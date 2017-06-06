The First Trump Budget From Fantasy To Reality

The president's budget is required to be submitted on the first Monday in February by Title III of the Congressional Budget Act. President Trump's budget was finally submitted on May 22, 2017. Even at this late date it lacks specificity regarding taxes and it contains inconsistencies with earlier Trump Administration positions. For example, while the administration's tax proposals are advertised to abolish the estate tax, the budget shows receipts from the estate tax growing every year from 2017 to 2027. Revenue accruing from estate tax collections cumulate to $328 billion.

The Trump Administration Fiscal Year 2018 budget (hereafter referred to as the Trump budget) projects declining deficits from 2017 forward. For 2027, which is the last year of the current budget window, it projects a $16 billion surplus. The primary basis for this optimistic budget path is an assumption of 3% real economic growth for all years after 2020. For 2020 the economy's projected growth rate is 2.9%.

This budget path is remarkably similar to budget proposals from former House Budget Committee chairman Paul Ryan in 2014 and his successor Rep. Tom Price in 2015. The budget windows were shorter but they reached balance in the last year, namely 2014 and 2015 respectively. In a report dated April 28, 2014, we had referred to Ryan's budget as a Federal Budget Fantasy and the Price blueprint was referred to as Federal Budget Fantasy Redux in our report dated March 27, 2015.

These budget paths and the current Congressional budget Office (CBO) baseline are shown on Table I attached. As is the case for all budget documents none show a recession during the forecast period. And there is no allowance for a shock such as war, natural disaster etc.. The former would destroy the projected revenue streams while the latter would require supplemental appropriations, boosting outlays.

The key to any serious budget forecast is its outlook for economic growth. Neither the Ryan nor Price budgets ever forecast specific paths for economic growth. The Trump budget is an improvement in this respect. Implicitly it argues that faster economic growth can be achieved with deregulation, tax reform, and a reordering of spending priorities. The CBO budget baseline stands in marked contrast. It is an extension of current law; it argues the economy is essentially already at full employment; and it implicitly presumes that productivity growth will remain moribund. Thus, it assumes the best the economy can muster is continued 2% annual economic growth. The difference between the two is about $3.5 trillion in output.

The Trump takes a starkly different tack than the current consensus economic view and the CBO budget baseline. Even as economic growth speeds up over the ten year budget window, the jobless rate is projected to increase from 4.5% currently to 4.8% for all years after 2020. Okun's law, named after the late professor Arthur Okun and popularized over 30 years ago, posits an inverse relation between growth and unemployment. We can only surmise that Trump's rejection of Okun's law is predicated on a big increase in labor force participation. This would presumably occur as discouraged workers return to the workforce to avail themselves of expanding opportunities and reforms to social welfare programs.

Table I attached shows that Trump projects declining deficits through 2026 and then an actual surplus in 2027. The 2015 Ryan budget projected an actual surplus in 2024 which was the final year of its budget window. The succeeding Price budget projected a surplus in each of the last two years of its budget window. The Trump budget shows that the federal debt would fall to 59.8% of GDP in 2027. The Price budget had the debt to GDP ratio falling to 55% in 2025.

The CBO baseline paints a starkly different picture. Instead of falling steadily, the deficit rises in every year beginning in 2019 and it consistently exceeds $1 trillion per year beginning in 2025. The federal debt to GDP ratio, which was at 77% in 2016, would rise to 85% of GDP by the end of its forecast period. Some believe that an economy loses control of its fiscal destiny once the debt to GDP ratio begins to exceed 80%.

As is now well known methodological differences highlight the starkly different paths taken by CBO and the Trump-Ryan-Price triumvirate. Democratic administrations and the CBO, which purports to be nonpartisan, consistently adhere to static formulations. This simply measures the direct impact on revenue and outlays of current law and potential changes in current law given a path of GDP and inflation. The CBO would be sympathetic to the concept of a growth dividend having a salutary effect on the budget. But lacking policy specifics regarding taxes and spending it could not score its effect on growth and thus budget revenue and outlays.

The Trump-Ryan-Price approach adopts dynamic scoring wherein policy changes are deemed to create fiscal incentives which change behavior and therefore economic activity. The trick for dynamic scorers is to quantify the impact of behavioral changes. The Trump budget purports to do just this but its lack of specificity and its model construct make an analysis. The result is akin to "trust us as it will happen".

Most recently dynamic scoring has achieved some measure of credibility. The Obama Administration and the CBO projected a typical recovery from the 2008-2009 recession with growth exceeding 4% per year in 2010-2012 resulting in declining budget deficits. Dynamic scorers were skeptical because of the presumed disincentives created by increased government spending and taxes. Indeed, growth turned out to be about half the projected rate and deficits rose rather than fell.

