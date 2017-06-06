Shopify In A Recession

But we don't know when a crash is coming, it could be tomorrow, it could be in one or more years.

If you are long Shopify, and nothing about a recession changes your view of why this is a great company, a market crash is a great opportunity.

Merchant acquisition could slow in a recession. But the major risk to the stock will be fund flows as it is with all growth stocks in a market crash.

The biggest risk we see to Shopify's stock is a market crash and recession. In the last recession Amazon fell 60%, we calculate Shopify could drop 40% from here.

We are long-term investors in Shopify. We have discussed the long story, but now we need to assess the risk of our investment.

As long-term investors in Shopify (NYSE:SHOP), we want to take a look at the downside risk so we know what we should expect if the market does crash.

We conclude that there is a serious fundamental risk to Shopify's business as merchant acquisition could be slower than expected in the event of a widespread recession. As a result shares of Shopify could tumble more than 40% in our downside scenario. But all hope is not lost, we offer some potential levers that could offset some of the impact.

Taking the leap into Shopify

For us, initially taking the leap to buy our first position in Shopify was outside of our comfort zone. It felt like looking at only one down day for every ten up days. We had never really bought a stock that was moving this fast day after day.

As many people have expressed in many comment sections, the stock valuation at first blush is expensive. But knowing our research and trusting the robustness of our analysis gave us the confidence to take the leap.

Obviously, when the stock moves in your favor it is easy to say it was a good decision.

A Crash Is Coming - Maybe

People have been saying the market is going to crash for years now, and that a recession is coming. We don't know when they are going to happen, but we do believe at some point they will happen. Could be tomorrow, or could be a few years from now. In our article Bear Market: Extreme Or Not Extreme, That Is The Question we discovered that if you are invested in the market, it's easier, and probably better to stay in the market when it crashes if it's not an extreme crash like in 2007-2009.

In this article, we look more specifically at Shopify.

What happens to Shopify in a recession?

As long-term investors of Shopify, we see ourselves as partners in their long-term growth story. If we were invested in a private company, we wouldn't try to bail out in the event of a recession especially if Shopify continues to demonstrate the attributes that made it great in our eyes.

Recessions don't last forever, and great companies are the first to be reborn out of those flames.

With that said, let's examine what would happen to Shopify's business and stock price if a recession occurred.

Subscription Solutions Revenue - Merchant Acquisition

Merchants are being acquired at an incredible pace relative to Shopify's install base. In 2016 Shopify ended the year with 377,500 merchants, adding 134,500 net new merchants year over year or 55% growth.

Monthly Recurring Revenue (MRR) is the metric Shopify likes to use to measure the revenue growth of its merchant base. MRR grew 63% year over year in 2016.

Contrast the MRR growth at 63% with the merchant number growth of 55%, tells us Shopify's merchants are upgrading to higher value plans.

In a recession, we consider two scenarios for merchant acquisition.

1) Merchants go out of business, reducing the net new merchant growth on the platform.

2) Unemployment increases, pushing people into entrepreneurship.

Merchants Go Out of Business

The merchants going out of business are likely basic plan subscribers. These are businesses that may not have survived in the first place, but some of which could have done well in a better economy. Larger businesses may be more resilient in surviving during a time when consumers are spending less. We would expect these large merchants to struggle, but continue to remain in business.

Remaining merchants will not likely downgrade their plans as a loss of functionality would not be helpful in tough times. We may even see increased use of the Shopify App store, as merchants search for tools that will help them reach consumers.

Unemployed People Becoming Entrepreneurs

A recent survey by Shopify found that 7 in 10 Canadians want to start a business but only 3 in 10 do. The US was built by entrepreneurs, so we would expect a similar statistic.

But can we expect increased unemployment to drive new business formation?

The Bureau of Labour Statistics would suggest otherwise. During economic downturns in 2001, and 2008-2009 the number of new businesses established declined.

Given the evidence, in a recession, we expect net new merchant additions to slow. We would still expect merchant acquisition to be positive, but likely at a slower pace. If we use the decline from top to bottom in the last recession, we can estimate net new merchant acquisition to dropped by 5% each year.

So if we assume a 5% drop in net new merchant acquisitions each year for the next 3 years, the impact to our fair value is a decline from $91/share to $81/share or 11% decline. We account for the impact to Gross Merchandise Volume (GMV), as well as cost of revenue for both Subscription and Merchant Solutions. We assumed operating expenses will remain unchanged at our base model, as we would expect Shopify to continue to invest in growth and innovation despite a recession.

This downward pressure could be partially offset by merchant upgrades to more expensive plans. In our base model, we conservatively assumed the average revenue per merchant from subscription solutions would remain flat over the next 10 years. But as we mentioned early, MRR is growing faster than Merchant acquisition, which implies average revenue per merchant has historically been increasing.

