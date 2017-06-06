Covanta Is NOT A Safe Dividend Play

The company's dividend is clearly unsustainable and it has been borrowing to maintain it, becoming highly levered in the process.

As its hedges roll off, the company will face meaningful headwinds, with spot electricity prices being less than half of what the company's contracted prices are.

Introduction

Covanta (NYSE:CVA) has been discussed before, primarily from bullish investors who value its dividend. This article is intended to provide a more critical outlook. For those unfamiliar with the company, Covanta is a Waste-to-Energy (WtE) company that provides waste disposal services (through combustion) to municipal clients with the following three revenue sources:

Waste and Service: CVA charges fees for acquiring waste from municipalities to be incinerated. CVA differs from vertically-integrated waste management ((NYSE:WM)) comps, which offer collection networks, transfer services, and landfills.

Energy: The waste incineration process generates steam, which powers electricity generators. Covanta subsequently sells the electricity through contracts and the spot market (mainly into the Pennsylvania-New Jersey-Maryland, or PJM, Interconnection, as well as NEPOOL).

Metals: Covanta also sells recycled metals from its waste extraction process to the spot market.

The revenue breakdown is as follows:

Source: SEC Filings

Margins and Exposure to Falling Spot Prices

I think Covanta's margin profile and profit drivers are misunderstood. Specifically, I think it is a power-generation business masquerading as a waste-management one. In reality, the majority of its profits are derived from energy and the company faces severe headwinds on that front. While Waste revenues constitute the bulk of the revenue base, I believe Energy is the primary driver of profitability.

Waste and Service revenue is largely contracted, and plants bear substantial fixed costs. In order for CVA to satisfy its waste disposal obligations to municipalities and generate its contracted revenues, these costs must be incurred. However, Plant OpEx and G&A consistently exceed Waste and Service revenue, implying that the company's marginal profit is derived largely from Energy, and, to a much lesser extent, from Metals.

See the graph below to see how strongly margins are linked to Energy revenues (see graph). Plant OpEx has a 96% correlation with Waste and Service, but negative 21% with Energy Revenues. Due to this, as the company's hedges and contracts expire, its incremental margins will be meaningfully lower. I think sell-side analysts greatly underestimate the negative operating leverage Covanta will experience as energy revenues inevitably decline.

Because of this, Covanta is truly an energy company as opposed to a waste management one. Perhaps the most obvious indicator that this is an energy company is that it was previously named Covanta Energy, and used to mention rising energy prices as the most important driver of its business. It subsequently changed its name to rebrand itself as a waste-management business when electricity prices collapsed after 2011. It has also attempted to sell a story of being a vertically-integrated company benefitting from the entire chain of WtE, when it is really only an energy business.

Source: SEC Filings

CVA uses a combination of multi-year contracts and shorter-term hedges to reduce price volatility. While contracted prices are in the 60s ($/MWh), spot fluctuates around the high 20s, low 30s range. CVA did not hedge well when prices were higher (around 2014), and its high-priced hedges are currently rolling off. Current hedges are being written at low 30s, which will expire after 2018 and leave the company heavily exposed to the spot market.

By 2018, less than 1/3 of its electricity volumes will be contracted, while the balance will be at significantly lower spot prices. Hedges written in 2016 for the 2017-18 period are slightly above spot prices (as mentioned, in the low 30s), but substantially lower than contracted. Given current spot prices (fluctuating in the high 20s, low 30s range), it is highly unlikely that hedged volumes for 2019 will be at meaningfully higher prices.

Previously, management used to provide guidance on what the company's average hedge price will be during its quarterly presentations. The fact that they have ceased to do so is a red flag, in my opinion. Given my views on Energy being the principal profit generator, the fact that energy revenues will fall precipitously imply substantial headwinds for cash flow.

Misleading Non-GAAP Metrics

CVA presents highly misleading 'Growth' vs. 'Maintenance' CapEx figures to make it appear less capital intensive. In 2016, it claimed ~$110M of maintenance capex and ~$200M of D&A. It's hard to believe that for plants with average age of 27yrs that maintenance CapEx is <60% of D&A during a multi-decade period of cost-inflation.

A closer examination of the relevant footnotes and commentary during conference calls show that CVA is classifying facility upgrades that allow their plants to remain competitive as 'growth' when most investors would consider them ordinary-course maintenance expenditures. Take a look at the table below; red font denotes questionable expenditures the company is classifying as 'growth expenditures.'

