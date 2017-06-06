Short Sellers Claim DryShips Is Best Short Ever

| About: DryShips Inc. (DRYS)

Summary

In the last 5 days, the stock made hit an all-time low 4 times.

DRYS performance - 52 weeks – 99.99% down.

DRYS performance - 6 months – 99.86% down.

DRYS performance - 3 months – 96.73% down.

DRYS performance - 5 days – 31.45% down.

Image Source: Fortune

Investment Thesis (NASDAQ:DRYS)

Even though shorting is risky bet, short sellers don't have a problem in shorting DRYS because the stock has been constantly going down. Short sellers were never under pressure since dilution began. DRYS once again hit an all-time low of $1.93. With 61% remaining of the Kalani deal, the stock will trade below $1 anytime soon.

Howard Lindzon, Co-Founder and Chairman of Stocktwits

Shorting / Naked Shorting

Many SA readers are asking me in the comments section why I am recommending DRYS as a short because DRYS is not available to short. Some claim that they had to phone dealers 3 to 4 times every day and shorted DRYS on a few occasions (some managed to find DRYS but most did not). It is pretty certain that DRYS is not easily available because there are too many people are already shorting it. I checked on IB's website, and I found that they have 100,000 shares available to short--see the screenshot below. I haven't shorted DRYS yet, but I find that IB is easy to deal with in terms of borrowing stocks (you can check it online yourself without phoning a dealer).

Source: Interactivebrokers.com

Shorting is perfectly legal, as long as you don't spread incorrect information about the company with the sole purpose of driving the price down. As with a long position, a short position is an investment as well; the disadvantage of shorting is that the loss could be unlimited (if you didn't protect it with call options), while loss on long positions is limited, 100% only. Naked shorting of a stock is illegal. As we can see from the chart below, the short volume accounted for about 30 ~ 70% of total traded volume. The chart indicates naked short volume (it appears to be incorrect and should say short volume instead). At this time, I don't have naked short volume data.

Source: Nakedshortreport.com

Date

Close

High

Low

Volume

Short Volume

% of Vol Shorted

Jun 05

NA

NA

NA

5,612,080

1,748,145

31.15%

Jun 02

NA

NA

NA

10,801,667

4,393,028

40.67%

Jun 01

NA

NA

NA

13,301,974

8,824,300

66.34%

May 31

NA

NA

NA

8,076,874

3,471,119

42.98%

May 30

NA

NA

NA

5,338,051

1,409,065

26.40%

May 26

NA

NA

NA

2,151,872

893,056

41.50%

May 25

NA

NA

NA

2,224,986

1,129,175

50.75%

May 24

NA

NA

NA

4,556,471

681,964

14.97%

May 23

NA

NA

NA

4,205,845

586,370

13.94%

May 22

NA

NA

NA

1,607,096

587,226

36.54%

May 19

NA

NA

NA

7,241,341

1,416,289

19.56%

May 18

NA

NA

NA

3,505,089

2,063,052

58.86%

May 17

NA

NA

NA

4,506,099

3,111,970

69.06%

May 16

NA

NA

NA

2,630,113

1,159,430

44.08%

May 15

NA

NA

NA

3,298,115

1,614,978

48.97%

May 12

NA

NA

NA

4,247,081

3,290,211

77.47%

May 11

NA

NA

NA

4,759,289

1,180,691

24.81%

May 10

NA

NA

NA

2,870,689

1,355,508

47.22%

May 09

NA

NA

NA

5,236,749

1,373,361

26.23%

May 08

NA

NA

NA

2,633,282

807,057

30.65%

Conclusion

I am surprised that the CEO has not commented on the share performance or shorting. He has commented on successful equity sales ($570 million), vessels purchase, and cash flow, but not on the share performance. Is the CEO is ignoring shareholders because his voting rights exceed shareholders' voting rights? There are many unanswered questions. Many short sellers on StockTwits claim that DRYS is the best- ever short (it is an easy one). The bulls are fighting hard but they have failed to realize that no-one, including the CEO, can help the stock during the share dilution. I strongly believe that DRYS is not suitable for staying on the NASDAQ and is probably best suited for the OTC. If the stock performance does not change, I strongly believe that regulators will finally take an appropriate decision. For now, shorting is the best bet. To read my previous articles, please click this blue link.

Author's note: Get my articles as soon as they are published by clicking the big orange "Follow" button at the top of this page.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.

About this article:

Expand
Author payment: $35 + $0.01/page view. Authors of PRO articles receive a minimum guaranteed payment of $150-500. Become a contributor »
Problem with this article? Please tell us. Disagree with this article? Submit your own.