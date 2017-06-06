High Yield Canaries

These two bearish signals indicate that some market participants are concerned about the tight spreads and current yield levels in the asset class.

Short interest has also picked up in recent months as the asset class has rallied.

In a recent article entitled "10 Quick Facts On High-Yield Bonds", I painted a fairly pessimistic picture for the asset class. Premium prices, tight spreads, and low current yields will pressure forward returns for the asset class. Given the growing retail ownership of high yield, I wanted to point out a couple of additional red flags for Seeking Alpha readers.

The first graph shows monthly high yield funds flows for the two dominant high yield bond exchange-traded funds - the iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG) and the SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK). In this chart, I am showing the month-over-month change in the assets under management of these two funds.

After really strong inflows for most of the last year, roughly $2 billion has fled to the asset class over the last month. Holders may simply be taking gains, as these funds have returned 12-13% over the last year and even more if you go back to February 2016's lows for the asset class.

Another negative indicator for the asset class has been the uptick in the short interest ratio for the two funds. The table below shows the total number of shares sold short divided by the average daily trading volume. The figure has been trending up in recent months as the asset class has continued to rally.

Maybe more notably, roughly 24.7% of HYG's equity float and 11.1% of JNK's float are currently being shorted. That may indeed be a more telling picture, but I could not find historical data on this percentage for context.

The uptick in fund outflows and short interest signals that some market participants are growing weary of the asset class at these levels. The strong gains of the past year are unlikely to be repeated. I would suggest that high yield corporate bonds will return less than 3%, their remaining coupon for the year, through the remainder of 2017, with potential for downside in a risk-off environment.