Source: SEC Filings

Let's consider the company's Essex facility as an illustrative case study. CVA renewed its Essex contract by NJ in 2012. As part of this, it was required to commit ~$100M in CapEx to upgrade the filter (will have spent $120M by the end of 2017). Covanta classifies it as "growth" spending, but is it really? Essex is a 27-year-old facility with outdated emissions technology in 2012. Consider this quote from the mayor of Newark: "Nothing is more fundamental to our well-being than the air we breathe."

Upgrading emissions technology to comply with sanitation regulation is a maintenance expenditure the company must conduct to remain competitive and win new business. In other words, spending on new emissions systems were a requirement, and did not represent discretionary spending. If CVA has to spend substantial sums on upgrades simply to preserve contracts, then it is engaging in Maintenance CapEx and should classify these expenditures appropriately. I think misleading classifications is a meaningful red flag and calls into question the integrity of the company's management.

Another interesting point is that the company reclassified $30M of Maintenance CapEx as Plant OpEx in 2015 as part of a GAAP requirement, ostensibly. Yet, since 2015, Maintenance Capex has increased by $10M when it should have decreased by $30M. This implies that on a like-for-like basis, the company's maintenance spending is higher by $40M in the span of two years.

Clearly, this is evidence that 'Maintenance CapEx' is increasing faster than the company would lead one to believe. One last point on the capital spending if you are still skeptical is that despite the company's substantial 'Growth CapEx,' overall revenues AND volumes have been flat in the last five years (see the graph below). If a business is investing substantial sums to simply keep its revenue flat, is it not simply incurring Maintenance CapEx?

Source: SEC Filings

After excluding all CapEx, Covanta's dividend is clearly unsustainable, as you can see in the graph below. I have also presented an "Adjusted FCF" metric. This subtracts most of the company's so-called "Growth CapEx," but excludes spending on new plants and contracts. In other words, it includes all of the capex outlined in red in the table above. I feel this provides a better representation of the company's steady-state maintenance FCF.

Even using Adjusted FCF, the company has not satisfied its dividend obligations the last two years as it has faced lower electricity prices. This problem will only be exacerbated as the company faces greater spot exposure and substantially lower energy revenues.

Given that CVA's dividend is clearly unsustainable, it seems clear that to satisfy it, and its other obligations, Covanta is clearly borrowing to do so! In recent years, leverage has increased to dangerous levels. Even based on "Adjusted EBITDA," the company is substantially levered over 6X. Based on 'normal' EBITDA, the company is dangerously levered, at over 8X (see graph below).

Source: SEC Filings

This brings us to Covanta's misleading 'Adjusted EBITDA metric.' Some of the company's add-backs are legitimate. Non-cash impairments, stock-based compensation, etc., are not technically cash expenditures. However, stock-based compensation does reflect dilution that should be accounted for, but does not impact the enterprise value. To give the company the benefit of the doubt, I can allow this add-back. However, a prospective equity investor should clearly be aware of stock-based compensation as it obviously dilutes the investor's stake in the company.

Problematically, CVA also adds back required maintenance expenditures (that's the "Capital-type Expenditures" in the graph below). Looking at the company's footnotes reveals that these are contractual expenses, NOT CapEx. These are maintenance expenses the company is required to conduct as part of its agreements to manage certain of its service-fee facilities. Finally, Covanta also adds back debt service for early stage projects that are not generating revenue: yet, this clearly represents cash leaving the company!

Source: SEC Filings

The final interpretation is that Covanta's non-GAAP metrics mask a low-ROIC business that consumes cash. Its Cash ROIC (defined as Adjusted FCF/Invested Capital, please refer to earlier definition) is low over a multi-year period and is in fact, consistently below its WACC of ~7%.

Keep in mind, this is using my adjusted FCF metric, which excludes growth spending on new facilities, which one could easily argue are necessary to maintain the company's valuation and prospects for higher cash flow now that energy prices are substantially lower. Of course, this would mean that after factoring in total CapEx, CVA generates negative FCF and its cash ROIC is negative!