Merchant Solutions Revenue

It is reasonable to assume GMV will likely grow at a slower pace during the initial years of the recession. But the trend of consumption moving online from physical stores will likely persist as we can see in the chart below from the US Census Bureau. Through 2007-2009 the trend of e-commerce retail sales continue to take share from total retail. While still in the early stages, it grew from under 3.5% to around 4% over that period. Today e-commerce has a 8.5% share of total retail sales.

Source: US Census Bureau

We have assumed slower merchant acquisition will impact total GMV in our forecast. But we would still expect GMV to continue to grow and industry-wide GMV from e-commerce as a percentage of total retail spend should continue to increase.

Currently, in our 10-year revenue forecast, we expect GMV to grow from $15.4 billion in 2016 to $27 billion in 2017, then to $42 billion in 2018, and $62 billion in 2019. As the law of large numbers comes into play, naturally the rate of growth will decline, shown on the secondary axis below.

Source: Author, Shopify filings

If we cut the acceleration of growth of GMV in half starting in 2Q17 to 4Q19, our fair value drops from $91/share to $79/share or about 13% decline. Cutting acceleration of growth to zero for the same period drops our fair value to $66/share or 27% decline.

For more details on our base assumptions and a full explanation of acceleration of growth see our article Shopify: 10-year Revenue Forecast

Shopify Capital - Maybe Slower, But Limited Downside

Shopify Capital provides merchant cash advances in exchange for receivables, paid back from daily revenues. In the 1Q17 earnings call, Shopify indicated receivables are paid back in 7 to 9 months.

In a recession, we would expect Shopify might see longer payback periods as merchant revenues accelerate at a slower pace or decline. Some smaller merchants that shutter the doors would even increase total losses. But Shopify has a partnership with Export Development Canada ( EDC) to insure merchant cash advances, which should help mitigate losses.

We should note that Shopify does not offer cash advances to all its merchants. It's underwriting process should help to mitigate some risk as well.

Source: Shopify

Stock Market - Fund Flows

When the stock markets turn south, many investors will run with their tails between their legs. That means a lot of cash will exit the markets especially from investors who are investing on borrowed money. These will be the first investors that will sell because they cannot afford to pay interest payments for years while the stock market finds its legs again.

Money will leave high growth non-dividend paying stocks first because investors will not have any dividends from these stocks to pay interest payments or live off of. High growth stocks are also positioned as having less growth prospects in a recession.

Investors are assigning high valuation multiples to stocks like Shopify because they believe it has high growth potential. But as soon as a recession hits, investor sentiment may change. We have outlined the fundamental risks that could materially slow growth during a recession.

Summing up the impacts of a recession, we could see a downside fair value for Shopify of $57/share or 37% downside to our base model fair value of $91/share. Given Shopify is trading at around $97.50, this would be a downside risk of 41%.

Amazon comparison during 2007-2009

Amazon's stock price dropped from a peak of nearly $95/share in December 2007 to a low of $38/share in November 2008. That's a 60% drop.

Meanwhile actual net sales continued to grow at a pace of 28% in 2009 and 29% in 2008, albeit from 39% in 2007. While a slow down from 2007, it was still growing at an incredibly consistent pace. And in 2010 and 2011 restarted that torrid pace of 40% y/y net sales growth.

Will a recession change the attributes of what made Shopify great in our minds?

Not likely.

Will the long-term trend of e-commerce do a 180 because of a recession?

We doubt it.

Conclusion

We believe that in the case of a recession, there are real fundamental headwinds that could impact Shopify's pace of growth in the near term.

We also believe market sentiment and fund flows will take control of stock markets as they always do. In 2008, Amazon saw 60% of its stock price disappear from the top to the bottom. But since the $38/share bottom in November 2008 it has more than recovered, multiplying by 27 times to over $1000 today.

Plugging into our 10-year forecast, a 3-year hiccup from a recession could fundamentally slow down Shopify's pace of growth. This gives us a downside scenario of over 40% to the current share price.

In essence, a recession will delay Shopify's drive to stable profitability, which we had reached by the end of our base 10-year forecast. To achieve this stable profitability and operating leverage with a recession could take a few extra years, but ultimately we believe the result will be similar to Amazon.

Money will flow out of the stock and people will be fearful of growth stocks in a recession. Investors who are well educated on the capabilities of Shopify and the trends of the retail and e-commerce industry will have an opportunity to get in at a massive discount to fair value.

In the meantime, we don't know when a recession will come, and we don't know how much Shopify can grow before then (i.e. revenue, fair value, and stock price). If a recession is a year or two away, Shopify stock could be up significantly by then, and a pull back could be to a price higher than it is trading for today. Regardless of how the stock trades, we remain long-term fundamental investors of Shopify.

We hope this analysis helps you assess the downside risk of investing in Shopify.

If you like our insight, please consider following us.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SHOP.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.