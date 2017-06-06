PBOC Sets Yuan Parity At 6.7934 Vs. Dollar, FX Data On Wednesday

The People's Bank of China set the yuan mid-point at 6.7934 against the dollar on Tuesday, compared to the previous close of 6.8046.

The China Foreign Exchange Trade System sets the weighted average of prices given by market makers. The highest and lowest offers are excluded from the calculation. The central bank allows the dollar/yuan rate to move no more than 2% above or below the central parity rate.

Market watchers see a yuan level of 7 against the dollar, USD/CNY, as a key touchstone for sentiment in the near term

ING Markets on Tuesday noted May foreign reserves data is due tomorrow (in recent months the authorities have released the data around 4 pm). The consensus forecast is for a US$19 billion increase to US$3.048 trillion, which would be the fourth consecutive monthly increase (US$20 billion in April).

"We think the authorities tweaked the USD/CNY fixing formula because they were tired of having to intervene to get spot USD/CNY to a level they considered more in line with the economy's fundamentals," ING said. "If so, the PBOC net foreign assets data for June will be a first test of the tweak's effectiveness."

Original Post