Crude Oil And The Prisoner's Dilemma At OPEC And Beyond

The international crude oil market has a long history as one of the most volatile assets that trade because of the commodity's connection to both politics and economics around the globe. The Middle East, the most volatile region on earth, is the home of many of the world's petroleum reserves.

OPEC, the international oil cartel, comprises many of those petroleum-producing nations in the Middle East. To complicate matters, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Islamic Republic of Iran are two of the most influential OPEC member nations. The Saudis are Sunni Muslims, and the Iranians are Shia Muslims. These nations have been at war with each other for decades. The Saudi Royal Family has long enjoyed a close relationship with the United States. The Iranian theocracy has been an ally of the Russians. During the war between Iraq and Iran in the 1980s, the Saudis and many of the other Gulf states backed Iraq because of their fear that the Iranian Sunni revolution would spread to their countries. During the Lebanese Civil War, Saudi Arabia and Iran backed opposing sides. Most recently, the two nations have stood behind opposing sides of the conflict in the conflict in Yemen. All the while, the oil ministers of both nations sit together at biannual OPEC meetings in Vienna to debate and establish policy for the cartel.

Last year, it was the Russians under the leadership of the Putin government that arranged for a mediated production cut to boost the price of oil after the energy commodity declined to its lowest price in years when it traded at $26.05 per barrel on the nearby NYMEX futures contract on February 11, 2016. Oil policy can often make for strange bedfellows when it comes to OPEC.

Russia brought the warring factions together

When oil dropped to the lows in 2016, many producers panicked over the strategy on which they had agreed. Oil was trading at over $107 per barrel in June 2014 when increasing shale supplies from the United States began to weigh on the price of the energy commodity. In response, OPEC led by Saudi Arabia decided to pursue a policy of flooding the market with oil to force the price below production cost in the United States. The theory behind the flood of crude was that the price would fall to a level where shale producers would throw in the towel because of the economics of producing a barrel of crude that cost more to extract than the world price. At the same time, the cartel figured they would increase their market share lost to the shale producers. What OPEC did not count on was technological advances in the form of fracking and horizontal drilling that caused the price of shale production to drop. The price of oil cascaded lower to a point where the cartel members suffered significant economic woes. In early 2016, the Russians who are one of the world's leading producers of the energy commodity huddled with OPEC members. At a meeting in Doha, Qatar the Russians planted seeds for a reversal of cartel policy. At a follow-up in Algeria during the summer of 2016, the cartel began to consider the suggestions from the Russians. On November 30, after lots of horse trading and arm twisting, OPEC reversed course and agreed to a production cut mediated by the Putin government. While many of the cartel members have deep animosity for one and other, the economic realities of a weak oil price brought the membership together. The initial production cut was an experiment for six months that commenced on January 1, 2017, and would last until their next policy gathering in late May. The price of crude oil recovered and spent the lion's share of the time trading around the $50 per barrel level.

OPEC just extended the production cuts

$50 per barrel is a price that satisfies producers and consumers alike in the oil market. The price is almost double the February 11, 2016, lows so it is a level that producers can accept. At the same time, $50 is less than half the price the energy commodity was trading at in June 2014, so it is acceptable for the world's consumers. Source: CQG

As the weekly chart of NYMEX crude oil futures highlights, the initial rally after OPEC announced the first production cut in nine years took the price over the $50 per barrel level. Since the cuts went into effect in January, the half-century market has stood as a midpoint or pivot point for the energy commodity. Nearby NYMEX crude oil futures traded to a high of $55.24 in January 2017 and a low of $43.76 in May. The midpoint of the range for 2017 is at $49.50, and when it comes to Brent crude, the benchmark for Middle Eastern crudes, the premium in 2017 put the midpoint above the $50 per barrel level.

On May 25, the cartel met once again. Under the original agreement the Saudi Arabia, the Gulf States and even the Russians shouldered the lion's share of production cuts. The Iranians had the ability to increase daily output to just under 4 million barrels per day because the nation had suffered under international sanctions for years until the 2016 nuclear non-proliferation agreement. The Iranians are allies of Russia, and it likely took lots of Russian arm-twisting of the Saudis for them to allow their arch-enemy to increase output while they were cutting theirs. At the same time, OPEC agreed to exempt the troubled nations of Libya and Nigeria from the cuts. In late May the cartel decided to extend the output cuts not only to the end of 2017 but the end of the first quarter of 2018. The Saudis in the Vision 2030 have planned to sell 5% (or more) of their crown jewel, Aramco (Private:ARMCO), via an IPO in 2018 to raise capital for the Saudi sovereign wealth fund. The fund will capitalize projects to diversify the Saudi economy away from petroleum in coming years. Therefore, selling the Saudis on the benefits of an extension of the output cuts was not as difficult as it would have been in the past.

