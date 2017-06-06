Nike: The Swoosh Is The Moat

The ubiquitous Swoosh was a classic value play; the current stock price not so much.

Phil Knight, the billionaire co-founder of Nike, Inc. (NKE) famously paid a graphic design student, attending a college where he taught accounting courses, $35 for creating a logo for his then athletic footwear start-up. The Nike Swoosh is now as ubiquitous a branding icon as Coca-Cola‘s (KO) scripted font and McDonald’s (MCD) golden arches.

Over many years of compounding growth, Knight and his team at the athletic footwear and apparel global powerhouse have generated a consistent dividend-paying, frequently splitting stock.

However, despite a 7% drop in price following the company’s fiscal Q3 2017 earnings release in late March, the stock’s valuation remains as elevated as a Michel Jordan jump shot. Thus, disciplined investors may need the patience of Nike-sponsored golfer Rory McIlroy lining up a putt.

Nonetheless, NKE currently resides on the Main Street 20 Watchlist with conviction. Here's why.

A Dividend Paying, Stock Splitting Athlete of a Company

40 buildings on 40 acres: Nike headquarters in Beaverton, OR USA (Nike, Inc.)

Nike is a large-cap stock in the textiles, apparel & luxury goods industry within the consumer discretionary sector. As of this writing, its market capitalization was an approximate $88 billion. NKE’s price-to-earnings ratio (P/E), or current stock price relative to earnings per share for the trailing 12 months, is approximately 22 times versus about 18x for the textiles, apparel & luxury goods industry as a whole. In comparison, the consumer discretionary sector is trading at ~24x P/E against ~23x for the Standard & Poor's 500 Index.

Our perpetual skepticism in forecasting aside, the forward price-to-earnings ratio for NKE is approximately 21 times compared to a similar ~21x for the consumer discretionary sector and ~19x for the S&P 500. The current and trailing P/E ratios for NKE appear in-line relative to the textiles, apparel & luxury goods industry, the consumer discretionary sector, and the market as a whole.

NKE PE Ratio (NYSE:TTM) data by YCharts

As of March 31, 2017, Nike' earnings per share (NYSEARCA:EPS) was $2.40 annualized, netting a 4.53% earnings yield, i.e. EPS divided by the most recent stock closing price. We view earnings yield as the equivalent of a stock’s equity bond rate or how a company’s earnings compare to the 10-year Treasury rate. As of the market close on June 1, 2017, the 10-year Treasury was yielding 2.21% or less than half of NKE’s earnings yield.

As of this writing, Nike is paying 21.5% of its EPS to shareholders in an annual dividend of $0.72 per share paid quarterly, resulting in a 1.36% dividend yield. Although relatively modest in the case of Nike, we enjoy the compensation of dividends in the short-term, as we patiently wait for the compounding of the stock price over the long-term.

According to Nike investor relations — a somewhat cumbersome IR site to read and follow — the company has increased its dividend rate each year (not quarter) since 2004. The stock has split 2-for-1 seven times since 1983, most recently on December 3, 2015.

Global Brand Powerhouse with FX and Collateral Challenges

Comprehending a company's goods or services and its competitive advantages are essential to the Main Street value investor. To own a business, we must first understand the enterprise that generates the numbers that comprise the stock's analysis.

Nike, Inc. is the leading manufacturer and marketer of athletic footwear and apparel in the world, which encompass the brands, Nike, Jordan, Hurley, and Converse. The company generates $34 billion in revenues from branded product offerings in nine categories: running, basketball, the Jordan brand, soccer, men’s training, women’s training, action sports, lifestyle sportswear, and golf.

Nike generates 47% of sales in the United States and 53% from international markets.

The Intrinsic Value of a SEC Filing

We sourced the above product information from the company’s Form 10-K Annual Report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the fiscal period ending May 31, 2016. The company’s May 31, 2017, annual report should publish after the company’s next earnings release for fiscal fourth quarter 2017, scheduled for after the market close on Thursday, June 29, 2017.

I challenge readers that may be inclined to skip annual reports and other SEC filings to find organizational, product, regulatory, and financial facts about the company that you were previously unaware of, as I often do. To be sure, these documents are largely avalanches of legalese and numbers crunching, but deep dives will often uncover slices of information that bring us virtually inside the company's plants and offices.

In reviewing Nike' most recent 10-K annual report, we discovered that:

As would be expected of a company that produces its goods overseas, foreign exchange rates are both boons and busts to Nike’s bottom line (page 63.)

