Spot A Corn Pop

The technical chart indicated multiple year buying support from present price levels, and the potential for a 'Bollinger Band' squeeze 'pop'.

The USDA is reporting US corn production down for 2017/2018. The global coarse grain outlook for 2017/18 is for lower production, increased use, and sharply reduced ending stocks, despite starting from a historically high inventory. Corn production is forecast down from a year ago, with the largest declines in China and the United States. With corn normally making a seasonal high in June, taking a position in corn could be attractive to investors.

The U.S. feed-grain outlook for 2017/18 is for lower production, domestic use, exports and ending stocks. The corn crop is projected at 14.1 billion bushels, down from last year's record high with a lower forecast area and yield. The yield projection of 170.7 bushels per acre is based on a weather-adjusted trend assuming normal planting progress and summer weather, estimated using the 1988-2016 time period. Total U.S. corn use in 2017/18 is forecast to decline 2 percent from a year ago as a slight increase in domestic use is more than offset by lower exports.

With total supply falling faster than use, 2017/18 U.S. ending stocks of corn are down 185 million bushels. The season-average farm price is projected at $3.00 to $3.80 per bushel, unchanged at the midpoint from 2016/17.

The global coarse grain outlook for 2017/18 is for lower production, increased use and sharply reduced ending stocks. Corn production is forecast down from a year ago, with the largest declines in China and the United States.

Corn Seasonal Chart

An IOWA State University study found that on the longer term corn highs are most likely to be found in June and July.

Investing In Corn

The ETF 'The Teucrium Corn Fund' 'CORN' offers an opportunity to invest in corn, it carries a 1% expense ratio (calculator).

CORN was designed to reduce the effects of rolling contracts (and contango and backwardation) by not investing in front-month (spot) futures contracts and thus limiting the number of contract rolls each year.

COT Chart

The COT chart shows corn in May has been rising from a band of support, which has tested the highs of October 2016. There's also a contraction of positions which typically leads to a 'pop' from a 'low' on the chart (e.g 2015), as opposed to a high (2016).

Corn Weekly Stock Chart

The level of selling in April 2017 is consistent with level of selling in April last year, (unlike April 2015 which was a longer and deeper trend, following the Fall rise in 2014).

Bollinger bands are tightening, previous upside pops have coincided with a short term drop down to the lower Bollinger, before an upside pop. I've drawn an equivalent to previous corn 'pops' from the lower Bollinger and, it would deliver a top side target in the red resistance band. A failure to pop seems to infer a continued sideways trend, also illustrated.

The fundamentals of a smaller harvest support a bullish seasonal rise in June, from what are 'contracted' positions on the corn COT chart.

Bollinger bands are tightening, for what is also typically a pop developing on the technical chart, although short term there could be some weakness as the lower edge of the Bollinger is tested first.

A failure would break below the green support band, which is also at the lower Bollinger level, but down side is limited, with multiple year buying levels in place.