Source: SEC Filings, Own Calculations

Industry Discussion

CVA is NOT vertically integrated like other Waste Management peers, such as the following three 'big-three': Waste Management Inc. (WM), Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN), and Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG). These are pure-play waste management companies that derive the majority of their cash flow from waste disposal. They are NOT WtE pure-plays like Covanta.

These comps provide collection networks, transfer services, and landfills to municipalities. In other words, their vertical integration allows them to provide a more complete waste management solution to their municipal clients. With respect to Covanta's facilities, municipalities must collect and transport waste on their own, using third party sources (such as one of the aforementioned comps) to do so.

Landfills have substantial barriers to entry, and it is naïve to think that Covanta will be able to displace incumbent waste management companies so easily. There are numerous regulatory restrictions on design, size, and land use that have allowed landfill operators to become entrenched. This in turn allows the largest waste-management companies to increase penetration rates much faster than a company like Covanta can. Due to greater geographic presence, waste management peers have greater scale.

Therefore, they enjoy meaningful economies of scale over Covanta. There are also significant benefits to managing larger collection networks (made possible through greater scale), which allows waste management companies to spread fixed costs over larger networks of municipalities. Given long-term contracts and the absolute necessity of thorough waste disposal, these companies also exhibit a degree of customer captivity.

The end result is a lower cost solution - CVA cannot outcompete entrenched waste management companies. Looking at the graph below shows that Covanta's tipping fees are meaningfully higher than those of its peers. This is consistent throughout the country: Average landfill tipping fee per ton is ~$30. This analysis does not factor in transportation costs - waste management companies can also transport more cheaply to their own destinations than if a municipality were to employ a transportation service to one of Covanta's facilities.

Source: SEC Filings

Source: IBISWorld

Is WtE a Growth Industry?

The number of WtE facilities volumes peaked in the mid-2000s (see graphs). This leaves displacing incumbent WM companies the only feasible method for WtE to gain market share. And, as discussed previously, Large WM companies are highly entrenched, enjoy cost advantages, and offer lower prices that Covanta simply cannot compete with. This is likely why the company has not expanded beyond the Northeast, as its business model is infeasible elsewhere.

Population density, scarcity of land lead to generally higher tipping fees in the Northeast. As such, it is the only region where CVA is cost-competitive. Bullish sell-side analysts continue to discuss the large total addressable market (TAM), with the belief that Covanta will easily take share from incumbent waste management companies. However, this is flawed logic. Elsewhere in the country, where landfills are easier to construct and where population density is not quite so high, tipping fees are much lower.

Source: Energy Recovery Council

Another interesting trend is that waste volumes in general are not growing. Municipal Solid waste (MSW) is proportional to population growth (as such, it is very low-growth to begin with). What's more, the general population is becoming significantly more recycling conscious. Recycling and composting represents ~35% of MSW, up from 10.1% in 1985. Per day per capita waste generation in 2015 (the latest for which this data is available) was ~4.4 pounds, the lowest since the 1990s. Significant growth in recycling rate over the last 15 years has meant that MSW volumes have been effectively flat for the past decade (see graph).

Source: Goldman Sachs GIR

Model

Evidently, I am bearish on the company. In this section, I will be discussing my model assumptions, and why I believe it is dangerous to be long the equity. First, let's address the revenue build. The key area here is Energy Revenue. As volumes shift towards the spot, and higher-price hedges are replaced by lower-prices one written under current market conditions, I expect Energy Revenue to fall meaningfully, from $370M in 2016 to ~$290M in 2018.

This is factoring in a modest recovery for energy prices. I am expecting spot prices to fluctuate in the $30-33/MWh range for the 2017-18 period. For reference, in its latest quarter (Q1 2017), the average realized spot price was $24.44/MWh. Given that I am modeling prices well above current spot, I think these assumptions will ultimately prove conservative (absent a major rally in commodity prices)

On the metals side, I am projecting modest increases in price and volume, although at less than 4% of revenue in 2016, this will not be a meaningful contributor either way. For waste and service revenue, I am factoring in a meaningful pick-up in volume as the Dublin facility ramps up. Using management's own guidance for waste pricing, I arrive at ~$1,260M of Waste and Service Revenue.

Revenue Build

Going to the Income Statement, the most prominent item is likely Plant OpEx. The Street is far too low on the company's Plant OpEx and meaningfully underestimates the negative operating leverage this company will experience. As stated previously, the costs associated with operating these plants are largely fixed. As such, I expect them to modestly increase as waste volumes pick-up and the Dublin facility comes on-line. The combination of rising Plant OpEx and falling Energy Revenues will decimate the company's profitability.