Because it allows retailers to schedule orders up to six months in advance, and commences production without collateral, the current declining health of the retail industry is more than a standard risk factor listed in a 10-K (page 64.)

Despite being a marketing powerhouse, the company apparently does not disclose its advertising spend, only its sales, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses as a whole. For F2016, SG&A equated to 32.3% of revenues or nearly 70% of gross profit after deducting the cost of goods sold (page 99.)

Nike's effective income tax rate for F2016 was 18.7%, signaling an unlikely margin expansion opportunity if corporate income tax rates are lowered by Congress (page 113.)

The Swoosh as an Economic Moat

(Courtesy of Nike, Inc.)

Within investing parlance, an economic moat is the subjective measure of the competitive advantages of a company's goods or services in the marketplace. A wider moat creates a barrier to entry for potential competitors. Despite the intense competition faced by footwear and athletic apparel manufacturers, worldwide, Nike’s premier branding and athlete endorsements have widened its moat in an otherwise narrow moat industry. Arguably, the famous Swoosh has deepened Nike’s moat to Coca-Cola brand like status.

According to Morningstar analyst R.J. Hottovy:

As the leading player in the $320 billion global athletic footwear, apparel, and equipment market (based on NPD Group estimates), we believe Nike has developed a wide moat via its superior product development capabilities, universally recognized brands, and economies of scale. Nike's global brand reach, including a strong presence in emerging markets, is the result of core research and development capabilities and a marketing budget of more than $3 billion (including endorsements from some of the most popular global athletes). As a result, consumers have shown a propensity to pay premium prices for Nike's products. With leading market share in a variety of categories including sportswear ($6.6 billion), running ($4.9 billion), basketball ($3.7 billion), and athletic training ($3.8 billion in annual sales), Nike can exert a significant amount of influence over retailers, many of whom rely on its products to drive customer traffic.

A global portfolio of consumer-favorite athletic brands anchored by world-class athlete endorsements and an equally iconic marketing symbol places Nike in a class by itself. Thus, NKE is an ideal complement to a buy-and-hold value investor’s commitment to a diversified portfolio of high quality, customer-loyal, and shareholder-friendly companies.

Mark Parker is the Tim Cook of Athletic Footwear and Apparel

When considering the worthiness of a company's inclusion in the Main Street Value Investor Model Portfolio, the emphasis is placed on actual growth metrics as opposed to speculative forecasts of what may or may not occur with future revenues, earnings per share, free cash flow, or dividend growth. We look for positive, trailing five-year increases in revenue, earnings, cash flow, and dividends. As defensive investors, we prefer companies that are already growing, not just promising to grow.

In the most recent five-year period, Nike’s compounded annual revenue and earnings per share growth rates were 9.98% and 14.05%, respectively. Although the top-line increase is just shy of 10%, we welcome the double-digit top and bottom-line growth from any company, especially stocks such as NKE that reside in the otherwise turtle-like moving S&P 500.

Nike’s most recent five-year compounded annual dividend growth rate was a shareholder generous 15.7%. Ultimately, dividends keep us compensated in the short term as we wait patiently for capital appreciation of the company's stock over the long term.

Chairman, President, and CEO Mark Parker (courtesy of Nike, Inc.)

We want to own companies with efficient and transparent management that leverage returns for customers and investors. Groomed by Chairman Emeritus Knight, Mark Parker, chairman, president, and chief executive officer joined the company in 1979 as a footwear designer. Apparently, just as Steve Jobs did with Tim Cook at Apple (AAPL), Knight mentored Parker over an extended period and the internal succession has paid substantial dividends. Is it merely ironic that Apple’s Cook is on the Nike board of directors?

Parker, his leadership team, and ~70,700 other employees of Nike are delivering a trailing 12-month operating margin (EBIT or earnings before interest and taxes) at a competitive 13.59% of revenue, yielding a net profit margin of 12.02%, i.e. trailing 12 months of income after taxes divided by sales. We prefer double-digit margins preceded by a “2” or higher, but Nike's low double-digits operating and net profit margins are still superior to the 8.42% and 7.13% margins of the footwear apparel manufacturing sub-industries, respectively, where Nike competes.

We are also optimistic about the increase in five-year average growth in total cash from operations from $1.8 billion in 2012 to $3.1 billion in 2016 as reflected on Nike’s cash flow statement for the fiscal year ending January 28, 2017. This annualized trend in generating cash is substantiated by the company’s recent 13.62% cash flow margin, above our minimum threshold of 10%. Cash flow margin is operating cash flow divided by sales, each measured over the trailing 12 months.

