XPO Stock Price Spikes Eclipsing Previous All-Time Highs

I am inclined to share similar positive sentiments to a degree, but am cautious at these levels based upon an adequate amount owned, and market volatility.

The premise for XPO's continued robust performance is the company's focus on e-commerce and its substantial sales proportion for it.

The bullish sentiment did not stop there as a statement was also made that XPO could even have upside potential of 75 percent out to 2020.

Review

On a day where major market indices were marginally lower, XPO Logistics' (NYSEMKT:XPO) 6.1 percent increase was highly notable. There was not much news or information regarding the stock price surge, other than a report from Zacks Investment Research including Deutsche Bank analyst comments.

Core bullish statements included a buy rating with a $75 price target, mentioning of potential 75 percent upside through 2020, and of course e-commerce as the primary catalyst for growth potential. Deutsche Bank remains largely bullish on XPO as the $75 price target is the highest among the 16 or so analysts covering the company.

Recently, analysts have increased both XPO's 2017 and 2018 revenue and adjusted diluted earnings per share (NYSEARCA:EPS) estimates. And why not? XPO has beaten analyst estimates for the previous four consecutive quarters, the last one by a large margin.

A core driver for this has been the company's strong connection to supplying major customers supply chain needs, and e-commerce and last-mile delivery services. E-commerce and last-mile deliveries are strongly correlated. XPO's capacity of equipment and access to major Class I rail networks has allowed it to offer major customers economies of scale, as fulfillment deliveries and just-in-time customer orders continue to change supply chain dynamics.

On the last-mile side, XPO has benefited from the increase in bulkier online orders, providing delivery services to retail consumers and/or more local and accessible retail stores. Other large freight companies such as JB Hunt Transport (NASDAQ:JBHT) and Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) have also taken notice beefing up last-mile market services.

Technically, XPO's stock price has broken out, greatly exceeding its 50- and 200-moving day averages, relative to its stock price. In order to support this breakout, the company is expected to generate highly robust top- and bottom-line performance.

Over the next two years, XPO is estimated to witness 97 and 47 percent adjusted diluted EPS growth. On a GAAP basis, growth is also expected to be highly robust. I see XPO close to fair value for 2017; if the company can continue to meet and/or exceed estimates, a stock price north of $70 per share during 2018 is not unreasonable.

XPO is unique in that it actually has more owned/leased capacity for its services than many of its asset-light peers. The split between asset-light versus the company's capacity has allowed it to be successful in the e-commerce shift. This has contributed to bottom-line growth, which is anticipated still witness substantial growth.

Most of XPO's asset-light peers have much higher net revenue profit margins, but none are witnessing the level of profit margin expansion as XPO. Some currently have even been witnessing the opposite as profit margins have been contracting.

As transports have significantly underperformed broader index peers, other major asset-light peers have witnessed a P/E multiple valuation contraction. This has been the case for CH Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW), Expeditors International (NASDAQ:EXPD) and Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) just to name a few. However, none of these names have been able to capitalize as strongly on e-commerce and last-mile deliveries. Nor have they been as successful in combining customer business services connecting Europe and North America in these core areas.

What I am getting at is while the aforementioned companies are trading from 20 to 22 times earnings, XPO justifiably can sport a P/E multiple of around 25 times earnings. This type of valuation level is what would give the company a $72 per share or higher stock price based upon 2018 estimates. If the company were to grow its adjusted diluted EPS by another 20 percent to 2020, it is quite possible for the stock price to reach north of $100, hitting the analyst statement's target.

Summary

XPO is a core holding in the Lean Long-Term Growth Portfolio (LLGP). The position was initiated back on June 29, 2016 with a unit cost price per share of $26.05. A partial liquidation was realized in November for a 59 percent gain. The remaining position was averaged on January 20, 2017 with a unit cost per share of $44.34. Combined the total unit cost per share stands at $34.78.

One of the objectives of the LLGP is to average each holding annually. XPO's position has achieved this goal, so there is no sense of urgency to add to the position. Rather, I am inclined to view the current stock price near $60 per share as close to fair value based upon 2017 estimates.

The macroeconomic environment remains in an expansion cycle, with the expectation and potential for improved growth from 2016. In the event market volatility were to push the stock back towards the $50 per share level, adding further to the position could become compelling.

I have only owned XPO for just less than one year, but have been successful managing this holding. This success has been achieved largely from taking a measured approach and looking to get exposure at times when the stock price had become depressed, while the potential has consistently remained. The current momentum that the company has may allow for future opportunistic buys.