The price of oil dropped in the wake of the extension as the market hoped for a deeper output decrease from the cartel. In late May President Trump paid a visit to the Saudis and reiterated his plans to rid the world of "radical Islamic terrorism" to the Saudis and other leaders in the region. The closer ties between the U.S. President and the Saudi King likely led to an event that shook the Middle East last weekend.

Qatar creates a huge problem for the cartel

Until the Russians burst upon the scene in 2016, it was Qatar that often acted as a mediator between Saudi and Iranian conflicts within OPEC and the region. In many ways, the Qataris positioned themselves as the Switzerland of the Middle East. Last weekend, the Saudis and their allies in the region including Bahrain, Egypt, the United Arab Emirates, and Yemen severed diplomatic ties with Qatar and recalled their ambassadors to the country. Flights between the countries stopped operating and airspace restricted by the action. The Saudis and their allies cited Qatar's support of Al Jazeera, which has been critical of the Royal Family, but more importantly Qatar's support of terrorist elements in the region including the Muslim Brotherhood, Hamas, and other organizations. The United States currently operates an airbase in Qatar which is on the Persian Gulf across from Iran but surrounded by Bahrain, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. Qatar is the richest nation in the region, but their close ties to Iran have caused concern amongst its neighbors and the United States. The action by the five countries to cut off Qatar puts an enormous strain on the leadership which has tried to walk a fine line with its neighbors while maintaining relations with Iran. Qatar depends on the Saudis for 40% of the nation's food supplies so the action is likely to have serious consequences and could cause the leadership to back away from their Iranian and terrorist connections.

When it comes to OPEC, the action against Qatar creates a prisoner's dilemma as the cartel now has suffered from another schism with Iran on one side and the Saudis the other.

The prisoner's dilemma

The prisoner's dilemma is the conventional example of a game in game theory where two entirely rational individuals (or countries in this case) may not cooperate even though it is in their best interests to reach a middle ground or agreement.

If two members of a criminal gang are arrested and charged with a crime, they are separated to the point where communication between the criminals is impossible. If the prosecutors do not have enough evidence to convict the pair on the charge, they hope to get both to plea and receive a shorter sentence. Each prisoner is given a choice to either betray the other by testifying that the other committed the crime or to cooperate with the other by remaining silent. However, one criminal will not know what the other is going to do, and thus each is faced with the prisoner's dilemma.

If A and B, each betray the other, each will serve two years in prison. If A betrays B, but B remains silent, A will go free, and B will serve three years in prison and vice versa. If A and B remain loyal, both will serve only one year in prison on the lesser charge.

The move by the Saudis and its allies could wind up creating a high stakes game of the prisoner's dilemma in the world's most volatile region on several levels. On the first level, the move exacerbates the rift between Iran and Saudi Arabia. Second, the move creates a division within the oil cartel involving the Russians. Finally, and most importantly, the severing of diplomatic ties has put the U.S. who backs the Saudis and other Gulf nations and has a military presence in Qatar against Iran and their ally the Russians. In the game of international diplomacy, the move to isolate Qatar by the Saudis and their allies has created a prisoner's dilemma that could translate into even more violence in the region putting the price of oil in jeopardy.

Upside for crude oil as the sides line up against each other

NYMEX crude oil fell by 26 cents per barrel to settle at $47.40 on the July contract in the wake of the news about Qatar. The August Brent crude oil contract settled at $49.47 per barrel. The move, while a response to support for terrorism by governments in the region, has increased the political temperature in the Middle East. The potential for violence or outright war has grown with the sudden severing of relations. Any violence will put oil production and refining properties in the region in harm's way. Additionally, Qatar's geography could cause logistical issues for crude oil as it travels from production areas through the Persian Gulf.

Source

As the map highlights, Qatar is strategically in the Persian Gulf, and an increase in tension in the region could cause problems for global oil supplies. The upside potential for crude oil has increased as a result of the diplomatic breakdown over recent days.

While the shale oil continues to flow and the move against Qatar may do more to destabilize OPEC as an effective policy-making body, the ramifications of further political stress in the region limits the downside for the price of crude oil. While the Saudis could opt to flood the world with crude oil to punish Iran and Qatar, the move would damage their ability to bring their IPO to market. However, at this point cooperation among OPEC members is likely to deteriorate alongside diplomatic relations. I believe the move means that the downside in crude oil is limited because a hot area of the world that holds massive oil reserves just became a lot warmer. The prisoner's dilemma that now faces the world on several levels could lead to some irrational decisions which will impact the price of oil as well as other asset markets.

