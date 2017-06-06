Seadrill: Revenue Declines Continue Going Forward, New Investors May Want To Avoid

On Tuesday, May 23, offshore drilling giant Seadrill Ltd. (NYSE:SDRL) announced its first quarter 2017 earnings results. For the past several months, the company has been surrounded by bankruptcy fears due to its restructuring plan and has, in fact, stated that a Chapter 11 restructuring may be necessary in order to implement the plan. Despite this however, this quarter's results were actually quite good (albeit weaker than the fourth quarter 2016 results).

As my long-time readers are no doubt aware, it is my regular practice to share the highlights from a company's report before delving into an analysis of that report. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article and provide a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Seadrill's first quarter 2017 earnings report:

Seadrill reported first quarter 2017 revenue of $569 million. This represents an approximate 15% decline over the $667 million that the company brought in during the fourth quarter of 2016.

The company reported an operating income of $83 million during the quarter. This compares unfavorably to the $87 million that it had during the fourth quarter of 2016.

Seadrill reported a very impressive economic utilization rate of 98%.

The company reported a first quarter 2017 EBITDA of $291 million, representing approximately an 18% decline over the previous quarter's $354 million.

Seadrill reported a net income of $57 million in the first quarter of 2017. This works out to diluted earnings per share of $0.13. This represents a decline from the $127 million that the company earned in the fourth quarter of 2016.

As has been typical for the past several quarters, one of the first things that many readers may note while reviewing these results is that Seadrill's revenues declined on a quarter-over-quarter basis. There are a few reasons for this. The first is that two of the company's rigs, West Epsilon and West Vigilant, spent the entire quarter without contracts. As both rigs completed work on their previous contracts during the fourth quarter of 2016, each generated at least some revenue for the company during that quarter. This was not the case during the first quarter of 2017. In addition, as the contract for the West Epsilon was terminated early, Seadrill received a termination fee during the fourth quarter. This was non-recurring revenue that was not repeated in the most recent quarter. Second, another one of the company's rigs, the ultra-deepwater drillship West Saturn, completed work on its contract during the first quarter of 2017 and therefore did not generate revenue for the entire first quarter like it did in the fourth quarter of 2016. Unfortunately, as this rig has yet to obtain a new contract, this will negatively impact revenues in the second quarter of 2017 even further as it will spend that entire quarter out of operation. Finally, Seadrill recognized less of the $61 million termination fee that it received last year for the cancellation of the West Hercules contract in the first quarter 2017 than it did in the fourth quarter 2016 as this contract was originally scheduled to end in January 2017. The company will not recognize any of it in the second quarter of 2017, which will put more pressure on revenues going forward. These revenue declines were partially offset by two factors: the West Castor operating for a full quarter and the West Phoenix beginning work on a new contract. The West Phoenix will have a further positive impact in the second quarter of 2017 as it will operate for the entire quarter but it will not be sufficient to overcome the downward pressure on the company's earnings from the other factors already discussed.

One area in which Seadrill has always excelled is in minimizing the downtime of its fleet and the latest quarter was no exception. In the first quarter of 2017, Seadrill achieved an economic utilization rate of 98%, as already mentioned. While that is a slight decline from the 99% that the company achieved in the fourth quarter of 2016, it is still an excellent figure. This tells us that Seadrill is maximizing the revenue out of its current contracts. This is because an offshore drilling rig only receives dayrate for the time that it actually operates and not for downtime incurred for maintenance or repairs and, like any technically sophisticated piece of machinery, an offshore drilling rig requires regular maintenance and will occasionally require repairs. What Seadrill's 98% economic utilization ratio tells us is that the company's rigs in aggregate incurred only 2% downtime during the first quarter 2017. Thus, the company's fleet brought in approximately 98% of its theoretical maximum revenue based on the contracts that it had during the quarter, which is quite impressive for a large drilling company.

One of the biggest concerns that investors have had with Seadrill over the past few years has been its level of debt. These concerns were magnified when the company announced that it may seek Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection as it attempts to reach restructuring agreements with its creditors. Despite this however, Seadrill did make admirable progress at reducing its debt load during the first quarter of 2017. At the end of December 2016, Seadrill's total net interest bearing debt stood at $8.476 billion. As of March 31, 2017, the figure stood at $8.177 billion, representing approximately a 4% quarter-over-quarter reduction. With that said however, Seadrill still needs to work to bring this down as the company's total current assets of $2.6 billion are greatly exceeded by its current liabilities of $4.7 billion.

In previous articles, I have discussed how Seadrill has been actively taking steps to reduce its costs and it continued to do so in the first quarter of 2017. One of the ways that it has done this is by reducing its headcount. At the end of 2015, Seadrill had 6,995 employees. By the end of the first quarter 2017, that figure had declined to 5,196. This has naturally reduced the company's costs, a necessity given its declining revenues. During the first quarter of 2017 alone, Seadrill decreased its vessel and rig operating expenses by $23 million and decreased its general and administrative expenses by $8 million. Unfortunately however, a not insignificant portion of that is due to an increase in idle rigs, which negatively impacts revenues.

Another concern that many investors have expressed regarding Seadrill is that, at the time that the offshore drilling market began to decline, the company had a large number of rigs still under construction that would be entering into a very weak market upon their completion. I have mentioned in the past that some drilling companies, particularly Seadrill and its related entities, have attempted to alleviate this problem by postponing the delivery of their respective newbuild rigs. This has the effect of delaying when the drilling company has to pay the majority of the rig's construction costs. Seadrill has made some progress in this. For example, it is currently in discussions with Samsung Heavy Industries to postpone the delivery of the as of present incomplete West Dorado and West Draco ultra-deepwater drillships. In addition, Seadrill subsidiary Sevan Drilling (OTCPK:SDRNF) postponed the date at which the company and the COSCO shipyard will negotiate the deferral agreement for the Sevan Developer ultra-deepwater semisubmersible from April 2017 until May 31, 2017. In addition, Seadrill has settled its dispute with Hyundai Samho Heavy Industries over the cancellation of the West Mira ultra-deepwater semisubmersible rig. As part of the settlement, the rig will be sold to Northern Drilling, an asset holding company, with Seadrill managing the rig and holding a right of first refusal to purchase the unit in the future.

It looks likely that Seadrill will see its revenue and income decline in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the first quarter. A few of the reasons were already discussed but there are others. The first is that Seadrill or one of its subsidiaries will see at least three rigs come off of their contracts during the quarter. These three rigs are the Sevan Louisiana, the West Tucana, and the West Cressida. Of these, Sevan Lousiana is the most significant as it has a dayrate of $350,000, by far the highest in the group. In addition to this, Seadrill will see two of its rigs have lower dayrates in the second quarter of 2017 compared to the first: West Elara and of course the already discussed West Hercules. While this will be partially offset by the full quarter of operations for the West Phoenix along with the West Saturn starting work on a short-term contract, and the West Freedom seeing an increase in its dayrate, this will not offset the revenue decline drivers.

In conclusion, investors should not expect a turnaround in Seadrill's fortunes in the near-term. While the company continues to weather the difficult conditions in the industry surprisingly well and remains profitable, the near certainty of forward revenue declines and the prospects of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy should give new investors pause. With that said, this appears to be priced into the stock already so current owners may want to hold.

Disclosure: I am/we are long SDRL, SDRNF.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our holdings of Sevan Drilling are the Oslo-traded shares, not the American pink sheets.

Editor's Note: This article covers one or more stocks trading at less than $1 per share and/or with less than a $100 million market cap. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.