Again, Nike counters the conventional wisdom that retail manufacturers are not typically cash cows because of margin squeezes from inventory costs and pricing competitiveness. Perhaps the Swoosh also serves as the competitive marker for generating higher than industry average cash flows and profit margins.

At MSVI, we prefer highly profitable, cash-generating companies that provide margins of safety in a literal sense. Nike is growing sales and converting those revenues into free cash flow for potential reinvestment into continued global expansion and shareholder payouts.

Returns on Management

As does Warren Buffett, we place a premium on the return on invested capital (NASDAQ:ROIC) or how well a company is allocating its financial resources to generate returns for the business. We target companies producing 12% or higher in ROIC. Nike’s ROIC at the time of this writing was an impressive 27.20%.

To be sure, the return on capital is only as good as the company’s weighted average cost of capital (OTC:WACC). When a business's cost of capital increases, this typically translates to an inverse decrease in valuation and an increase in risk. At just 4.72% WACC, as of this writing, Nike is generating returns on invested capital that are more than five times the company’s average cost of that capital.

Stock buyback manipulation notwithstanding, the return on equity (ROE) - or how well the company generates net income as a percentage of total equity in the stock - is another excellent measure of management effectiveness. Since we seek a minimum of 15%, we view Nike’s most recent ROE of 33.01% as net positive to any buybacks.

With a global footprint and a manufacturing intensive operation such as Nike’s, we also want to take a peek at return on assets (ROA), i.e., management's ability to use the company assets to generate earnings. As of this writing, the company was leveraging assets at an impressive 18.65%.

NKE Return on Invested Capital (TTM) data by YCharts

Fundamentally, Nike is a global manufacturer and marketer of athletic footwear and apparel that is generating $34 billion of growing, annual sales that are netting above average operating margins compared to the industry averages. The company's management team is driving a decent earnings yield, above average cash flow, consistent dividend payouts to shareholders, and desirable returns on capital, equity, and assets.

But is the entry price reasonable for the intelligent investor, or is the Swoosh creating a perpetual markup on the share price as well?

Earnings Miss Lacked Leverage for the Opportunistic Value Investor

The Swoosh comes in orange, too (Courtesy of Nike, Inc.)

Determining the attractiveness of a stock's price based on valuation multiples relative to a company's fundamentals is a primary tenet of the Main Street Value Investor's search for stock investing nirvana or alpha.

As of this writing, NKE appears an expensive stock of a fundamentally sound company in the context of attractive margins, steady cash flow, excellent returns on capital, and consistent dividend payouts. Current valuation indicators are arguably in the bearish to neutral range depending on an investor's multiples of choice.

NKE was recently trading at 18.39 times enterprise value to operating margin (EV/EBIT). In general, less than 12 times reflects a reasonable stock price. EV/EBIT is a useful indicator of whether the stock is or oversold in the market, or overbought as appears the current case for NKE.

As of this writing, the price to sales ratio for NKE was 2.66 times. We interpret <2.00x as a good value when measuring a stock price relative to its revenue stream. NKE’s peers in the textiles, apparel, and luxury goods industry and footwear sub-industry were trading at lower ratios of 1.61x and 2.00x, respectively. The consumer discretionary sector’s P/S of 1.46x versus 2.10x for the S&P 500 is further evidence of NKE’s elevated valuation to the market.

NKE also appears expensive when considering its price-to-book or P/B ratio. As of this writing, the stock is trading at 6.88 times its net asset value. We focus on fundamentally sound companies selling at a P/B ratio of less than 2.00 or at least below the industry average.

NKE EV to EBIT (TTM) data by YCharts

Some investors prefer a measurement of tangible book where intangible items such as patents, intellectual property, and goodwill are absent from the denominator. As of this research, price to tangible book for NKE was 7.13 times, reflecting $422 million of goodwill and intangible assets on the company’s balance sheet as of February 28, 2017.

Accounting for intangible assets is more often an exercise in balance sheet bloat, but we note Nike’s apparent limited reliance on manipulating such assets, as the entries are consistent from quarter to quarter.

Growth vs. Value

The price-to-earnings growth ratio (NYSE:PEG) is a favorite among Wall Street’s growth and momentum crowds. As value investors, we are more cautious based on the projection nature of PEG as opposed to actual trailing results. Nonetheless, PEG can provide a substantive peek into a stock's price worthiness. We prefer a PEG ratio below 2.00, and NKE was recently trading at 2.03 times based on a five-year growth projection. Notably, the textiles, apparel, and luxury goods industry and footwear sub-industry were trading at lower PEG ratios of 1.53x and 1.83x, respectively.

