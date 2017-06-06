McDonald's And Yet Another Reason To Look At Getting Short

That means that at 24 times earnings, the business will have to support itself and I don’t think it can.

I haven't been the biggest fan of fast food behemoth McDonald's (NYSE:MCD) in the past. I don't think investors have fully appreciated that its new focus on an even higher mix of franchises isn't going to be able to replace the earnings levels it used to enjoy despite a massive buyback. But I've been proven wrong and I accept that as the stock continues to fly. However, the buyback has continued to be an integral part of MCD's overall strategy and thus, its importance is magnified in this case. In this article, I'll take a look at what MCD shareholders have gotten in return for their billions of dollars.

I've lifted some data from company filings to do this.

Let's begin by having a look at MCD's share count for the past six year-end periods in order to get grounded on where it has come from.

We can see that some fairly moderate reductions have given way to sizable ones as MCD's strategy with respect to the buyback shifted several quarters ago as part of its larger plan. That has produced some very nice gains in terms of reducing the float and we can see the fruits of its labor here. Over this time period, MCD has reduced its share count by 200M, or nearly 20% of its YE2011 float. That's pretty outstanding in the world of mega-caps and while much of it was due to the past two years, that's an impressive result regardless. MCD has done a nice job of reducing the float and goosing EPS as a result.

Seen another way, the below shows us the annual reductions in the float MCD has managed.

The buyback was token at best in 2012 and 2013 but starting in 2015, the real work began. That year saw a 6% reduction in the float and last year, MCD produced better than 9%. That's an extraordinary result considering the sheer size of MCD's float and this is why its buyback has removed almost 20% of the float in the past five years.

But this only matters if the prices paid for the shares were favorable because, after all, a buyback isn't particularly great if a company overspends to achieve its results. The below chart shows us not only gross spending but also net spending. I've defined this as gross spending minus excess tax benefits from stock options as well as the proceeds from those options. Since we are looking at the holistic picture in terms of MCD's share count movement, it is only fair to add back in proceeds that it otherwise would not have if it didn't issue stock. The result is that the net number is reduced by the collective amount of the proceeds and that net number is the one we'll focus on in terms of evaluating effectiveness.

The company's spending closely mirrors its annual reductions in the float, as you'd expect, as MCD has ramped buyback spending since its strategy shift. In total during this period, MCD has spent a whopping $24.9B on a gross basis and about $1.8B in proceeds reduces that number down to $23.1B, which is what we'll use.

MCD's 200M share reduction in the float means that at the current share price near $154, those shares would be worth about $30.7B. In comparison to the net spending level of $23.1B, MCD has a surplus of $7.6B, or about one-third of total spending. That is a tremendous result because buybacks invariably have frictional costs such as timing of purchases as well as new shares muddying the waters. But MCD's meteoric share price appreciation in the past several months has made the buyback look very good indeed.

The average price per share paid to reduce the float during this period is just $116 so that is the break-even point for the buyback right now, if there is such a thing. That's the point at which MCD's buyback expenditures would be equal to its benefits in terms of price paid per share but for now, MCD shareholders are sitting pretty indeed.

Going forward, unfortunately, MCD cannot replicate these results. There is no way it can afford to spend as much as it has in the past two years on a sustainable basis and that means that earnings estimates need to reflect this reality. FCF has been pretty steady between $4B and $5B but as we just saw, MCD spent over $17B in the past two years alone on buybacks. Remember this doesn't include the dividend, which is another $3B per year, so it isn't like there's a bunch of money left to go around after paying shareholders their cash. In other words, as amazing as MCD's buyback has been, we'll never see results like this again from the Golden Arches. Math says it cannot happen and it won't.

At 24 times this year's earnings, MCD certainly looks overextended. With double-digit revenue declines the norm until further notice and no more juicing from the unsustainable buyback, MCD looks vulnerable here. The stock is the most overbought it has been for many years and is better than $30 in excess of its 200DMA. Those things alone aren't a reason to get short but they are compelling nonetheless and at the first sign of weakness in the stock, that's what I'll be looking to do. I think investors have extrapolated the huge buyback out into the stratosphere along with the rest of the business but it just cannot support 24 times earnings.

