OS 4.

An all-stock option for merging T-Mobile (NASDAQ:TMUS) and Sprint (NYSE:S) is gaining ground and would avoid the need for complicated financing, Bloomberg reports. While the companies' parents are only in the very early stages of talking about a get-together, SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBY) and Deutsche Telekom (OTCQX:DTEGY) could realize deal synergies without the need for the latter paying a big cash premium.

Shares in Toshiba rallied as much as 4% overnight. It comes after the Asahi newspaper reported that the Japanese conglomerate is considering giving Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) exclusive negotiating rights to buy its prized chip business. Broadcom teamed up with U.S. buyout firm Silver Lake in its bid for the Toshiba (OTCPK:TOSYY) unit, sources previously told Reuters.

In a purchase that could mark its biggest announced acquisition, SNAP just bought Seattle-based startup Placed, in a deal that Geekwire reported was worth up to about $200M. Placed was founded in 2011 and tracks in-person consumer habits, including store visits and customer locations, so advertisers can see how well specific ads pay off.

Seattle's City Council has voted to levy a special tax on sodas and other sugary beverages, becoming the latest of several local government bodies across the country to take such action. The measure is expected to take effect in early July and add about $1.18 to the cost of a 2-liter bottle of soda. Related stocks: KO, PEP, DPS, MNST, FIZZ, SBUX, UL, PG

Precursor to NAFTA? Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross has extended the deadline for U.S.-Mexico sugar trade negotiations by 24 hours, as new demands surfaced after the governments struck a provisional deal. At stake is the possibility of stiff U.S. duties and Mexican retaliation on imports of American high-fructose corn syrup, which could affect corn refiners like ADM and food companies like Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO).

Deutsche Bank has asked for more time to reply to a request by House Democrats, who recently demanded any details the bank may have about President Trump's ties to Russia. Their request carries no subpoena power, however, because no Republican committee members have agreed to support it. The private accounts at Deutsche (NYSE:DB) are held by Trump and his family.

"My decision to retire this year has not been an easy one, but now is the right time for me to make this change personally and professionally," Perrigo (NASDAQ:PRGO) CEO John Hendrickson said in a statement. He became head of the company in April 2016, after former CEO Joe Papa surprised investors and the board by quitting to join Valeant Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:VRX).

In an announcement on Monday, President Trump endorsed a plan to privatize the U.S. air traffic control system. "The antiquated system we rely on today is inefficient and causes thousands of avoidable flight delays," said an American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL) spokesperson. But opponents, including Delta (NYSE:DAL), say the system is so large that privatization would drive up ticket costs and could create a national security risk.

U.S. officials are concerned that explosives disguised as laptops could be directly detonated onboard an aircraft, United Airlines (NYSE:UAL) CEO Oscar Munoz said at IATA's annual meeting. Since there is little perceived risk of remotely detonating such a device, authorities believe there is less chance of them exploding in the hold of aircraft.

Federal Judge George Caram Steeh may tap longtime compensation adviser Kenneth Feinberg to oversee claims for nearly $1B that Takata (OTCPK:TKTDY) will pay out to defective air bag victims. Former FBI director Robert Mueller was originally nominated to oversee the funds, but he resigned from his law firm last month to head the DOJ's probe into Russian election interference.

Greenlight Capital's plan to split up General Motors's (NYSE:GM) stock, as well as challenging its board of directors, will come to a head today as shareholders vote on the hedge fund's proposals. The proxy contest comes during a major overhaul at the automaker as CEO Mary Barra seeks to jolt GM's lagging stock price by slashing costs and refocusing on the most profitable markets.

BlackBerry is playing down the loss of Toyota (NYSE:TM) as a customer of its vehicle-running QNX software, saying a faster-growing autonomous driving market is its focus. Toyota used QNX (NASDAQ:BBRY) in its vehicles for four years, but will start using software from the open-source collective Automotive Grade Linux, one of the first major automakers to do so, in the 2018 Camry.

Updated guidance on self-driving technology is expected to be released in the next few months, according to Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, with policies focused on "new entrants and ideas that deliver safer vehicles." However, tech firms and carmakers need to be more forthcoming with information, she said, so that the government can make an informed decision and the public can trust regulators.