We also measure cash flow multiples as a reliable predictor of the intrinsic value of a stock price. NKE's price-to-cash flow ratio (P/CF) was an alarming 19.82 times. At MSVI, we look for stocks trading at a single-digit P/CF.

With the borderline exception of its five-year PEG, NKE is trading at lofty valuation multiples when measured against enterprise value, trailing sales, book value, and cash flow. Overall, the stock’s current price appears reflective of Nike’s strong performance as an industry standout. That $35 Swoosh compounding millions of times over since the company's founding, certainly appears a better value than the current $53 stock price.

For investors seeking a more attractive stock entry or add price based on valuation multiples, NKE may need an external black swan event or another short-sighted internal micro occurrence such as the company's quarterly earnings miss announced on March 21, 2017. The stock dropped over 7% after posting revenue growth as “in-line,” which is often cast to the forbidden zone on Wall Street. As of this writing, the stock is still down from its pre-earnings trading level of $58.68.

We follow the glorified quarterly Wall Street game of "hit or miss" for primarily one reason: to discover valuation opportunities in the stocks of quality companies. Paraphrasing Warren Buffett, active investors on Wall Street are ultimately serving the patient investors on Main Street. However, trading at nearly 20 times enterprise value to operating profit despite Nike's fiscal Q3 '17 earnings, proves the miss was not enough for the opportunist value investor.

That written, we do not know what the price will be one, three, or five years from now, never mind next week.

Margin of Safety Falls Short in NKE's Enterprise Value

(Foundry/Pixabay)

A company's balance sheet liquidity, e.g., current assets divided by long-term debt (CA/LTD), was a favorite of the father of value investing, Benjamin Graham. Higher than 1.50 is ideal, as we want to own businesses that theoretically can pay down debt at least one and a half times using liquid assets.

Our most recent measure of Nike' CA/LTD was a solid 4.67 times. In simple terms, the company could pay off its long-term debt obligations more than four and a half times using liquid assets such as cash and equivalents, short-term investments, accounts receivables, and finished goods inventory.

Current ratio (NYSE:CR) is another simple but telling measure of a company's financial stability. CR is current assets divided by current liabilities, thus the higher above 1.00, the better. Nike’s most recent quarterly balance sheet had a CR of 3.07, demonstrating that liquid assets are more than adequate for funding near-term liabilities, such as accounts payables, accrued expenses, debt service, and income taxes.

The MSVI Model Portfolio ranks Nike’s overall market risk profile as below average. We like profitable, dividend paying, wide-moat companies with low volatility - NKE's 0.99 beta is virtually identical to the S&P 500’s base 1.00 - and have the free cash flow and liquidity to pay its bills, both short and long term. Nike entices us with its earnings and dividend yield, revenue and earnings growth, operating and cash flow margins, balance sheet liquidity, and management returns on capital, equity, and assets; but it gives us pause when we analyze its valuation multiples.

Margin of Safety

A stock's "margin of safety" is an estimate of the difference between the intrinsic value of the stock and its current market price. Some professional value investors prefer to calculate a margin of safety with discounted free cash flow projections. For example, Morningstar recently published its view of NKE’s "fair value," at $58.00 per share, about a 9% premium to the stock price as of this research.

These types of overly sophisticated margin of safety or intrinsic value measurements are what allegedly justify the high fee structure of Wall Street. However, we are suspect of the projection nature of these formulas. If we have to start predicting future cash flows, interest rates, and capital expenditures, haven't we become more a speculator and less an investor?

At Main Street Value Investor, we take a modest and frankly realistic approach to estimating margins of safety. We prefer to measure intrinsic values in a broader sense as opposed to Magic 8 Ball specificity.

Wall Street, in general, continues to regurgitate complex, assumptive financial models of predominantly pie in the sky price targets. If those models consistently worked, wouldn't we all be overnight stock market millionaires?

To the contrary, the MSVI Margin of Safety calculation (MoS) follows a concept created by infamous value investor and author Joel Greenblatt that looks for cheap stocks with good earnings yields (EY), returns on invested capital (ROIC), and cash flow margin (CFM). We simply add the sum of EY, ROIC, CFM, and the reciprocal EBIT/EV, and weigh against balance sheet liquidity (CA/LTD) to determine the overall earnings quality, management effectiveness, cash flow generation, market valuation, and financial stability of the company.

We believe our Greenblatt-based calculation of margin of safety is a useful measure of a company's intrinsic worth based on current and trailing indices as opposed to assumptive future cash flows and other crystal ball projections.