I see Adjusted EBITDA falling to ~$290M in 2018 compared to the $410M the company generated in 2016. For reference, in the first quarter, the company generated $51M of Adjusted EBITDA. The company usually sees a seasonal uptick in the second half, but it is hard to imagine them reaching even $300M in 2017, let alone the lofty $400M+ guidance they have set out. Therefore, I think it is more possible that the company underperforms even my bearish outlook.

Income Statement

The combination of reduced profitability, high leverage, and large capital spending requirements, it is not difficult to imagine this company facing distress soon. Using this income statement and adjusting for working capital impacts and required capex, it seems clear that the company will be deeply FCF negative throughout 2017-18. I have attached my cash flow and balance sheet projections below as well for your reference.

However, the story can most succinctly be understood in the following liquidity bridge. As the company pays out dividends and experiences negative FCF, it will be forced to draw heavily on its revolver. By the end of 2019, this model forecasts less than $100M of liquidity remaining. In 2020, its entire credit facility matures. Considering that the company will be fully-drawn (or nearly so) on their revolver at that point, it will face $950M of maturities.

It will be over 9X leveraged at that point! A 9X leveraged entity in violation of its covenants will find it extremely difficult to refinance, as recent bankruptcies across the commodity landscape have shown. Given that the company will be well past 4X Net Debt/EBITDA incurrence covenant on its unsecured debt by that stage, its ability to raise unsecured financing will be effectively eliminated. Moreover, under its existing covenants for both the unsecured and secured credit facility, it is forbidden from granting additional liens.

Due to this, it will have no ability to incur additional secured debt either. It will likely need to raise capital under terrible circumstances. Most likely, there will be a vastly dilutive equity raise. Keep in mind that this is all reflexive. If the company becomes sufficiently distressed, its equity will be trading much lower. It's already yielding above the Unsecured Notes. Having to raise $1B (the size of its maturing credit facility) of equity when the price at which they might be able to sell equity will likely be significantly lower will be disastrous for anyone currently long today.

Liquidity Bridge

Source: Own Calculations, SEC Filings

Cash Flow Statement

Balance Sheet

Conclusion

If these projections are even directionally correct, it is evident that this company is heading towards financial underperformance, or bankruptcy in the worst case. In fact, based on how EBITDA is trending, the company will be in violation of its secured facility maintenance covenant as early as 2018. Even if this covenant is waived, the company will face a major maturity wall that it likely will not be able to refinance given what I expect its financial profile will be at the time.

It appears most investors in CVA's equity are there for the dividend that they expect will grow over time. Unfortunately, this is not really the case. The company is dangerously leveraged at the wrong part of the cycle and the likelihood of financial distress is high. Another interesting note is that WM, in 2014, sold its WtE business to private equity buyers for 9.5X. At the peak of the commodity price bubble, they were able to receive 9.5X for a negotiated sale. If this represents a peak valuation for a business of this quality, and my EBITDA forecast is roughly accurate, then that implies zero value for the equity.

There are several ways to express the ideas reflected in this article. The first and simplest is to simply sell the stock. I think the risk-reward for being long is poor, and the marginal dividend yield does not adequately compensate investors for the deterioration in profitability the company will likely experience. It is clear to me that the company will only avoid distress from a sustained rally in energy prices. Surely, there are other energy and power plays that offer a better risk-reward if one wants exposure to commodity prices.

A more enterprising investor can short the company, either outright or through relative value strategies. For instance, one can short the equity and simultaneously go long the company's unsecured bonds. The yield from the bonds will partly offset the cost of shorting the equity. There are 1.5M shares available to short on Interactive Brokers currently.

That said, the primary goal of this article is to caution against being long the stock and present a bearish argument. Like all short sales, shorting this company, especially in light of its high dividend, is risky. Another consideration is that this company's fate ultimately depends on commodity prices. If prices stay where they are, this company is insolvent. However, a large and sustained rally in natural gas, and therefore, electricity, prices can make this a viable business.

This article is part of Seeking Alpha PRO. PRO members receive exclusive access to Seeking Alpha's best ideas and professional tools to fully leverage the platform.

Disclosure: I am/we are short CVA.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.