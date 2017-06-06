2 Important Factors To Consider When Thinking About General Electric's Dividend Prospects

The risk that General Electric (NYSE:GE) may cut its dividend has been a hot topic over the last few weeks and some investors are really starting to believe that this industrial conglomerate will soon be paying a significantly lower dividend. I have actually received several emails/messages asking my thoughts on the topic, even after I recently published "GE: A Dividend Cut Is Not The Risk To Be Concerned About", so I wanted to share with the rest of the Seeking Alpha community two important factors that should be considered when evaluating the likelihood of GE reducing its dividend in the near future.

(1) This Is A Very Different Company That Has A Very Different Risk Profile

Another Seeking Alpha contributor, Mr. Jonathan Weber, recently published a well-written article about GE's dividend prospects and pointed out the fact that this company cut its dividend during the Financial Crisis.

GE Dividend data by YCharts

The author stated that investors "should keep that rather ugly part of GE's history in their minds" when thinking about the company's dividend. While I agree that it is important to consider a company's past when thinking about the future, I, however, believe that this may be a flawed approach when it comes to GE at this point in time. Why? Simply put, this industrial conglomerate is a very different company today than it was even a few short years ago. Remember, GE has sold over $200b in financing assets over the last two plus years.

To this point, let's take a moment to review the company's Summary Of Operating Segments tables from fiscal years 2007 and 2016.

2007:

2016:

(Sources: GE's 2007 10-K and 2016 10-K)

Does the financial focus of GE's business in 2007 stick out to you? If not, it should. In 2007, the Commerical Finance and GE Money segments accounted for ~35% and ~36% of the company's consolidated revenues and profit, respectively, but that does not even tell the whole story. The company also had several financing arms within its operating segments, with the Infrastructure segment being a great example.

(Source: 2007 10-K)

This company had a very different risk profile in the late-2000's as ~50% of GE's earnings came from the riskier financing businesses. GE was build into a financial powerhouse by Mr. Jack Welch and crew (Mr. Immelt included) but the chickens came home to roost when the global financial system came to the brink of failure in 2008/2009. Therefore, it is important to remember where GE came from but also where the company is now. For example, GE Capital accounted for under 10% of the company's total revenues for 2016, which is a far cry from where the company was in 2007.

Now back to the main point: GE cutting its dividend during the Financial Crisis was a result of the company's extreme exposure to financial services which is simply not the case today. Plus, we should take a step back and consider the company's true dividend track record if we are going to use it as a reference point.

GE Dividend data by YCharts

GE had an impressive record before the company cut its dividend during the crisis. GE's current financing business (i.e. the Verticals) is a drop in the bucket compared to its pre-Crisis levels so, in my opinion, one should not assume that GE will now cut its dividend just because it did during one of the greatest financial crisis that ever occurred, especially since financing is no longer the "main business" for the company.

(2) The Cash Flow And Earnings Pressures Are Both Short-term Headwinds

The other agreement that pundits keep making is that GE will not be able to sustain its dividend because the company's poor cash flow performance in the recent past and high payout ratio. For example, a Deutsche Bank analyst recently made the following comment in an investor note:

"Per GE's cash guidance of $27bn (CFOA) in 2017-2018 (total $25-29bn), this implies $13bn CFOA (midpoint target this year) and $14bn next year. After subtracting capex of ~$3.5bn and required pension of ~$1.8bn/yr for 2 years, FCF of $7.7bn in 2017 would fall short of the required ~$8bn of common dividend funding and just above next year. Note, too, that $7.7bn would equate to roughly 85 cents of free cash flow this year and roughly $1.00 in 2018. However, GE pays out 96 cents in annual dividend, or significantly more than the 85 cents of 2017E Industrial FCF and roughly in-line with the $1.00 in 2018E. Considering that proceeds from Capital dismantlement and asset sales eventually go away, this high dividend payout would not appear sustainable..."

It is important to note that the analyst is focusing only on expected results for this year and next when considering the sustainability of GE's dividend. A company like GE that has not had cash flow issues in the past is all of the sudden going to cut its dividend because of short-term cash flow headwinds? I don't think so.

Furthermore, GE has a great credit rating and has the necessary cash on hand to more than sustain its dividend.

(Source: Q1 2017 10-Q; table created by W.G. Investment Research)

* - Total debt balance in the table only represents the company's short-term and long-term borrowings for the respective period-ends. See linked reports for additional liabilities (e.g. accounts payable, dividends payable, etc.)

As shown, GE has not only reduced its overall debt balance but the company has also been able to maintain its position of cash as a percentage of total debt. This table tells me two things: (1) GE has the capacity to take on additional debt, if needed and (2) the company is making progress at de-risking its balance sheet even as management has been allocating a significant amount of capital to share buybacks, which can be stopped if needed.

In relation to the company's dividend payout ratio, do not be fooled by a review of GE's ratio based on trailing GAAP earnings because, in my opinion, this does not tell a true story of where this company is heading.

GE Dividend Yield (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

Looking forward, GE is expecting to report adjusted EPS in the range of $1.60-$1.70 for full-year 2017 and somewhere close to $2.00 for full-year 2018 (see this article for further detail on fiscal 2018). Plus, GE's major restructuring is going to come to an end in late 2018/early 2019 so the company's GAAP earnings picture will soon look a lot better than it currently does. From an earnings perspective, GE should have no problem maintaining its dividend through 2018 and beyond.

Bottom Line

I cannot stress enough that investors must now consider GE's current state when evaluating the company's dividend prospects instead of harping on the company's checkered past. While there is certainly a chance that a new management team will be ushered in (of course, if Mr. Immelt cannot make progress in 2017) and they may want to re-establish a new baseline by lowering the dividend, I find it hard to believe that the board would be willing to cut the dividend again after the shareholder backlash that has been felt since 2009/2010.

I still believe that 2017 is going to be a challenging year for GE, but this company has several catalyst in place that will allow for shares to outperform the market over the next three-to-five years. Therefore, long-term investors should continue to collect the above-average dividend and let the company's story play out.