But the argument now is that the Trump budget takes dynamic scoring to a whole new level. For one thing, it projects more than a $2 trillion cumulative windfall from faster growth that is used to both reduce the deficit and pay for its proposed tax package. Further, even as the Trump budget forecasts an acceleration of economic growth, it forecasts that both short and long term interest rates will be about 0.5 percentage points lower than CBO.

As noted earlier Trump's forecast of higher economic growth and higher unemployment could be rationalized by a big increase in labor force participation. Similarly the forecast of higher growth and lower interest rates could be rationalized by the Trump tax policy which by all current appearances would be skewed in favor of top earners. This would amplify the current savings glut and be beneficial to financial assets since top earners have a lower propensity to consume and higher propensity to save than other earners. This, however, is our rationale as there is presently no explanation from the Trump Administration.

As noted earlier dynamic scoring relies heavily on affecting behavior by changing financial incentives. The Trump budget assumes as yet unspecified tax changes will boost incentives and increase revenue. It also assumes incentives will be positively affected by dramatic changes in priorities on the spending side of the budget ledger. In aggregate Table I attached and also Table II attached show that the CBO baseline projects that total outlays will increase from 20.9% of GDP in 2016 to 23.4% of GDP in 2027. The Trump budget projects that total outlays will actually decline from 20.9% of GDP in 2016 to 18.4% of GDP in 2027.

Table II attached highlights the different paths taken by Trump versus the CBO baseline for the major categories of federal spending. It should be noted that the actual dollars spent envisioned by Trump show increases for all categories over the ten year budget window. But the increases are swamped by the projected increase in GDP. Nominal GDP is about $3.5 trillion higher in the Trump economy because economic growth speeds up relative to the CBO baseline.

In the area of defense the CBO baseline projects a rise in dollars spent but a drop relative to GDP from 3.3% in 2016 to 2.7% in 2027. The president's campaign rhetoric vowed to rebuild a military that was depleted under the Obama administration. But the Trump budget shows only $27 billion more dollars spent versus the CBO baseline and this all occurs in 2018. Given a presumed higher level of GDP than the CBO baseline, Trump shows a decline in the defense share from 3.3% in 2016 to only 2.4% in 2027. Perhaps the president really believes that he can rebuild the military by negotiating better deals with contractors and by eliminating huge sums attributed to waste and abuse. Maybe, but this will be a hard sell to defense hawks.

The area of non-defense discretionary and Medicaid is where the Trump budget axe really falls. Fulfilling his promise not to touch social security and Medicare, both these categories of mandatory spending rise as a percent of GDP. Medicaid is a different story however. In the CBO baseline Medicaid outlays rise as a percent of GDP owing to the expansion legislated under the Affordable Care Act. The Trump budget shows a decline in Medicaid outlays relative to GDP owing to the replacement of ACA mandates and as yet unspecified reforms to the Medicaid program. It is 2.4% of GDP in 2027 under the CBO baseline but only 1.7% under the Trump budget. Non-defense discretionary is at 2.4% of GDP in 2027 under the CBO baseline but only 1.2% in the Trump economy.

Several implications can be deduced from the Trump budget. First, if adopted, which it certainly will not be in its present form, it would be a huge experiment as the power of the purse shifts dramatically from the public sector to the private sector. Both Trump and CBO agree that if all these changes fail to ignite growth there would be about a $3 trillion cumulative revenue loss which would blow a huge hole in the federal budget.

Second, the Trump budget essentially dissolves the 2012 Budget Control Act (BCA) which required equal sizes changes in defense and non-defense discretionary spending to conform with prescribed budget caps. The BCA was dealt a blow by the Ryan-Murray two year budget agreement of 2015. Even though the President signed the sequestration order and said the BCA should be complied with, the budget essentially buries the BCA without pleasing anyone. Indeed, while breaking the link between defense and non-defense Senator McCain is unhappy with the projected increases in defense spending as being too small, while other constituencies decry the reduction in the growth of non-defense programs as being too large. An obvious eventual compromise would be to increase defense more while boosting non-defense as well.

Finally, the Trump budget highlights a continuing dilemma faced by all political parties and persuasions. During the presidential campaign Trump vowed not to touch social security and Medicare programs. His budget fulfills this promise but as noted the share of outlays for these programs rises relative to optimism about GDP because of demographics. With this constraint the burden of cost savings necessarily falls on other programs, and for Trump, particularly other social spending programs. Medicaid is a case in point as currently more than 70 million people are now on Medicaid which seems outsized in a presumably fully employed economy.

The Trump budget sees this as a golden opportunity for reform. Others have to come to grips with the fact that the failure to address social security and Medicare is now crowding out other areas of social spending. The ultimate irony could be that bringing this dilemma to the forefront may enhance prospects for a substantive reform of social security and Medicare programs.

