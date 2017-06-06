Vodafone- High Dividend Outperformer

Vodafone (NASDAQ:VOD) has all of our buy signals, but it is waiting for our Timing buy-on-weakness signal. The first and easiest step is to identify a stock beating the Index. The next and more difficult step is to buy at the right price, preferably on any weakness. Sometimes that pullback is not bad enough to trigger our Timing signal, in which case we use any pullback in price. Let's drill down on all of these buy signals to see if they hold up under closer scrutiny.

Analyst Earnings and Targets

First, let's go to the highly paid analysts who are experts on VOD, but not experts in predicting the future. Their earnings estimates and targets are educated guesses, and much better than any guess we can come up with, so let's use them. Nasdaq.com shows the year-end, March 2018, earnings forecast to be $0.97 for the analyst consensus, with 2 analysts increasing their forecasts. Only 3 of the 7 analysts have buy recommendations. Lack of analyst coverage is a problem and reduces the confidence we can have in the data. The consensus analyst target is $30 and the stock is trading at $30 which is usually bearish. Analysts need to raise targets, or price needs to come down. Obviously the market thinks the targets will be raised.

Fundamental Metrics

Next, lets go to finviz.com to check the fundamental metrics. They show a turn around picture from losses to a return to profitability. The FP/E is too high for what should be a low P/E, high dividend paying stock. The P/B is good as would be expected. The 12-month target of $34 is higher than the $30 mentioned above and makes more sense with price trading at $30. (Flashratings.com shows a recent analyst with a $40 target.) The short ratio is higher than I would expect and may explain why price moved up sharply in May on the good news, as any shorts were squeezed.

The fundamentals, earnings turnaround, and analyst targets confirm the good news. The chart shows price moving up from a bottom and now breaking out.

Institutions like to buy at the very bottom. Our "+" tag on our fundamental buy signal indicates that institutions were buying, on balance, at the bottom. The small investor can afford to wait for the breakout and that means now is the time for the small investor to look for any price pullback to test the breakout at $27. Or the pullback may only be to $29-28. You can see all of the positive signals on the chart and the 20, 50 and 200-day moving averages that price will target on any pullback.

Conclusion

We confirmed our buy signals by drilling down on the fundamentals and technicals. VOD is a high dividend, defensive, value play that is outperforming because it is a turn around with a confirmed bottom in place and a breakout.

