Short Sellers Claim DryShips Is Best Short Ever

Investment Thesis (NASDAQ:DRYS)

Even though shorting is risky bet, short sellers don't have a problem in shorting DRYS because the stock has been constantly going down. Short sellers were never under pressure since dilution began. DRYS once again hit an all-time low of $1.93. With 61% remaining of the Kalani deal, the stock will trade below $1 anytime soon.

Shorting / Naked Shorting

Many SA readers are asking me in the comments section why I am recommending DRYS as a short because DRYS is not available to short. Some claim that they had to phone dealers 3 to 4 times every day and shorted DRYS on a few occasions (some managed to find DRYS but most did not). It is pretty certain that DRYS is not easily available because there are too many people are already shorting it. I checked on IB's website, and I found that they have 100,000 shares available to short--see the screenshot below. I haven't shorted DRYS yet, but I find that IB is easy to deal with in terms of borrowing stocks (you can check it online yourself without phoning a dealer).

Source: Interactivebrokers.com

Shorting is perfectly legal, as long as you don't spread incorrect information about the company with the sole purpose of driving the price down. As with a long position, a short position is an investment as well; the disadvantage of shorting is that the loss could be unlimited (if you didn't protect it with call options), while loss on long positions is limited, 100% only. Naked shorting of a stock is illegal. As we can see from the chart below, the short volume accounted for about 30 ~ 70% of total traded volume. The chart indicates naked short volume (it appears to be incorrect and should say short volume instead). At this time, I don't have naked short volume data.

Source: Nakedshortreport.com

Date Close High Low Volume Short Volume % of Vol Shorted Jun 05 NA NA NA 5,612,080 1,748,145 31.15% Jun 02 NA NA NA 10,801,667 4,393,028 40.67% Jun 01 NA NA NA 13,301,974 8,824,300 66.34% May 31 NA NA NA 8,076,874 3,471,119 42.98% May 30 NA NA NA 5,338,051 1,409,065 26.40% May 26 NA NA NA 2,151,872 893,056 41.50% May 25 NA NA NA 2,224,986 1,129,175 50.75% May 24 NA NA NA 4,556,471 681,964 14.97% May 23 NA NA NA 4,205,845 586,370 13.94% May 22 NA NA NA 1,607,096 587,226 36.54% May 19 NA NA NA 7,241,341 1,416,289 19.56% May 18 NA NA NA 3,505,089 2,063,052 58.86% May 17 NA NA NA 4,506,099 3,111,970 69.06% May 16 NA NA NA 2,630,113 1,159,430 44.08% May 15 NA NA NA 3,298,115 1,614,978 48.97% May 12 NA NA NA 4,247,081 3,290,211 77.47% May 11 NA NA NA 4,759,289 1,180,691 24.81% May 10 NA NA NA 2,870,689 1,355,508 47.22% May 09 NA NA NA 5,236,749 1,373,361 26.23% May 08 NA NA NA 2,633,282 807,057 30.65%

Conclusion

I am surprised that the CEO has not commented on the share performance or shorting. He has commented on successful equity sales ($570 million), vessels purchase, and cash flow, but not on the share performance. Is the CEO is ignoring shareholders because his voting rights exceed shareholders' voting rights? There are many unanswered questions. Many short sellers on StockTwits claim that DRYS is the best- ever short (it is an easy one). The bulls are fighting hard but they have failed to realize that no-one, including the CEO, can help the stock during the share dilution. I strongly believe that DRYS is not suitable for staying on the NASDAQ and is probably best suited for the OTC. If the stock performance does not change, I strongly believe that regulators will finally take an appropriate decision. For now, shorting is the best bet. To read my previous articles, please click this blue link.

