ISM: The Service Sector Is Growing

Prices and new orders show declines in May while employment keeps growing.

The ISM non-manufacturing index came in at 56.9 in May after hitting 57.5 in April.

After the recent ISM manufacturing release of 54.9, it is now time to look at the ISM non-manufacturing index. Also referred to as 'NMI'.

Extra: if you are interested in learning more about the importance of leading indicators like the ISM (non)-manufacturing index, feel free to read my article about this topic.

The American service sector decreased from 57.5 to 56.9 in May. This is a minor decline on a relatively high level. We are currently in the second longest and strongest expansion phase since the recession. The 2016 growth acceleration cycle pushed the service PMI above 55 and is has only been below this level one time since then.

The bad news, is that the minor NMI decline was accompanied by a 5.5 points decline of new orders. Employment on the other hand grew 6.4 points. That's why it is remarkable that the last jobs report came in so weak. Everything pointed towards 190-200K jobs.

Source: Institute For Supply Management

Anyhow, it is quite remarkable that prices are down 8.4 points. Another indication that the reflation trade is ending despite above average economic growth. Both manufacturing and services are seeing lower price growth.

The industry breakdown shows that 17 out of 18 industries are showing growth. This is definitely supportive of above-average services growth. Real estate and construction are leading the pack while educational services are the only industry with contraction.

My favorite comment is the one from the retail industry:

"Overall, business conditions the past month were flat as compared with several months of growth. While levels haven't decreased, it may be that overall conditions have reached a high watermark"

This could be the result of steadily falling consumer credit growth and higher automotive delinquency rates as I discussed in some of my auto related articles.

Conclusion

I like this report because of two reasons. The first one is a strong US services sector backed by growth in all industries but one. The second reason is that I get some confirmation of recent macro calls. It seems that retail is losing some steam while we also witness the further deceleration of prices growth.

Many thanks for reading my article. Please leave a comment below if you have questions, remarks or a completely different opinion.



