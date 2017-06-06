Why AT&T Investors Should Care About Wonder Woman's Success

The big takeaway here is that DC/WB proved it could make an enjoyable, profitable and critically acclaimed film, which was a message that had to be sent to AT&T shareholders.

Investors need to remember Wonder Woman's success is an important, but short-term win, as the studio needs to keep focused on the next entry in the extended universe of DC.

One flop at the box office wouldn't derail a takeover, but a string of them would likely make things more complicated, and that was a fear going into the weekend.

The argument could also be made this was an even bigger deal for AT&T investors, who needed some reassurance that Time Warner's flagship film studio was gaining stability.

It was a good weekend for Warner Bros (NYSE:TWX).

Wonder Woman's $100+ million debut is the fourth highest for an "origin" superhero film and, more importantly, scored the biggest bow for any movie ever directed by a female. And there's the equally strong international numbers, which combined is a massive haul for any movie in general.

All of that translates into good news for anyone with interest in the financial well-being of Time Warner, AT&T (NYSE:T) or even a rival like Disney (NYSE:DIS), which has its own upcoming female-led superhero films on the schedule. The point remains, regardless, that Wonder Woman's wonderful totals are a win for the industry overall.

Yet, what I want to focus on is AT&T (at least to start with), because this was a big victory for the company and its shareholders. Now, I've had people comment in the past that Wonder Woman wasn't going to sidetrack or derail the company's proposed takeover at Time Warner, no matter the result. Of course they are right, but I think a few of them missed the larger overall point.

In the short term, yes it doesn't make a difference, just like on its own King Arthur: Legend of the Sword flopping doesn't make a difference. However, as anyone who has a significant interest in investing will tell you, you can't forget about the long game.

With this franchise, Warner Bros. has always had to look one step ahead - that's what happens in a connected universe of films. Each movie builds on the one prior, and so on and so forth. The problem was this entire universe was built by a studio that badly needed some sort of stability. So, when its first entries didn't do anything to truly help that stability, it was noticeable, and that should be enough to put a scare into any savvy investor.

Wonder Woman's success is big, but it is not the silver bullet to correct the problems of a brand in need of repair; though it shows the brand is fixable. DC/Warner Bros. took the lessons it learned from the critical backlash of Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice and Suicide Squad and applied it to Wonder Woman. They showed the fans they were listening, which was a real concern. What studios are learning is that when audiences realize they are being heard, they will show their support, and that leads to the type of buzz that came about in the days leading up to the debut.

Keep in mind, Wonder Woman was NOT the film Warner wanted to have to make a big stand on. Nobody wants to do that with a property that is this beloved. Remember, this is one of the big three of DC Comics lore, and the character's fans are fiercely protective (and rightly so). Executives wanted to go in with the pedigree of a Marvel film, and that didn't happen, which meant the stakes were already ratcheted up.

Simply put, this was not a movie Warner could afford to get wrong.

Yes, theoretically it would have still had one last shot with Justice League before the train completely jumped off the tracks, but again, who wants to get to that point? It was bad enough that TWX leadership had to essentially tell its board (and AT&T's board) that it was financially successful despite the fan reaction, but to have kept having to do it would be even worse.

AT&T is buying Time Warner because of its content and vast library of IP across all its properties, but as I've said previously, if you don't know how to use that IP, it becomes worthless. For AT&T and Time Warner, this weekend was about making a (positive) statement, but neither side is foolish enough to think it's solved the problem. All this did was amp up the pressure on Justice League to deliver, but at the same time, it gave the team more breathing room.

Now that's just one track here, because in addition, Warner Bros. has to worry about its other summer films, which include the adult comedy The House, Christopher Nolan's historical drama Dunkirk and horror spin-off Annabelle: Creation. Should things go as expected and at least two of those succeed, then combined with Wonder Woman, the studio and its investors should be very happy about how everything turned out. Yes, King Arthur is going to sting (and it should), but now this won't be the only thing it is remembered for.

Last weekend was about TWX getting its house in order and, in turn, signaling to AT&T that this time it was for real. AT&T has little to worry about with HBO (at present), and its shareholders likely want the same assurance from Time Warner's other big brand. Wonder Woman helped shore up some of those doubts, but it is still just one step in a journey, though at least it's finally in the right direction.

