Nordstrom - Guidance Is Credible

I continue to believe that the market's reaction is inappropriate and I am long JWN.

The market may be skeptical about management's expectations, and I tried to assess the credibility of guidance based on past performance and business characteristics.

In the last few weeks, I have published a few articles about department stores stocks, indicating Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) as my favorite in the group. In my article "Nordstrom - Valuation Multiples And Expectations Show Discrepancies", I explained why the recent correction in JWN didn't make much sense. My point can be summarized as follows:

Last quarter, Nordstrom beat both earnings and revenue estimates, and confirmed a positive guidance for 2017, showing that the current weakness in the department stores industry is not affecting the company much.

In this article, I want to focus on Nordstrom guidance and explain why I think it is more credible than those of some competitors, such as J.C. Penney (NYSE:JCP).

Let's have a look at Nordstrom's guidance provided in the last earnings call.

Moving to our 2017 outlook, our plan is grounded in the sales trends we've experienced over the past year. We are reiterating our earnings per share range of $2.75 to $3, total sales growth of 3% to 4% and approximately flat comps.

Nordstrom's management confirmed the relatively positive guidance they provided in the previous earnings call, but the market didn't react very well. The stock crashed 8% the day after the ER and 12% in the few days that followed, in response to other retailers' earnings.

Something very similar happened to J.C. Penney, which has reported mixed results but a positive guidance. The market completely ignored the management's positive expectations and the stock reported 20%+ decline in just 3 days. In a recent article, I shared some thoughts on the market's reaction to J.C. Penney's earnings and, while I highlighted that the reaction was exaggerated, I said I could understand the market's skepticism. The reason is that, in the last few quarters, J.C. Penney has failed to meet management's guidance numbers by a wide margin.

This is evident looking at a very important metric in the retail industry - comparable store sales. In Q3, management guided for fourth quarter comps to be in the 2%-5% range, while actual comps were down 0.7%. Full-year comps for 2016 were guided in the range of a positive 1% to 2%, but they were flat. Comps for Q1 were guided in the -1% to +1% range, while they actually declined 3.6%. The strong and repeated misses justify the market's skepticism, and I wouldn't blame analysts/investors for not betting on the current guidance.

Anyway, Nordstrom's situation is very different. Let's look at how the company has performed in the last 3 quarters compared to the management's guidance.

In the earnings call of Q2 2016, CFO Michael Koppel declared:

Now, I'd like to address our financial outlook. We have adjusted our earnings per share outlook to $2.60 to $2.75, from our prior outlook of $2.50 to $2.70. As we head into the second half of the year, we believe we are well-positioned to manage our business while also being mindful of uncertainty in retail trends.

While no guidance for Q3 was provided, it's useful to record the full-year guidance and see how it changed over time.

In Q3 2016 earnings call, After a strong beat on earnings and revenue estimates, Nordstrom revised its guidance for 2016 upwards:

Excluding the impairment charge, we've raised our full-year earnings per share outlook to $2.85 to $2.95 from our prior outlook of $2.60 to $2.75 to incorporate third-quarter results. From a top line perspective, we anticipate a continuation of trends, yielding flat comps for the year.

In Q4 2016, the company saw comps declining a bit (-0.9%) while the management was expecting them to be flat. Nonetheless, it reported better-than-expected earnings, driving adj. EPS for the full year to $3.14, well above the $2.85-$2.95 range the company was talking about. In the earnings call, the management provided a relatively positive guidance:

Finally, I'd like to discuss our 2017 financial outlook. We expect earnings per diluted share of $2.75 to $3.00, which incorporates total sales growth of 3% to 4% and flat comp sales.

Since the company doesn't provide quarterly guidance, we can't compare Q1 results with management's expectations, but we can see how the yearly guidance has changed and compare it to results. Revenue in Q1 grew 3.1% compared to the corresponding period of 2016, in line with the low end of management's full-year guidance. Comps declined 0.8%, worse than the "flat" comps expected by management.

Guidance for 2017 was reiterated:

Moving to our 2017 outlook, our plan is grounded in the sales trends we've experienced over the past year. We are reiterating our earnings per share range of $2.75 to $3, total sales growth of 3% to 4% and approximately flat comps

Now, I know it's not accurate to compare a quarterly result to yearly guidance, but unfortunately, we have to make some assumptions about how results are distributed during the year, and I chose the simplest assumption - that the yearly growth is evenly distributed among the four quarters.

If we look at EPS, Nordstrom beat management's own guidance although it was revised upwards several times. Comps were a bit light compared to expectations, as they were 0.8%-0.9% below guidance, while revenue seemed to move in line with the lower end of guidance. All in all, it is clear that there are no big discrepancies between the company's performance and management's expectations, while J.C. Penney and other peers have this problem.

There are two possible explanations for this:

Nordstrom's management can forecast the company's business better than peers' management.

Nordstrom's business is more stable and easy to predict.

I think that the most likely answer is the second. Nordstrom is an upscale retailer with less price-sensitive customers and, therefore, a lower exposure to the damage of deflationary pressures generated by a promotional environment and competition from ecommerce players. That's why the current weakness in the retail sector has caused more damage to peers such as J.C. Penney, who reported actual numbers well below management's guidance.

So, looking at the market's reaction post-earnings, I continue to be highly skeptical. In my previous article, I have already pointed out how the drop occurred despite the re-iteration of the positive guidance and the EPS and revenue beat. I doubt that a 0.8% miss on comps (vs. yearly guidance) can justify a 18% decline, when all the other main metrics were above expectations. I continue to believe that the market has thrown the baby out with the bathwater, and I consider the recent drop a good opportunity to buy.

For the reasons explained in this article (and in my previous articles), I remain long with a $50 short-term price target (3-6 months).

Thanks for taking the time to read the article. If you liked it, click on the follow button at the top of the page. You will get my articles as soon as they are published. I am available to further discuss the topics of this article in the comments section.

Disclosure: I am/we are long JWN.

I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.