Table I

2018 Baseline 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 As a % of GDP Total receipts 17.8 18.1 18.6 18.5 18.5 18.4 18.5 18.5 18.6 18.6 18.7 18.7 Total outlays 20.9 21.3 20.6 21.1 21.4 21.8 22.3 22.3 22.3 22.7 23.2 23.4 Surplus/deficit(-) -3.2 -3.2 -2.1 -2.6 -3.0 -3.3 -3.8 -3.8 -3.8 -4.1 -4.5 -4.7 Federal debt held by public 77.0 77.4 76.8 76.8 77.1 77.7 78.6 79.6 80.5 81.7 83.3 84.9 Deficit $billions 585 605 413 553 647 743 881 925 956 1082 1,234 1,338 Federal debt held by public 14168 14633 15104 16335 16628 17494 18223 19376 20252 21561 22843 24169 Trump OMB Proposed Budget As a % of GDP Total receipts 17.8 18.1 18.3 18.2 18.1 18.0 18.1 18.1 18.2 18.2 18.3 18.4 Total outlays 20.9 21.2 20.5 20.7 20.3 20.0 19.9 19.4 18.9 18.9 18.7 18.4 Surplus/deficit(-) -3.2 -3.1 -2.2 -2.5 -2.2 -2.0 -1.8 -1.2 -0.8 -0.6 -0.4 0.1 Federal debt held by public 77.0 77.4 76.7 76.2 75.1 73.7 72.2 70.2 67.8 65.3 62.7 59.8 Deficit $billions 585 603 440 526 488 456 442 319 209 176 110 -16 Federal debt held by public 14168 14824 15353 15957 16509 17024 17517 17887 18150 18379 18541 18575 FY2015 House Budget Committee Chairman Ryan Budget Deficit ($billions) 227 180 147 198 205 192 199 104 -5 Deficit as % GDP 1.2 0.9 0.7 0.9 0.9 0.8 0.8 0.4 0 Debt held by the Public ($billions) 13419 13800 13860 14080 14427 14579 14940 15080 15176 Debt held by Public as % of GDP 71.0 69.0 66.0 64.0 63.0 60.0 60.0 58.0 56.0 FY2016 House Budget Committee Chairman Price Budget Deficit ($billions) 346 152 95 139 187 169 185 105 -13 -33 Deficit as % GDP 1.8 0.8 0.5 0.7 0.8 0.7 0.8 0.4 0 -0.1 Debt held by the Public ($billions) 13838 14040 14145 14338 14560 14742 15128 15300 15162 15235 Debt held by Public as % of GDP 74.0 72.0 69.0 67.0 65.0 63.0 62.0 60.0 57.0 55.0 Table II 2018 Baseline 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 2024 2025 2026 2027 As a % of GDP Outlays: Discretionary 6.4 6.3 6.1 6.0 5.9 5.8 5.7 5.5 5.5 5.4 5.3 5.2 Defense 3.3 3.2 3.1 3.0 3.0 3.0 2.9 2.9 2.9 2.8 2.8 2.7 Non-defense 3.1 2.9 2.8 2.7 2.7 2.7 2.6 2.6 2.5 2.5 2.5 2.4 Mandatory: Social security 4.9 4.9 5.0 5.2 5.3 5.4 5.5 5.6 5.7 5.8 5.9 6.0 Medicare 3.2 3.1 2.9 3.2 3.3 3.4 3.7 3.6 3.6 3.8 3.9 4.1 Medicaid 2.0 2.0 2.1 2.1 2.1 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.2 2.3 2.3 2.4 Other Mand 3.0 3.4 2.9 2.9 2.9 2.9 3.0 2.9 2.8 2.8 3.0 3.0 Subtotal, mandatory 13.2 13.5 13.0 13.4 13.6 13.8 14.3 14.4 14.4 14.8 15.2 15.5 Trump OMB Proposed Budget As a % of GDP Outlays: Discretionary 6.3 6.2 5.7 5.4 5.0 4.8 4.4 4.3 4.1 3.9 3.7 3.6 Defense 3.3 3.4 3.3 3.2 3.0 2.9 2.7 2.7 2.6 2.5 2.4 2.4 Non-defense 3.0 2.8 2.4 2.2 2.0 1.9 1.7 1.6 1.5 1.4 1.3 1.2 Mandatory: Social security 4.9 4.9 5.0 5.1 5.2 5.2 5.3 5.3 5.4 5.5 5.5 5.6 Medicare 3.2 3.1 2.9 3.1 3.3 3.3 3.6 3.5 3.5 3.7 3.7 3.8 Medicaid 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 2.0 1.9 1.9 1.8 1.8 1.8 1.7 Other Mand 3.0 3.4 2.7 2.8 2.5 2.3 2.2 2.0 1.8 1.7 1.7 1.5 Subtotal, mandatory 13.2 13.4 12.7 13.1 12.9 12.8 13.0 12.7 12.5 12.6 12.7 12.6

