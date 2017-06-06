Are You Sure The Expenses Are Too High?

This research report was produced by Colorado Wealth Management Fund, Founder of The Mortgage REIT Forum, with assistance from Big Dog Investments.

Are the expenses really that bad?

First Trust Value Line Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FVD) is a fund many may write off after looking at the expense ratio. Digging deeper into the fund will show that not only has this fund performed extremely well, but also that the expense ratio may make a bit more sense. The fund is rebalanced monthly and has an equal weighted strategy which I'm a fan of. This fund has a great design and strategy which has proven itself over a long period of time. While it's up for debate if this fund will have similar success in the future, it's important to take a look at how the index functions and who would want it.

Who Wants It?

This ETF is ideal for investors that believe in rebalancing. Despite all the issues I have with the valuation on the S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPY), I think this kind of strategy is very useful. Whether the market is moving higher or lower, I think the prospect of having the ETFs within a portfolio handle rebalancing some of the weightings based on the changes in market values. This is a strategy that inherently moves more capital to companies that are out of favor.

How Does it Fit in a Portfolio?

The easiest way to build this into a portfolio is to build around it being 5% to 20% of the total portfolio. The investor should still be choosing their own individual stocks as part of their long-term strategy, but using an ETF that rebalances frequently will keep the entire portfolio from becoming too lopsided.

Expenses

The expense ratio right now is at. 70%. At a glance this may seem way too high.

However, this is one of the very few times I think an expense ratio could be justified. FVD uses a strategy I'm fond of and that's to keep an equal weight in each security it's invested in. This fund is rebalanced monthly and had a turnover ratio of 60 last year. In 2015 the turnover ratio was 82. Keeping the fund rebalanced and equally weighted on a monthly bases is cause for a higher expense ratio.

Yield

The current yield is 2.02% which doesn't jump out to me as being a dividend fund.

It's not rare for an ETF to say "dividend" in the name and have a yield around 2%. However, some investors may be hunting for a higher dividend and pass this fund up.

Compare

Since the inception of the fund on October 9, 2003 there have been total returns of 282% compared to SPY's returns of 200.8%. These are some strong returns with materially less volatility than SPY:

FVD:

Annualized volatility: 16.5%

Max drawdown -51%

SPY:

Annualized volatility: 18.6%

Max drawdown: -55.2%

FVD has had great returns since it was created. I'm a major fan of how the fund is allocated between not only the stocks but also the percentage each company holds in the portfolio. It's an intelligent design which has paid off over the years, but this could change in the future.

Perhaps even more impressive is the fact that the fund was able to keep up the relatively high returns with lower volatility over the last 2 years. This has been a key feature of the fund's success.

FVD:

Returns: 23.4%

Annualized volatility: 11.7%

SPY:

Returns: 17.3%

Annualized volatility: 13.6%

FVD continues to beat SPY and quite significantly. This will be an interesting fund to keep an eye on.

Sectors

Let's take a look at the sector allocation:

I am a fan of how defensive this ETF is structured. For personal preference, I'd have consumer staples higher in the fund, but the exposure is still good overall.

Holdings

I'd say top holdings, but that's not really a thing here…

Ticker Name Allocation Div Yield (NYSE:ALE) ALLETE, Inc. 0.56% 2.93% (NASDAQ:OTTR) Otter Tail Corporation 0.56% 3.22% (NYSE:ABT) Abbott Laboratories 0.55% 2.37% (NYSE:LNT) Alliant Energy Corporation 0.55% 3.05% (NYSE:MO) Altria Group, Inc. 0.55% 3.28% (NYSE:AEP) American Electric Power Company, Inc. 0.55% 3.33% (NYSE:ADM) Archer-Daniels-Midland Company 0.55% 3.02% (NYSE:AXS) Axis Capital Holdings Limited 0.55% 2.34% (NYSE:BLK) BlackRock, Inc. 0.55% 2.46% (NYSE:CPB) Campbell Soup Company 0.55% 2.37% (NYSE:CAT) Caterpillar Inc. 0.55% 2.92% (NYSE:CMS) CMS Energy Corporation 0.55% 2.81% (NYSE:CNA) CNA Financial Corporation 0.55% 2.18% (NYSE:CAG) Conagra Brands Inc. 0.55% 2.05% (NASDAQ:CBRL) Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. 0.55% 2.79% (NYSE:DPS) Dr Pepper Snapple Group, Inc. 0.55% 2.48% (NYSE:HUBB) Hubbell Incorporated 0.55% 2.39% (NYSE:IDA) IDACORP, Inc. 0.55% 2.54% (NASDAQ:INFY) Infosys Limited (ADR) 0.55% 2.45% (NYSE:LMT) Lockheed Martin Corporation 0.55% 2.57% (NYSE:MDU) MDU Resources Group, Inc. 0.55% 2.82% (NASDAQ:MSFT) Microsoft Corporation 0.55% 2.23% (NYSE:NJR) New Jersey Resources Corporation 0.55% 2.44% (NYSE:NWN) Northwest Natural Gas Company 0.55% 3.07% (NASDAQ:PAYX) Paychex, Inc. 0.55% 3.10% (NYSE:PEP) PepsiCo, Inc. 0.55% 2.73% (NYSE:PM) Philip Morris International Inc. 0.55% 3.47% (NYSE:PNW) Pinnacle West Capital Corporation 0.55% 3.00% (NYSE:POR) Portland General Electric Company 0.55% 2.90% (NYSE:O) Realty Income Corporation 0.55% 4.58%

There are going to be plenty of companies investors don't recognize in this list. That's fine. Since the portfolio is designed to be equal weight and rebalances monthly, it won't have a huge preference for overweighting the largest companies. Among the holdings, I do see several companies that stand out for their exceptional dividend history.

One of my favorites is Philip Morris, which has been on a tear since January. Investors were failing to account for the company's new IQOS technology. Instead, they were emphasizing the risk of the foreign currency exposure. Since the USD (United States dollar) was becoming so strong against international currencies it created a material weakness in the company's performance over the last few years. Since then, the USD weakened and the narrative shifted to their new technology. I put together a strong article on the reason investors should keep Philip Morris in their portfolio.

We also see Realty Income Corporation as one of the holdings. As one of the strongest REITs with a great triple net lease strategy, Realty Income Corporation is locking in most of their revenue many years in advance. The company is so strong and their monthly dividend so reliable that investors often trade the company as a proxy with Treasury bonds. Consequently, despite the high volatility for the company, it ends up with a much lower beta. That fits in very nicely with the portfolio since it reduces total volatility.

We also see some companies that are much more exposed to market factors influencing global growth. For instance, Caterpillar gives the company more exposure to infrastructure growth since the company's huge machines are primarily used for major construction projects. When global growth prospects are higher, investors generally become much more bullish on Caterpillar. If you want a more contrarian approach, then having the ETF rebalance the weight on Caterpillar each month makes perfect sense.

Conclusion

FVD is a great ETF to put on a watch list. While the expense ratio may scare many away, it makes sense for the fund strategy and monthly rebalancing. If this is a strategy an investor really wants to use, then there's a good possibility that investing in FVD is better than attempting to use the strategy yourself. This ETF currently has a P/E ratio over 20 which isn't a price point I'd want to buy in at. If it were to see a 10-20% drop then it'd be an option for me.

For the investors that do choose to use it, I see making it a 5% to 20% allocation as a very reasonable equity strategy. If it weren't for the expense ratio, I would consistently pick this fund over SPY and it would absolutely be one of the top candidates for my portfolio.