In contrast to the one-year get in and get out laddering approach of Greenblatt's theory - similar to the Dogs of the Dow philosophy - we measure MoS for longer-term value investing as opposed to shorter-term value trading.

As of this writing, the Main Street Value Investor margin of safety rating for NKE reiterates a neutral view based on our expanded formula.

NKE Margin of Safety Indicators Actual Target (min.) Earnings Quality (EY) 4.53% 5.00% Management Effectiveness (ROIC) 27.20% 12.00% Cash Flow Generation (CFM) 13.62% 10.00% Market Valuation (EBIT/EV) 5.64% 6.00% Financial Stability (CA/LTD) 4.67x 1.50x

NKE exceeds our margins of safety for fundamentals such as management effectiveness (ROIC), cash flow generation (CFM), and financial stability (CA/LTD), but presents as risky in current valuation based on earnings quality (EY) and market consensus (EBIT/EV). Nike is an excellent company. NKE is trading at a seemingly unreasonable price.

It is important to stress that our measure of margin of safety is a screenshot of our research and not a buy, hold, or sell signal.

We own common shares for the long-term benefit of partnering with a company that supports its customers with in-demand, useful products or services, rewards its employees with sustainable career opportunities, and compensates its shareholders with positive returns protected by world-class internal financial controls.

However, attempting to predict explicit future prices or percentage gains and declines is a Wall Street game that we respectfully choose to avoid on Main Street.

Wall Street and Employee Consensus

(Geralt/Pixabay)

As Main Street value investors, we do not interpret the Wall Street consensus as a definitive buy or sell signal, but a suggestion to perhaps run the other way. However, evaluating the consensus on a stock is an entertaining if not serious dive into a contrarian's treasure trove.

According to data miner TipRanks, the Wall Street analysts' consensus on NKE - based on the models of 19 analysts - is bullish with a price target of $60.56, a 14% upside to current trading levels.

The financial blogger consensus, including contributors from Seeking Alpha, is bullish per TipRanks. At MSVI, we place increased weight on the blogger consensus as it tends to be more of a Main Street view, although we are mindful that many bloggers focus on fundamentals, growth, and dividends, not necessarily value.

Short interest on NKE, or the percentage of shares that are traded based on a bet the stock price is poised to drop, was 1.7% of shares outstanding as of this writing. We think of short interest as the hedge fund consensus since the Wall Street money manager elite executes a significant shorting of stocks. Per TipRanks, hedge fund holdings of NKE had increased in the most recent quarter, suggesting a bullish view.

A unique contribution of the Main Street Value Investor series is the measurement of employee satisfaction, including the rank and file's evaluation of the CEO. Although gathered from non-scientific data of the all-too-biased Internet, we believe a snapshot look at employee morale is worth the peek to quantify a company's cultural dynamic.

According to Glassdoor, approximately 2,600 alleged present and former employees of Nike that submitted online reviews have collectively rated the company 3.9 out of 5 stars. The most-cited positive comments were "fantastic work/life balance" and “where everyone works together to create the strongest consumer experiences.” The most mentioned drawbacks are "work/life balance gets skewed if not careful” and “hard to move up if you are not included in the social circle.” Welcome to the American workplace. Nevertheless, 3.9 is a relatively high score on Glassdoor.

Based on over 1,400 reviews, Nike employees give CEO Mark Parker a 95% approval rating making him one of the highest rated CEOs on Glassdoor in 2016. Anytime a company CEO is respected — or disrespected — by those that work within the same culture as him or her, we take notice.

Satisfied employees producing quality products and services typically translates to loyal customers and sustainable profitability.

The Swoosh was a Value Play; the Stock Not so Much

NKE remains a conviction buy in the Main Street 20 Watchlist as we patiently await potential triggers to lower the stock price to a more enticing entry point, such as:

Another weaker than expected quarterly report, or two, from Nike management similar to FQ3 ’17.

Continued poor results at competitors or customers such as Dick’s Sporting Goods’ (NYSE:DKS) weak guidance in May that hit supplier Nike’s stock price as well.

The threatened implementation of border adjustment taxes that could negatively affect Nike’s global manufacturing model.

A black swan event.

Based on its history, we believe Nike would survive and persevere from any of the above or similar hits to NKE. Until then, Nike is a wonderful company in need of a more reasonable stock price.

Data Sources: Seeking Alpha, YCharts, Nike, Inc., Charles Schwab & Co. (Morningstar, Thomson Reuters, and S&P Capital IQ).

