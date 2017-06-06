Book A Trip With TripAdvisor

And the company is financially healthy and profitable and the platform itself is unique, if the company cannot improve its monetization, someone else will.

The main problem is the shift from an ad based revenue model to a transaction based model, requiring substantial investments that have not yet paid off.

TripAdvisor has a unique online travel presence, by far the biggest in the world.

TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) is the premier travel site in terms of visitors. However, the problem is that it's not as good in monetizing all that traffic compared to other online travel agencies (Priceline, Expedia, etc.).

There is, or perhaps was, a simple reason for that, TripAdvisor started off as a travel review site, accumulating member provided reviews of hotels, restaurants, attractions, and what not. It generated income through click-based advertising.

It has embarked on increasing the monetization of its existing visitor base by offering booking possibilities through its Instant Bookings Platform. Here is the basic idea (from Tnooz):

TripAdvisor's Instant Booking lets hotel chains, independents, B&Bs, and online travel agencies (OTAs) use an auction bidding tool to fight over the coveted top spots in its metasearch results. Consumers see a difference, too. For any given search result, the topmost button of three hotel rates may be large and in gold and say "Book with TripAdvisor." Users who click the button will be encouraged to submit their credit card information while remaining inside TripAdvisor's "user interface shell". The transaction process is completed on behalf of TripAdvisor by third parties.

This has been off to a slow start and they have experimented with different layouts and models, and all these changes required substantial investments depressing margins and, as a result, the stock price:

This isn't terribly surprising, while revenue kept on increasing

This increase pales with respect to the big OTAs (Priceline and Expedia). What's more, earnings per share have taken quite a hit:

Another negative for the company was a shift to mobile, were conversion rates are substantially below PCs and tablets.

But not all is necessarily lost. The platform is starting to gain traction, as it's Instant Bookings Platform gained deals with hotel giant Starwood and Marriott Hotels (NYSE:MAR) and they now have 9 out of the top 10 hotel chains (including, Accor, Best Western International, Carlson Rezidor, Choice Hotels, Hyatt Hotels, Langham Hospitality, La Quinta Inns & Suites, Mandarin Oriental, and Wyndham Worldwide). The company bought Viator, adding tours and activities. They also integrated with Uber.

More significant are the deals with the tw OTA giants Priceline's (NASDAQ:PCLN) Bookings.com and Expedia (NASDAQ:EXPE) joining the Instant Bookings Platform. This is quite remarkable, as Expedia has a TripAdvisor competitor in Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG). In fact, Expedia is pretty deeply integrated with TripAdvisor.

The Platform

We would argue this is unique online travel real estate:

It is the biggest travel site in the world in terms of visitors, and that's still growing.

It's app now consolidates hotels, flights, cars and experiences, an attractive platform.

The mobile app is downloaded an order of magnitude more than those of other travel sites (per SA Pro contributor CDM Capital).

TripAdvisor has by far the most amount of organic search traffic, putting overall traffic cost at a fraction of other travel sites and applications (per CDM Capital).

The investments in Instant Bookings should now largely be behind us.

Another possible catalyst could be a take-over. The big two OTA are better at monetizing, but the large presence and low acquisition cost that TripAdvisor enjoys are likely to be looked at with some envy. There has already been a considerable amount of speculation about this, and it's not a given, but there is a good deal of logic behind this thinking.

There are some tentative signs of improvement though:

Resulting in a slight improvement of EBITDA margins in the hotel sector, from 26% in Q4 2016 to 28% in Q1 2017.

Valuation

You see that TripAdvisor is valued considerably less compared to the industry, and given the negative EPS growth in the recent past, this isn't surprising. However, the market seems to assume that this negative earnings growth will endure.

But with the investments in the Instant Bookings Platform largely behind us and the mobile presence cleaned up, we see no reasons why the company shouldn't be able to monetize this platform better, given its large amount of online visitors and users of its app.

Now that there is an attractive one-stop shop platform in place, one might wonder why not more visitors and users looking for reviews of hotels and accommodations would actually start to book on the platform as well, rather than go to another site to book. It's probably habit, and habits have a way of dying slowly but even a small shift would already make a material impact, given the large amount of visitors the site generates.

Each factor alone would already help considerably, but lower investments and better monetization could produce a pretty powerful boost to earnings, as it happens. Mix in take-over speculation and the shares could start to shine again.

Risks

In setting out the risks, the article by SA contributor MoneyBear Research is very helpful. It argues that:

The protracted multi-year decline here can be explained by one word (actually, one acronym): CAGR, or TripAdvisor's lack thereof, compared to its competitors... What's ironic is the company probably realized that existing revenue sources were going to be pressured because it has shifted its focus to "instant booking" belatedly to try and compete with Priceline and Expedia. Yet this has had the perverse effect, according to the 10-k. The meta-search function in the click-through segment generated more revenue before than the instant booking function does now. The company made more aggregating providers than providing the booking platform itself.

Indeed, there is no escape of that, especially given that its valuation isn't significantly below these competitors. While we see some room for improvement, MoneyBear is much more pessimistic about that.

He seems to assume that the decline in click-based revenue, the biggest component (of both the hotel and the far smaller non-hotel sector) keeps on declining (it declined 13% in 2016) and the two other categories of hotel income, display-based and other revenue have kept on growing but at declining rates. Even the explosive growth in the non-hotel category is slowing.

Add to that the 45% of cost increase over the last three years, and you get a pretty negative picture.

Conclusion

SA contributor MoneyBear Research is right in pointing out stagnation and cost increases. While there are reasons to assume TripAdvisor might be able to monetize more of its visitors with the help of the Instant Bookings Platform, this still remains to be seen. Meanwhile, the decline in click-based advertising income proceeds.

On the other hand, there are reasons for optimism. The Instant Bookings Platform is now rolled out and the heavy investments will subside to a considerable degree. What's more, there isn't a whole lot of users and visitors, of which TripAdvisor has plenty, needed to start using the platform for bookings to make a material difference.

On top of that, the company still generates sufficient amounts of cash, has a healthy balance sheet, and is a potentially attractive take-over candidate.

While there isn't sufficient hard evidence to conclude that TripAdvisor's Instant Bookings Platform making up for the lower revenue elsewhere, even if it has amassed a great deal of partners.

However we think nevertheless that taking a small speculative position on the basis of this possibility could pay off big, whilst the downside risks, while certainly not absent, should be limited at least to a certain extent by the increasing possibility that the company will be taken over if the shares keep on falling. It's an undeniably good fit for the top two OTAs.

So it's basically a risk/reward bet. People who prefer their investments to be on more solid ground should wait for more hard evidence the new TripAdvisor is turning around.

One could basically argue that it is a potentially very valuable platform, but one which hasn't yet found the ideal way to monetize. We know quite a few of these, yet at least TripAdvisor is financially sound.

