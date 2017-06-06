Why Altagas Has 21% Upside Potential In The Next Year

Forecasts suggest double-digit upside is possible in the next 12 months.

Shares appear discounted based on its price/cash flow compared to its valuation range in the last few years.

In May, I discussed if Altagas Ltd's [TSX:ALA](OTCPK:ATGFF) big yield was actually safe. A reader just commented there and brought my attention to an article titled "My Take on Altagas Ltd.: Why 50% Downside Remains".

The article stated,

Each time a dividend is paid which exceeds the company's earnings, a portion of its equity, which is not being replenished by earnings, is transferred to shareholders, destroying the company's equity value over time...If Altagas continues to issue a dividend that is approximately 200% of its earnings moving forward, this sort of value destruction is one of the main catalysts that will continue to drive Altagas's share price much lower.

For Altagas, it's more appropriate to use the payout ratio from cash flow rather than earnings because the company has large non-cash expenses.

For example, in 2015 and 2016, Altagas's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization ("EBITDA") were C$445 million and C$669 million, respectively.

After adding back the non-cash expenses of depreciation and amortization, the EBIT would be C$657 million and C$941 million, respectively, which would make Altagas's dividend sustainable.

A sustainable 7% yield

Bank of Nova Scotia's report on Altagas records that the diversified energy company had payout ratios of 82.4% and 85%, respectively, in 2015 and 2016.

Further, the bank forecasts that Altagas's payout ratio for this year would be 88.3%. No doubt these calculations are based on cash flows and not earnings. They suggest that Altagas offers a sustainable yield of 7% at C$29.74 per share.

Discounted shares

Additionally, Bank of Nova Scotia estimates the shares are trading at 9.3x 2017 cash flow which is at the low end of its valuation range as Altagas has traded at 9.2x to 11.9x since 2013.

In fact, the bank gives Altagas an outperform rating and a 12-month target of C$36, which suggests 21% upside potential and 28% total returns potential.

Through FAST Graphs' lens, if Altagas trades at the normal multiple by the end of the year, the target price aligns with that of the analyst at the $36 level.

Investor takeaway

Altagas shares' dip on Monday may or may not be related to the bearish article that was linked. In any case, it presents income investors to buy a discounted stock for a 7% yield. The analyst consensus suggests shares could be 21% higher in the next 12 months.

